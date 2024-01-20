Iyanna McNeely is walking into 2024 with a new man!
The Love Is Blind alum confirmed her relationship late last month in an Instagram post showing her "2023 in clips." They're seen posing closely in one image as he wrapped his arms around her and smiled. Another showed them dancing together at Christmas.
"What a year, what a life. Ready to take on 2024!" Iyanna's caption read in part.
In the comments, fans shared tons of support and excitement for Iyanna and her new relationship.
News personality Samantha Chatman wrote, "I love this for you!"
Another said, "Yes, yes, and yes! It's so nice to see you happy and healing."
While Iyanna's costar, Natalie Lee, commented, "I love a good hard launch hehe."
Even her ex-husband, Jarrette Jones, left a nice comment.
You'll remember, Iyanna and Jarrette appeared in the second season of LoveIs Blind. After a rocky start that saw him proposing to another woman (and being denied), he and Iyanna eventually got engaged and married.
A year later, Iyanna accused Jarrette of cheating on her and filed for divorce. He denied her claims. Their divorce was finalized in December of 2022.