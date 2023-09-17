    Here's What's Going On With The Chris Brown And Tinashe Drama

    Tinashe said their 2015 collab was a label decision — not hers.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you have taste, you know the singer Tinashe. She's behind hits like "2 On," "All Hands on Deck," and my personal fave, "Cold Sweat."

    Close-up of Tinashe at a media event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    She recently appeared on the Zach Sang Show, where she was asked about her previous collabs with R. Kelly and Chris Brown, both of whom have been subject to abuse allegations.

    Close-up of Tinashe at a media event wearing a thick studded choker
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Tinashe appeared on Kelly's 2015 track “Let's Be Real Now.” She worked with Chris the same year on her song "Player." Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Meanwhile, Chris pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna when they were dating in 2009, and has faced a bevy of other accusations since, which he's denied

    “You think I wanted to [do those songs]?” Tinashe said of their collabs. “I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind — I forget that it even exists."

    Close-up of Tinashe at a media event smiling and wearing a bejeweled choker
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    She said, in hindsight, it's "so embarrassing" and "unreal" that she ever worked with Kelly, given his long and well-documented history of abuse. "I was so young, too, which is crazy because I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label. I was probably like 20," she continued, referring to RCA Records.

    Close-up of Tinashe looking down and wearing a pearl choker with cameo
    Joce / GC Images

    Zach then said she must have "lack[ed] a lot of control in that situation...if any," to which she replied, yes, "1,000%."

    Close-up of Tinashe speaking to a reporter
    Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

    “Especially when it comes to singles. Like, for example, that song with Chris, that was a song that… We all wanted it to be this big moment, this big single. So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time.”

    Close-up of Chris in a jacket and sunglasses
    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

    She said that to her, it didn't make sense musically to put Chris on that particular song: “I was like, ‘Well, this is a pop song, so I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it like that. I don’t like that. That doesn’t compute to me.’”

    Close-up of Tinashe at a media event
    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

    Tinashe may have been on to something because, as the Grio notes, the song performed pretty poorly after its release. It never even made the Billboard 100 chart.

    Chris seemed to take offense to that because he posted this on IG:

    Comment: &quot;NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die — EVERYBODY DEAD&quot; with skull emoji
    @chrisbrownofficia / Via instagram.com

    He also reposted this message about a "hate campaign" against him...

    From his IG story: &quot;N*ggas be secretly fans behind closed doors and listen to @chrisbrownofficial must just as much as we do&quot; and &quot;Smh these are the same people who advocate against bullying and being treated fair&quot;
    @chrisbrownofficia / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/chrisbrownofficial/?hl=en

    ...and appeared to say that Tinashe's career is "nonexistent."

    Twitter: @breezyrelated

    People didn't really understand it because Tinashe's issue was with her former label for forcing them to do a pop song together — not with Chris himself.

    Close-up of Tinashe at a media event in a bejeweled halter top
    Jim Spellman / WireImage

    One person said it was "just childish."

    The Zach Sang Show / The Shade Room / Via Twitter: @MixCultureFlow

    Another mused that if they had a "gun to the head, [they] couldn’t name you 5 chris brown songs but [they] could name 5 crimes he’s committed," which earned over 40,000 likes.

    Twitter: @orangemoonmagic

    Twitter: @NOPussBoys_

    Twitter: @icy_nashe

    Tinashe hasn't publicly responded to Chris, but we'll see if she does.

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

    If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-44531-800-422-2253 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here