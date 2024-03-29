    "BEYONCÉ DONT GAG THE GRAMMYS LIKE THAT:" Fans Are Reacting To Beyoncé's Lyrics About Her Lack Of Album Of The Year Wins On "Cowboy Carter"

    Jay-Z previously called out the Grammys for failing to award Beyoncé Album of the Year after she lost a fourth time for her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Renaissance.

    Beyhaw! Cowboy Carter is finally here, and on it, Beyoncé has a lot to say. From earlier criticism that she spoke "too country" to the recent pushback against her pivot to country music, Beyoncé addresses it all openly and constructively.

    Another topic is her lack of Album of the Year awards at the Grammys. Although Beyoncé has the most wins of any artist in Grammy history — with 32 trophies to date — she's never won one for Album of the Year.

    Jay-Z called out the travesty last month at the Grammys after her critically acclaimed Renaissance album failed to win AOTY the previous year.

    It lost to Harry Styles's Harry's House in one of the biggest upsets in Grammy history. Beyoncé had been nominated for AOTY three other times but lost to Adele, Beck, and Taylor Swift.

    “I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right," Jay said as he stood next to his daughter Blue Ivy. "We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right.”

    While he understood that votes are “subjective” and “opinion-based," he was puzzled that Beyoncé hadn't won AOTY along with all her other Grammy wins. "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," he stated. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn't work."

    The singer addressed the snubs herself on "Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckin," the 26th song on Cowboy Carter, featuring hip-hop and country music artist Shaboozey.

    On the track, she sings, "A-O-T-Y, I ain't win / I ain't stuntin' 'bout them / Take that shit on the chin / Come back and fuck up the pen."

    Basically saying she's unbothered and will continue to make great music regardless.

    I thought it was a great opinion to have, and many other people did too.

