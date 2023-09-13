  • VMAs badge

Cardi B Wore A Dress Made Completely Out Of Hair Clips To The 2023 VMAs

Cardi B pretty much always eats on the red carpet — we know that. But her 2023 VMAs look might be one of her most creative looks yet.

Cardi stepped out in a body-hugging metallic dress that was crafted completely out of — wait for it — literal hair clips.

Designed by Dilara Findikoglu, the dress featured what looked like hundreds of hair clips of different sizes and varieties placed in swirled and fan patterns.

The "Bongos" rapper accessorized the look with chunky metallic bracelets and silver nails, with her hair straight and sleek.

People online loved it.

It also made several best-dressed lists.

It gets better, too! Cardi's rapper hubby Offset matched her look with his hair adorned with similar clips. He also rocked a silver belt and bracelets with his suit to tie it all together.

Here he is with Cardi on the red carpet:

Here's a close-up of the deets, too:

See, a look! Tell me what you think about it in the comments below.

