Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, And More Celebs Who Absolutely Ate Up The Grammys Red Carpet

"Metal" was the word this year.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Grammy Awards are finally here! This year's show brought out over 100 guests, dressed in their absolute best. Here are all the great looks that graced the red carpet.

1. Dua Lipa:

Dua Lipa
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2. Victoria Monét:

Victoria Monét
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

3. Olivia Rodrigo:

Olivia Rodrigo
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Olivia Rodrigo
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

4. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

5. Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage

6. Paris Hilton:

Paris Hilton
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
Paris Hilton
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

7. Tyla:

Tyla
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tyla
Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images

8. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole:

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

9. Janelle Monáe:

Janelle Monáe
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
Janelle Monáe
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

10. Bebe Rexha:

Bebe Rexha
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
Bebe Rexha
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

11. boygenius:

boygenius
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
boygenius
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

12. Kylie Minogue:

Kylie Minogue
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kylie Minogue
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

13. Lauren Daigle:

Lauren Daigle
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

14. Jordin Sparks:

Jordin Sparks
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jordin Sparks
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

15. Claudia Sulewski:

Claudia Sulewski
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Claudia Sulewski
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

16. Lika O:

Lika O
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
Lika O
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

17. Alessandra Ambrosio:

Alessandra Ambrosio
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

18. Laufey:

Laufey
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Laufey
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

19. Carly Pearce:

Carly Pearce
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Carly Pearce
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

20. Halle Bailey:

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

21. Christina Aguilera:

Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images

22. Madison Beer

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

23. Maluma

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

See more of our Grammys coverage here!