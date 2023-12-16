11. "At one company I worked at, you could count on at least one person every year having too much to drink and making a spectacle of themselves in front of their colleagues. The most outrageous event happened one year when the general manager’s secretary got totally hammered and made a series of inappropriate remarks to various people. The one that got her fired was when she was talking to the wife of one of the VPs about how lonely she was after her divorce, and if this VP’s wife knew any eligible men, she would like to meet them and said to, 'tell them I swallow.' Well, the VP’s wife repeated this to her husband, who told the general manager, who fired this woman the next day. People have to keep in mind that at a company party, you need to act like you are at work and behave accordingly. This woman wasn’t the only one I knew of who lost her job because of having too much to drink at a company function."