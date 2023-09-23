4. Naya Rivera wrote in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry that she found out she and Big Sean were no longer getting married through his publicist.
5. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian had been married for 72 days when she infamously released a statement saying she was filing for divorce.
6. Jennie Garth was also blindsided when her husband, Dave Abrams, filed for divorce.
7. Alice Evans implied that she found out online that Ioan Gruffudd had filed for divorce.
8. Rita Ora reportedly learned Calvin Harris had broken up with her when he tweeted, “To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best.”
9. Drake Bell claimed he discovered his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, had filed for divorce through news reports.
10. Paul McCartney reportedly learned of the end of his relationship with Jane Asher on live TV.
11. TV host Debbie Matenopoulos said she learned her music executive husband Jay Faires had filed for divorce online.