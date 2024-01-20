Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Iyanna From "Love Is Blind" Posted Her New Boyfriend, And Jarrette Commented

    The post got a bunch of comments, including from her Season 2 costar, Natalie Lee, and also one from her ex-husband, Jarrette Jones. 👀

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Iyanna McNeely is walking into 2024 with a new man!

    The Love Is Blind alum confirmed her relationship late last month in an Instagram post showing her "2023 in clips." They're seen posing closely in one image as he wrapped his arms around her and smiled. Another showed them dancing together at Christmas.

    "What a year, what a life. Ready to take on 2024!" Iyanna's caption read in part.

    In the comments, fans shared tons of support and excitement for Iyanna and her new relationship.

    News personality Samantha Chatman wrote, "I love this for you!"

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iyanna.amor/reel/C1e-67sgioB/

    Another said, "Yes, yes, and yes! It's so nice to see you happy and healing."

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iyanna.amor/reel/C1e-67sgioB/

    While Iyanna's costar, Natalie Lee, commented, "I love a good hard launch hehe."

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iyanna.amor/reel/C1e-67sgioB/

    Even her ex-husband, Jarrette Jones, left a nice comment.

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iyanna.amor/reel/C1e-67sgioB/

    You'll remember, Iyanna and Jarrette appeared in the second season of Love Is Blind. After a rocky start that saw him proposing to another woman (and being denied), he and Iyanna eventually got engaged and married.

    Iyanna wiping away tears while she wears her wedding dress inside a bridal store
    Netflix

    A year later, Iyanna accused Jarrette of cheating on her and filed for divorce. He denied her claims. Their divorce was finalized in December of 2022.

    Iyanna and her costars at a love is blind event
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Netflix

    I'm so happy for your new chapter, Iyanna!

    You can see her post below.