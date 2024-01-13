Jenna Ortega Embraced The Pasties Outfit Trend, And Here's Her Look

Jenna showcased her look on Thursday while stepping out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California.
For the event, the Wednesday star wore a short white Valentino dress with floral details as the straps, which covered her chest just enough. She paired the look with a pearl bracelet, a white choker, and matching pointed-toe heels.
And! she had this cream-colored coat, which gave the look some extra oomph.
I loveeee the outfit with the coat! 😍 How are y'all feeling about her look? Tell me in the comments below.