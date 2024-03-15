Maybe you know Chilli Pepper. She's a female impersonator and advocate for LGBTQ+ people.
Well, last night, she was a presenter at the GLAAD Media Awards, along with podcaster Paolo Presta. They honored Oprah with the GLAAD Vanguard Award, recognizing the TV mogul for her allyship and work for equality.
During her speech, Oprah paid a tearful tribute to her brother, Jeffrey Lee, who died of AIDS in 1989 when he was just 29.
Oprah went on to shout out the presenters as she recognized all the "spectacular" people in the room, saying, "A special thank you to Paolo and Ms. Chilli Pepper, who I have known since 1987."
As Oprah concluded her speech, Chilli walked up as if to hug her, but she ended up losing her balance and falling over.
Luckily, she seemed to recover quickly.
Ouch! Glad you're okay, Chilli Pepper! And congrats, Oprah. You gave an amazing speech. You can see it down below: