Jay-Z previously called out the Grammys for failing to award Beyoncé Album of the Year after she lost a fourth time for her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Renaissance.
“AOTY I DIDNT WIN” BEYONCÉ DONT GAG THE GRAMMYS LIKE THAT #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/C9LBA6C2fD— Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé said “AOTY I ain’t win— ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@merreaa) March 29, 2024
I ain’t stuntin bout them
Take that shit on the chin
Come back & fuck up the pen”
Like get them mother #COWBOYCARTER #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/MTzaaFHNoG
Beyonce literally dissed the Grammys towards the end of the album so don’t expect this to win AOTY yall. They take that shit seriously but fuck em anyway.— The Art Hashira (@201campbell) March 29, 2024
I’m glad she said something too!! Because y’all gonna stop playing in Beyoncé face in that AOTY category— Shaé (@gambinoschild) March 29, 2024
#CowboyCarter— July 19 (@212Lexus) March 29, 2024
“AOTY I ain’t win I ain’t stuntin bout them take that shit on a chin come back and fuck up the pen ✍🏽”
Beyoncé was already plotting that night 🤭 pic.twitter.com/El5Ur67hxG