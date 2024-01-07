Every parent has their own rules when it comes to whether to let their children use social media. Some don't see the harm with a little regulation and guidance. Others are firmly against it.
When it comes to Kelly Clarkson, it's indeed a "no" for her right now.
The "I Dare You" singer told People in a recent interview why her children aren't allowed to use social media.
Kelly shares daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, who are 9 and 7, respectively, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
She explained that socials “can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”
Kelly recalled her daughter asking her, "'What if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.' And right now, he’s not letting them do it either."
Kelly said when they get older, she'll hear them out, "but until they have a solid argument, it's a no."
She's not the only celeb who won't let their kids use social media. Jennifer Garner won't either.
Last year, she told the Today show that she'll only change her mind if it's proven that social media is good for teenagers. "I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation. Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers, then we'll chat," she shared. "My eldest is grateful. It's a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."
"Our rules are probably stricter than most," she told Yahoo Life's So Mini Ways. "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We’re not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."
What do you all think about Kelly's comments and kids' social media use in general? Tell me below in the comments.