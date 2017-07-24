Sections

TVAndMovies

Here's Everything We Know About "Stranger Things" Season 2

Hawkins is about to get a little crowded.

Posted on
Casey Rackham
Casey Rackham
BuzzFeed Staff

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, BuzzFeed chatted with the cast and creators of Stranger Things and stopped by the show's much-anticipated panel. Here's everything we learned about Season 2.

1. There are four new characters in Hawkins that you're definitely going to want to pay attention to: Max, her brother Billy, Dr. Owens, and Bob.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Here's what Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the show, told BuzzFeed about the new characters:

Max, played by Sadie Sink: "She moves into town with her brother Billy — who’s kind of a terrible, terrible human being — but they come from California. So she’s got kind of a different vibe than most of the kids do at Hawkins Middle. And because she’s different and interesting, [she] draws the attention of our boys. Not all of them, but some of them. You know, it’s a big deal letting another kid into the group."

Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery: "Billy is a character. When he pops up on screen, I think he makes quite an impression every time, and I think he’s scary."

Dr. Owens, played by Paul Reiser: "He’s in charge of the lab now. He’s keeping on eye on Will, not in a sinister way — well, we don’t know."

Bob, played by Sean Astin: "He plays Bob, who’s Joyce’s new love interest. He works at Radio Shack. He’s a nerd. He’s very different than Lonnie, who’s her ex-husband. He’s just a really sweet guy — he’s a good guy."

2. Season 2 will take place within the span of a week or so.

Netflix
Netflix

"It’s just like last year," says Matt. "We kind of paced it the same way."

(And, by the looks of the trailer, Halloween will fall within that week.)

3. There's a chance Dr. Brenner might not be 100% dead.

Netflix

When BuzzFeed asked if Dr. Martin Brenner was alive or dead, Matthew Modine said, “Well it depends on how you define death. How do you define dead? What is death?... You’re going to have to wait until Halloween to find out.”

4. One of the themes of this season is the characters confronting the pain they're dealing with.

Netflix
Netflix

"A lot of [this season] is just about these characters that are trying to, I guess, pretend that everything’s normal," says Ross. "And so I think it’s sort of seen how you can’t just sweep everything under the rug... past issues will come back to haunt you and you have to really confront it and deal with it in a real way... It’s not as simple as pretending it never happened."

5. According to David Harbour, Chief Hopper will get "to do some very thrilling, sexy things" this season.

Netflix

TBH, we have no more information than that, be we're here for it.

6. No, Barb will not be returning to Hawkins.

Netflx

Shyla Watson contributed reporting to this story.

