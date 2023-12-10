Skip To Content
    Tell Us The Most Surprising Thing You Witnessed At A Company Holiday Party

    Give us the scoop!

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're lucky, your job will throw an office party around the holidays.

    People wearing Christmas garb and posing for a photo
    Dobrila Vignjevic / Getty Images

    If you're super lucky, they'll have music, food, maybe even drinks.

    People wearing Christmas garb and clinking glasses
    Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

    It's one of the rare times when you can celebrate, hang out, and let loose with your team, but sometimes, things might get a little too wild.

    People at a Christmas party
    Aleksandarnakic / Getty Images

    Like, maybe your colleagues ended up getting into a heated argument about something.

    People arguing in an office conference room
    Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

    Maybe someone ate too much and got sick.

    a woman looking sick and tired at her desk
    Fg Trade Latin / Getty Images

    Maybe your boss had a humanizing moment that you never expected from them.

    We'd love to hear from you if you ever witnessed something wild at a company holiday party. Share your story below for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!