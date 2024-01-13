Skip To Content
Jenna Ortega Embraced The Pasties Outfit Trend, And Here's Her Look

It puts me in the mind of Hunter Schafer's much-discussed feather top.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Jenna Ortega is the latest star to hop on the topless fashion trend.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Previously, we saw it on celebs like Elle Fanning:

Amanda Seyfried:

Amana in a glam, mini chain dress
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer:

Hunter in a long satin skirt with only a feather covering her breasts
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Ciara:

Ciara wearing a long chainmail dress
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Harry Styles and Lil Nas X, too.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jenna showcased her look on Thursday while stepping out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

For the event, the Wednesday star wore a short white Valentino dress with floral details as the straps, which covered her chest just enough. She paired the look with a pearl bracelet, a white choker, and matching pointed-toe heels.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Lionsgate

And! she had this cream-colored coat, which gave the look some extra oomph.

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

I loveeee the outfit with the coat! 😍 How are y'all feeling about her look? Tell me in the comments below.