    11 Celebrities Who Learned About Their Breakups The Same Way We Did — Online

    Could have at least told them privately first.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Let's start with Sophie Turner — she said in divorce docs that she didn't know Joe Jonas had filed for divorce until she saw it in the media four days later.

    The couple at a vanity fair event
    Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Joe denied the claim through his representative and said Sophie was indeed "aware" that he intended to file for divorce.

    2. Max Ehrich said he learned about the end of his engagement to Demi Lovato online with everyone else.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Alex Goodlett / Getty Images for Operation Smile

    "Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid. While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people," he wrote on his Instagram story at the time (via Seventeen). Max said that people on set "saw the whole thing go down" and had to help him get back into character to continue filming. "That being said, please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved."

    3. Minnie Driver's relationship with Matt Damon ended when he went on The Oprah Winfrey Show and declared himself single.

    the couple holding hands outside
    Tom Wargacki / WireImage

    She told The Los Angeles Times: "It’s unfortunate that Matt went on Oprah; it seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate." Minnie said she was also shocked, given that Matt had declared "his love for me on David Letterman a month previously.”

    4. Naya Rivera wrote in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry that she found out she and Big Sean were no longer getting married through his publicist.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    She wrote: "I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet and at the same time as the rest of the world. Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently, we weren’t even together anymore."

    5. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian had been married for 72 days when she infamously released a statement saying she was filing for divorce.

    kris&#x27;s arm around kim as they sit for an interview
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Kris told E! News he was "devastated" to hear that Kim had moved to end their marriage. “I love my wife and am devastated to learn she filed for divorce," he said. "I’m committed to this marriage and everything this covenant represents. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it work.”

    6. Jennie Garth was also blindsided when her husband, Dave Abrams, filed for divorce.

    dave&#x27;s arm around jennie at an event
    Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Segerstrom Center for the Arts

    "I found out that he filed for divorce from TMZ," she told People magazine at the time. "That was a big deal for me."

    7. Alice Evans implied that she found out online that Ioan Gruffudd had filed for divorce.

    the two posing on the red carpet
    Toni Anne Barson / FilmMagic

    As People notes, she posted a news article about it along with the caption: "Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?"

    8. Rita Ora reportedly learned Calvin Harris had broken up with her when he tweeted, “To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best.”

    closeup of the two at an event
    Jmenternational / Getty Images

    She later told Marie Claire: "I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could do no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he'd never steer me wrong. But then 'I Will Never Let You Down' came out, and everything started to go a bit weird. I don't know if it was because business was mixed with personal or what."

    9. Drake Bell claimed he discovered his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, had filed for divorce through news reports.

    the two at an event
    Tasia Wells / WireImage

    “I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

    10. Paul McCartney reportedly learned of the end of his relationship with Jane Asher on live TV.

    closeup of the two sitting for an interview
    Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

    According to reports, Jane went on the BBC's Dee Time and said, "I haven’t broken it off, but it’s finished."

    11. TV host Debbie Matenopoulos said she learned her music executive husband Jay Faires had filed for divorce online.

    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images, Jim Spellman / WireImage

    “I am extremely saddened by the dissolution of my seven-year relationship with my husband,” she told People in a statement. “I am not a proponent of divorce, and I believe in working things out. So you can only imagine my extreme sadness and disillusionment when I was informed of my husband’s divorce proceedings, much like you were, by reading them online.”