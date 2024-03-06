Skip To Content
    Cole Sprouse's Wildly Oversized Blazer At Paris Fashion Week Has Now Become A Hilarious Meme

    The blazer that launched a thousand jokes, tweets, and memes.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, Paris Fashion Week happened last week, with numerous celebrities in attendance, including Sam Smith, Kristen Stewart, and Cole Sprouse.

    Closeup of Cole Sprouse in a suit and tie
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    The Riverdale actor attended the Balenciaga show, showcasing their womenswear collection for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. He wore a suit featuring an oversized brown blazer with baggy sleeves and even bigger shoulder pads.

    Cole Sprouse at the Balenciaga show in the oversized suit
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images
    Closeup of Cole Sprouse from the side
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Of course, that went viral and became the subject of many funny internet tweets, jokes, and memes. Here are 10 of the best.

    Warner Bros Records / Twitter: @Across3Horizons
    Cole Sprouse in an oversized blazer
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    Twitter: @lcdlia

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Twitter: @feistyfrank

    Twitter: @ratedpaulie
    Tweet expressing the opinion that Cole Sprouse cannot match David Byrne
    x.com
    David Byrne dancing
    Arnold Stiefel Company / Twitter: @krotungs

    Twitter: @fanciazfhuck
    Text in image: &quot;early 2000s NBA draft suit aesthetic&quot; with Twitter username &quot;@DijahSB - Follow&quot;
    Twitter: @DijahSB

    Twitter: @EODHappyCaptain