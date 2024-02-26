BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 People in the BuzzFeed Community are discussing Harry Potter
Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate to an amazing UK-based charity here.
HOT TOPIC
Think you’re the biggest Harry Potter fan? Let’s put it to the test.
Join a Harry Potter discussion
Share This Article
We see you lurking in the comments 👀
Join the Harry Potter conversations instead.