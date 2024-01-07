Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Kelly Clarkson Explained Why Her Kids Aren't "Ever" Allowed To Use Social Media, And IDK, This Might Be A Little Harsh

    Kelly said as long as they're living under her roof, they're "not allowed" to have it.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Every parent has their own rules when it comes to whether to let their children use social media. Some don't see the harm with a little regulation and guidance. Others are firmly against it.

    A phone opened to social media apps
    Md Mobarak Hossain / Getty Images

    When it comes to Kelly Clarkson, it's indeed a "no" for her right now.

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
    Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

    The "I Dare You" singer told People in a recent interview why her children aren't allowed to use social media.

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
    Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    Kelly shares daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, who are 9 and 7, respectively, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

    Kelly, Brandon, and their kids
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    She explained that socials “can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
    Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

    Kelly recalled her daughter asking her, "'What if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.' And right now, he’s not letting them do it either."

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    Kelly said when they get older, she'll hear them out, "but until they have a solid argument, it's a no."

    Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
    Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

    She's not the only celeb who won't let their kids use social media. Jennifer Garner won't either.

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Last year, she told the Today show that she'll only change her mind if it's proven that social media is good for teenagers. "I just said to my kids, 'Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we'll have the conversation. Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it's not good for teenagers, then we'll chat," she shared. "My eldest is grateful. It's a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there."

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Sarah Michelle Gellar also said her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s kids can't use it.

    Closeup of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm

    "Our rules are probably stricter than most," she told Yahoo Life's So Mini Ways. "I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment. We’re not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules. And the same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

    What do you all think about Kelly's comments and kids' social media use in general? Tell me below in the comments.