Celebrity·Posted on Feb 5, 2024Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, And More Celebs Who Absolutely Ate Up The Grammys Red Carpet"Metal" was the word this year.by Chelsea StewartBuzzFeed Staff The 2024 Grammy Awards are finally here! This year's show brought out over 100 guests, dressed in their absolute best. Here are all the great looks that graced the red carpet. 1. Dua Lipa: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Victoria Monét: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 3. Olivia Rodrigo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 4. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 5. Taylor Swift: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Kayla Oaddams / WireImage 6. Paris Hilton: Kayla Oaddams / WireImage Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 7. Tyla: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images 8. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 9. Janelle Monáe: Kayla Oaddams / WireImage Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 10. Bebe Rexha: Kayla Oaddams / WireImage Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 11. boygenius: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 12. Kylie Minogue: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 13. Lauren Daigle: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 14. Jordin Sparks: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 15. Claudia Sulewski: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 16. Lika O: Kayla Oaddams / WireImage Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 17. Alessandra Ambrosio: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 18. Laufey: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 19. Carly Pearce: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy 20. Halle Bailey: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images 21. Christina Aguilera: Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images 22. Madison Beer Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic 23. Maluma Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy