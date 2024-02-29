Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor from The Color Purple (2023): "When I was in graduate school at NYU, they had Black History Month programs, and I didn't participate in them. It was gonna be me and all of four Black people who were performing skits about Black history in front of white students. I didn't want to do that. I didn't want to perform for them. It felt exploitative to me. There's so much work we have to do. Every time I talk to someone, they tell me, 'I want to do a project about this Black woman or this Black man,' and then they ask me, 'Do you know them?' I [usually] say, 'No, I have never heard of them.' I used to be so ashamed about having such an impoverished understanding of Black history. Now, I think to myself, 'It wasn't intended for you to know.'"