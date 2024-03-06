Cole Sprouse's Wildly Oversized Blazer At Paris Fashion Week Has Now Become A Hilarious Meme

Browse links
The blazer that launched a thousand jokes, tweets, and memes.
Reminds me of that kanye west music video 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qsKaZgD6Ay— Across 3 Horizons (@Across3Horizons) March 5, 2024
Cole Sprouse is ready to lip sync for the crown… I know a ruveal costume when I see one pic.twitter.com/eSM65MUUft— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) March 3, 2024
Some say from his childhood career he carries a lot on his shoulders— paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) March 5, 2024
Playing dress up in your parents closet like— fanci 🪩 (@fanciazfhuck) March 5, 2024
The new Minecraft movie looks great— Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) March 5, 2024