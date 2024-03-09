Skip To Content
    Gigi Hadid Shows Off Stylish New Short Haircut That Makes Me Want To Grab The Scissors

    I love!

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Gigi Hadid did what all the girlies do once it starts warming up outside — she cut her hair.

    Closeup of Gigi walking outside in a sweater with her hair long
    Jose Perez / GC Images

    Gigi shared a video of the process on Instagram. In the footage, she sits in a salon chair while celebrity stylist Chris McMillan — whose clients include Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Sarah Jessica Parker — cuts her signature long blonde locks into a cropped bob.

    "Dinner & a chop ✂️," Gigi wrote in the caption.

    Gigi and jimmy Fallon eating burgers on his show
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    She also shared a series of photos afterwards showing off the results. Her hair was styled in loose waves that fell just above her shoulders.

    "sunshine & my new 'do!" Gigi captioned the images.

    I must agree with Kylie Jenner when I say I loooove it!

    Kylie Jenner comments &quot;loooove&quot; with heart-eyes emoji on an Instagram post
    Instagram: @gigihadid

    More celebs, such as Hailey Bieber and Camila Cabello, gushed over the new look, too.

    Hailey Bieber&#x27;s verified account comments &quot;Obsessed&quot; with a heart emoji, receiving 980 likes
    Instagram: @gigihadid
    Comment from user kendalljenner with the text &quot;cutie pie&quot; and 831 likes
    Instagram: @gigihadid
    Comment by Camila Cabello with heart-eye emojis expressing admiration for hair, on a social media post
    Instagram: @gigihadid
    Comment by user oliviaculpo: &quot;I love it&quot; with 165 likes
    Instagram: @gigihadid
    A social media comment by Alix Earle with the text &quot;Gorgeous&quot; and 104 likes
    Instagram: @gigihadid

    How are you all feeling about Gigi's new hair? Tell me in the comments below!