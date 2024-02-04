The 2024 Grammy Awards are finally here, and the stars are shining bright on the red carpet!
Here are all the celeb red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammys:
4.
Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius
6.
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
17.
The Blind Boys of Alabama
19.
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
24.
Charlie Heat and Bryson Tiller
35.
Jeri Heiden and John Heiden
41.
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty
45.
Beto Perez Fleta and Paula Arenas
46.
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
49.
Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel, and their family
65.
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
69.
Ganesh Rajagopalan of Shakti
70.
V. Selvaganesh of Shakti
72.
Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck of Rottingdean Bazaar and Annie Collinge
75.
Peter "Lostboy" Rycroft
76.
Joel Smallbone and Moriah Smallbone
78.
Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Mimi Dohler, and Amanda Sudano
83.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
84.
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
104.
Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews