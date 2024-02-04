Skip To Content
Here's What Every Celebrity Wore To The 2024 Grammys

Victoria Monét literally looks like a goddess!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Grammy Awards are finally here, and the stars are shining bright on the red carpet!

Here are all the celeb red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammys:

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty
Dua Lipa
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

3. Coco Jones

Coco Jones
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Coco Jones
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

4. Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images
Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

5. Tish Cyrus

Tish Cyrus
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tish Cyrus
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

6. Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe

Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

7. Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

8. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

9. Alix Earle

Alix Earle
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

10. Tarriona "Tank" Ball

Tarriona &quot;Tank&quot; Ball
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

11. Eryn Allen Kane

Eryn Allen Kane
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

12. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Victoria Monét
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

13. Megan Ryte

Megan Ryte
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

14. Allison Russell

Allison Russell
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

15. Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

16. Jaden Bojsen

Jaden Bojsen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

17. The Blind Boys of Alabama

The Blind Boys of Alabama
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

18. Tyla

Tyla
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

19. Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

20. Susan Carol

Susan Carol
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Susan Carol
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

21. J. Ivy

J. Ivy
Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images
J. Ivy
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

22. Harvey Mason Jr.

Harvey Mason Jr.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harvey Mason Jr.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

23. Kat Graham

Kat Graham
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kat Graham
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

24. Charlie Heat and Bryson Tiller

Charlie Heat and Bryson Tiller
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

25. Robert Eibach

Robert Eibach
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

26. Babyface and Rika T

Babyface and Rika T
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

27. Bonnie McKee

Bonnie McKee
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Bonnie McKee
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

28. Valeisha Butterfield

Valeisha Butterfield
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

29. Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Jackson
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

30. Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Blaqbonez
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

31. Sam Stewart

Sam Stewart
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

32. Big Hit and Hit-Boy

Big Hit and Hit-Boy
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

33. Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lauren Daigle
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

34. Meshell Ndegeocello

Meshell Ndegeocello
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

35. Jeri Heiden and John Heiden

Jeri Heiden and John Heiden
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

36. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

37. Verdine White

Verdine White
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

38. Lady London

Lady London
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

39. Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

40. Claudia Sulewski

Claudia Sulewski
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

41. Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

42. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

43. Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

44. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kylie Minogue
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

45. Beto Perez Fleta and Paula Arenas

Beto Perez Fleta and Paula Arenas
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

46. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

47. Laufey

Laufey
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Laufey
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

48. Kendra G

Kendra G
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kendra G
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

49. Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, and their family

Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, and their family
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images
Billy Joel
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

50. Gina Alice

Gina Alice
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

51. Chalie Boy

Chalie Boy
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

52. Teddy Abrams

Teddy Abrams
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Teddy Abrams
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

53. Dara Treseder

Dara Treseder
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

54. Jesse Collins

Jesse Collins
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jesse Collins
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

55. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

56. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ayra Starr
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

57. Jeannae Rouzan Clay

Jeannae Rouzan Clay
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jeannae Rouzan Clay
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

58. Kaitlen Howard

Kaitlen Howard
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

59. Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Folake Olowofoyeku
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

60. Lika O

Lika O
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lika O
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

61. Tomiwa Edun

Tomiwa Edun
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

62. Bella Harris

Bella Harris
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bella Harris
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

63. Samara Joy

Samara Joy
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Samara Joy
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

64. Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Ludwig Göransson
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

65. Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

66. Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

67. Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Natalia Lafourcade
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

68. Mahadevan of Shakti

Shankar Mahadevan of Shakti
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

69. Ganesh Rajagopalan of Shakti

Ganesh Rajagopalan of Shakti
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

70. V. Selvaganesh of Shakti

V. Selvaganesh of Shakti
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

71. John Kercy

John Kercy
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

72. Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck of Rottingdean Bazaar and Annie Collinge

Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck of Rottingdean Bazaar and Annie Collinge
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

73. Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

74. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

75. Peter "Lostboy" Rycroft

Peter &quot;Lostboy&quot; Rycroft
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Peter &quot;Lostboy&quot; Rycroft
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

76. Joel Smallbone and Moriah Smallbone

Joel Smallbone and Moriah Smallbone
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

77. El David Aguilar

El David Aguilar
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

78. Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Mimi Dohler, and Amanda Sudano

Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Mimi Dohler, and Amanda Sudano
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

79. Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

80. Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

81. Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

82. Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Chlöe Bailey
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

83. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

84. Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

85. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lana Del Rey
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

86. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Janelle Monáe
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

87. Summer Walker

Summer Walker
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images
Summer Walker
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

88. Thomas Adès

Thomas Adès
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

89. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

90. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lenny Kravitz
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

91. Nicole Zuraitis

Nicole Zuraitis
Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images
Nicole Zuraitis
Michael Buckner / Billboard via Getty Images

92. Maluma

Maluma
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maluma
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

93. Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Ice Spice
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

94. Lil Mosey

Lil Mosey
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Mosey
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

95. Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

96. Kelly Clarkson

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kelly Clarkson
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

97. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty
Paris Hilton
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

98. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

99. Muni Long

Muni Long
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

100. Madison Beer

Madison Beer
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Madison Beer
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

101. DJ Kool Herc

DJ Kool Herc
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DJ Kool Herc
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

102. Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

103. Bebe Rexha

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bebe Rexha
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

104. Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

105. Antaeus

Antaeus
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

106. Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

107. Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images
Noah Kahan
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images