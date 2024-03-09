Celebrity·Posted on Mar 9, 2024Gigi Hadid Shows Off Stylish New Short Haircut That Makes Me Want To Grab The ScissorsI love!by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Gigi Hadid did what all the girlies do once it starts warming up outside — she cut her hair. Jose Perez / GC Images Gigi shared a video of the process on Instagram. In the footage, she sits in a salon chair while celebrity stylist Chris McMillan — whose clients include Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker — cuts her signature long blonde locks into a cropped bob. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gigihadid "Dinner & a chop ✂️," Gigi wrote in the caption. Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images She also shared a series of photos afterwards showing off the results. Her hair was styled in loose waves that fell just above her shoulders. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @gigihadid "sunshine & my new 'do!" Gigi captioned the images. I must agree with Kylie Jenner when I say I loooove it! Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/p/C4TbkCputkF/?hl=en&img_index=1 More celebs, such as Hailey Bieber and Camila Cabello, gushed over the new look, too. Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/p/C4TbkCputkF/?hl=en&img_index=1 Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/p/C4TbkCputkF/?hl=en&img_index=1 Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/p/C4TbkCputkF/?hl=en&img_index=1 Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/p/C4TbkCputkF/?hl=en&img_index=1 Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/gigihadid/p/C4TbkCputkF/?hl=en&img_index=1 How are you all feeling about Gigi's new hair? Tell me in the comments below!