19 Ways To Take Better Care Of Your Vagina

All of the bizarre and intriguing vagina trends from 2017 might have you feeling a bit overwhelmed. So what can you actually do to take better care of your vagina?

It seemed like every other week there was a new product or procedure that promised to “improve” the vagina. There were lasers, weed suppositories, crystal eggs, bluetooth menstrual cups, and "vajacials" (yes, that means a facial for your vagina), just to name a few. But keeping your vagina healthy really isn't as complicated as these new trends would make you think.

So what are the best things you can do to take care of your vagina and vulva? We reached out to two experts to find out: Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine; and Dr. Alyssa Dweck, board-certified OB-GYN, author of The Complete A to Z for Your V.