    Jake Gyllenhaal Made Rare Comments About His Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

    Jake, 42, and Jeanne, 27, have been linked since 2018.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about his relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

    He told People that dating her these past five years has been "wonderful" — but he also noted how important it is to him to keep their relationship private.

    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    "It's a wonderful relationship," he shared. “We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have."

    closeup of the two at a game
    Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

    Jake said: "I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours."

    the two posing at an event
    Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    The Ambulance star, 42, has reportedly been with Jeanne, 27, since 2018 — but he's been super private about their relationship from the beginning. So much so that they didn't even make their first red carpet appearance until 2021 — almost three years after they were first linked.

    closeup of him wearing sunglasses
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Jake told People that his focus has been on "growing together and listening and being open," and he also indicated that he might be ready to settle down.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    “I would love to have a family," he told the outlet, expressing how "proud" he'd be to have one like his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

    maggie and jake laughing on the red carpet
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Maggie shares two children — daughters Ramona, 16, and Gloria, 11 — with her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

    You can read Jake's full interview with People here.