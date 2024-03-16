Skip To Content
    Reneé Rapp Addressed The "Privileged" Audience Of The GLAAD Awards, And Called For A Ceasefire In Gaza

    "Continue to advocate for your friends — for your queer friends and those who can't advocate for themselves."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You probably know Reneé Rapp, a singer-songwriter and actor who starred in the Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

    Renee in elegant black suit stands on the GLAAD event backdrop
    Steven Simione / WireImage

    Well, Reneé had an acceptance speech with a very particular message prepared just in case she received a GLAAD Award, and of course, she won.

    renee performing on stage with her arms stretched out
    Debbie Hickey / Getty Images

    The 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was a star-studded night of celebrities, art, activism, and awareness for LGBTQ+ people.

    Three celebrities on a red carpet; first in a red feathered gown, middle in a jacket with &quot;KARMA&quot; written, third in a gold plunging neckline dress
    Steven Simione / WireImage

    Niecy Nash-Betts received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award and Oprah the Vanguard Award for their activism through their entertainment careers.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GLAAD, Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for GLAAD

    At the same time, TV and movies like Bottoms and Ted Lasso received awards for Outstanding Film and Comedy Series for their LGBTQ+ representation within their cast and storylines.

    Hannah waddingham in sequined dress laughing on stage
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GLAAD

    And individually, the GLAAD Awards awarded performers like David Archuleta and Reneé for their visibility and representation as queer artists.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

    On Thursday night, I witnessed Kate Hudson perform her live song for the first time, which I assumed would be one of the most talked about events. Instead, Reneé took an opportunity to call for a ceasefire in Gaza during her acceptance speech, and now it's viral.

    kate hudson singing on stage
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GLAAD

    Over 31,000 Palestinians in Gaza have reportedly been killed in retaliatory attacks stemming from the events of Oct. 7, in which 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed — the majority of them civilians — in attacks by Hamas.

    After receiving the award for Oustanding Music Artist, the "Not My Fault" singer addressed the "privileged" audience with a message.

    As she accepted the award, she reminded everyone of her press run for Mean Girls, where she was criticized, or meme'd for her no-holds-barred responses to interview questions. Then, she called upon her peers in entertainment.

    renee getting an award on stage
    Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for GLAAD

    "We are very influential and very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that," she began. "Having said that, I'd like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

    renee holding her award and phone while giving a speech
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    "Please continue to advocate for yourselves. Continue to advocate for your friends — for your queer friends and those who can't advocate for themselves. Thanks!"

    Woman in a black suit speaks at a podium with &quot;Media Awards&quot; backdrop
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    The 34th Annual GLAAD Awards will air on Hulu on March 29.