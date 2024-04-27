BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Wayfair Kitchen Products That’ll Help You Create A Meal Worthy Of A Cookbook Cover

    Grab that apron and prepare to say the inevitable "Yes, CHEF."

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An electric mixer to give your arms a break from all the manual whisking that never quite gets the right texture for your cookie dough. You'll be baking up such a storm that you may find yourself starting a new bake shop business!

    KitchenAid stand mixer on countertop with cupcakes in front
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am beside myself after receiving my KitchenAid Stand Mixer, it is so beautiful. The first thing I made were meringues, and they turned out beautifully. I have wanted the KitchenAid for a very long time, and I know this will improve my baking 100." —Kermit

    Price: $329.99 (available in two colors)

    2. A crepe maker that I, for one, have been eyeing for a few months. After visiting France, I wanted this deliciously thin pancake-like street food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and now I can!

    Hand flipping a crepe on an electric crepe maker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This crepe maker is absolutely fabulous. Just used it for the first time, and every crepe turned out perfectly. I would rate it a 10 if possible." —Janet

    Price: $44.99 (originally $49.99)

    3. Or a Belgian waffle maker because there's truly nothing like having a cute lil' brunch moment in your own kitchen complete with fresh, homemade waffles that weren't frozen for most of their life.

    Waffle iron open on a counter with fresh waffles and a plate of waffles topped with fruit nearby
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing! We use it at least four times a week. Heats up quite fast, and the temperature knob allows you to choose how dark you want the waffles to be. The pancake plates are convenient too but I use the waffle plates much more.Erlinde  

    Price: $99.95 (originally $185)

    4. A small electric grill if your apartment wasn't blessed with a full stove top or oven. Luckily you'll still be able to chef it up and make an amazing home-cooked meal with this baby, and it's compact enough to easily store away.

    Indoor electric grill on kitchen counter cooking steaks, vegetables, and corn
    Wayfair

    Price: $49.99

    5. Or a 3-in-1 breakfast station that is perfect for small studio apartments or even college dorms. You can still have the comforting meals like mom used to make — just throw in some toast while your coffee brews and your bacon and eggs cook, all at the same time, and bon appétit!

    Compact breakfast station with coffee pot, griddle, and oven, with food cooking
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Omg. Phenomenal. I’ve made bacon and breakfast sausages already, and they cooked fast. It’s a proper grill. I might even try burgers. But also, perfect amount of coffee for me in the morning. Small pot if more than one person is using it. The toaster is perfect. Especially if you're going for a '50s vibe — this is a talking point as well as an excellent product." Hannah

    Price: $79.99 (originally $119.99, available in two colors)

    6. A panini press to turn your sandwich dreams into crispy, cheesy realities, one hot press at a time.

    Panini press with three grilled sandwiches inside
    Wayfair

    Price: $94.99 (originally $104.99)

    7. An extra large air fryer that will make you think, go big or go hungry! In addition to everyday meals, it'll also be a game-changer for your late-night crispy cravings.

    Countertop convection oven with digital display and food cooking inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I've never been so satisfied and happy about an order before. This air fryer is an absolute UNIT. Cooked pork chops amazingly, they were extremely juicy, and the mess after was easy to clean. Tried out some chicken nuggets, amazing crisp to them, and cooked fast! Waffles also turned out crispy and soft as well, a huge difference to using this vs. a microwave for frozen food. My 19-month-old son is getting kinda picky with the textures of his food, and so far, he ATE ALL OF HIS FOOD that I cooked out of this. I couldn't have asked for a better item. One of the huge benefits of having a French door style with glass is that you can see how crispy your food is getting / how done it is if you're unsure of the time. 10/10 would recommend, might even buy my mother-in-law this as a birthday gift as well." Anonymous

    Price: $189.99

    8. A large slow cooker because you're entering your Martha Stewart/Chrissy Teigen/Ayesha Curry era and will now be expected to host all the family dinners. Luckily this slow cooker can feed an army and handle any yummy recipe you throw at it.

    Stainless steel slow cooker full of food with lid on and digital display, branded Hamilton Beach
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely best multi-cooker I have ever owned. Love the rectangular shape and the fact that you can sear in the pan.Laura

    Price: $99.99 (originally $119.99)

    9. A rice cooker that will live up to its name and cook perfectly fluffy rice. But wait! There's more — it can also be used to steam veggies, cook up some beans, or reheat a stir fry.

    Hamilton Beach brand rice cooker filled with cooked rice
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this item. It’s a cooker, period. Not just for rice." Sandra

    Price: $39.99 (originally $49.99)

    10. A classic stove-top pressure cooker and canner that I, as a novice chef, admittedly had to Google because I wasn't sure of its function — but I'm glad I did! Reviewers say that this can prepare your food with such speed it's a lifesaver when you're pressed for time. ;) It's also used for canning and preserving!

    Pressure canner with gauge on top surrounded by assorted canned goods
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "One of my favorite gadgets in the kitchen as I'm a food saver. Works great. Read the instructions so not only do you not hurt yourself but you process your food safely too. Love the 'how to' book included for processing specific ingredients." Regina

    Price: $124.49 (originally $149.99)

    11. A groovy-looking blender that is giving modern adult. Compact, quiet, and makes for a perfectly smooth shake, this blender will end up being a staple in your kitchen for years to come.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love, love. It is pretty quiet as far as blenders go, and it is effective. I find it doesn't take very long for ingredients to blend, so be careful not to overblend sometimes. I love the sleek design and think it looks beautiful on my countertop."Anonymous

    Price: $81+ (originally $99.95, available in two colors)

    12. An egg cooker that can cook eggs in SIX various ways — yes, you read that right. I never knew I wanted to cook eggs in so many ways until now, and I just found my newest fave appliance.

    An egg cooker with six egg bites and a bowl of berries, suggesting a cooking time of 10 minutes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. Hard-boiled eggs come out perfectly, it's a breeze to peel the shell off, and it cooks quickly.Anonymous

    Price: $34.99 (originally $39.99)

    13. A manual pasta maker to make sure every noodle is molto buono! Pasta just so happens to be my favorite food group, so you KNOW this has already been added to my cart.

    Pasta maker clamped to counter extruding fresh spaghetti noodles next to a tomato and utensils
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was a little nervous that this would be low quality, but we are so happy with it. We have made several kinds of pasta with it. I would highly recommend it to someone starting to make their own pasta." —Lisa

    Price: $40.33 (originally $54.99)

    14. A granite mortar and pestle to crush garlic, herbs, nuts, and any other ingredients that need a lil' squish. I remember my mom having this in the kitchen growing up, and she STILL has it to this day. I love a durable product that only needs to be replaced every few decades.

    Mortar and pestle on a black background
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s beautiful, heavy, and perfectly made for whatever you’re putting in it. I love it.Lila McFadden

    Price: $29.95

    15. A set of assorted baking pans to fulfill all of your cake, cookie, zucchini bread, and brownie dreams. If you have a sweet tooth, these will be a godsend when baking your fave chocolate chip cookies or whipping up your grandma's beloved cake recipe.

    Assorted nonstick bakeware with unbaked cookies on one tray
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is simply a beautiful set. It is of such good quality. This would be a great gift for that baker! I’m so happy with it!Anonymous

    Price: $49.95 for a five-piece set (originally $80; available in a six-piece set and  two colors)

    16. A nonstick wok-like frying pan that will be your go-to when you're throwing together a big batch of stir fry or tossing some pasta around.

    Non-stick frying pan with a long handle and a small loop on the opposite side
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great pan for stir fry, cooks evenly, and does a great job browning. No sticking and great all-around heat distribution. Finally, easy clean up.Humberto

    Price: $69.95 (originally $130, available in two colors)

    17. A fondue set to show off at your next crew hangout. Imagine bringing this out on game night — I can already visualize the excited looks on everyone's faces. Whether you go sweet with chocolate or savory with cheese, it's highly unlikely anyone will turn down a fondue night.

    A bowl of chocolate fondue with fruits like banana, kiwi, and raspberry on skewers for dipping
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Another winner appliance from Wayfair. Very pleased. Delivered on time. Exact shipping updates. I use this one for chocolate fondue to dip fruit and cake into. It's the new way to "do" dessert at our house. With or without company." —Valerie

    Price: $34.99 (originally $44.99, available in two colors)

    18. A splatter screen because we know the last thing you want to worry about when cooking is the annoying oil burns that come with making your bacon extra crispy. You've seen the memes — my parents were built differently and never complained about hot oil splattering all over them, but alas, this millennial just cannot hang, and I am ok with that.

    Mesh splatter screen for pans with a handle, isolated on a white background
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Works better than I expected, less smoke comes out through the screen. Helpful if you don't have an overhead vent.Carolina

    Price: $27

    19. A stainless-steel steamer basket to whip up a big batch of veggies for a nutritious weeknight dinner. Perfect for a quick meal that could feed the whole family.

    A steamer pot with vegetables on a kitchen counter next to a plant
    Wayfair

    Price: $19.85 (originally $22)

    20. A set of three bamboo cutting boards because it always helps to have designated cutting boards for meat and veg. You'll be glad you went for the trifecta rather than the single board, trust me!

    Three bamboo cutting boards on a table with sliced lemon, a knife, and a checkered cloth
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "They’re amazing!! The quality is perfect for the price!! I might buy another set to have as backup. I would definitely recommend these again and again!"Anonymous

    Price: $17.99 for three

    21. A professional meat slicer for the home chef who takes their cooking seriously and wants to show off at every dinner party they host. This will evenly cut through fruit, vegetables, cheese and large roasted meats and will turn your home into your own personal deli. With this thing in your arsenal, you'll immediately upgrade from sous to head chef.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such an awesome kitchen tool. I never really thought I needed one until I started making my own French fries. I was cutting up the potatoes, putting them in a bag with salt, and then putting them in the air fryer, and they would come out so good, so then I decided I wanted to try and do the same thing but slice them thinner like potato chips. Well, let’s just say it is really difficult to get a consistent slice with a knife, so I started looking into food slicers, and I found this one and ordered it. It is amazing. It is so precise you can adjust how thick you want whatever it is you are slicing, whether it be meat, lunch meats, bread, potatoes, or vegetables. This will slice anything. It is super easy to clean, it tilts up so you can wipe behind it. It’s very lightweight which is even better in my opinion, and it stores super easily. Definitely worth the money."Martha

    Price: $99.95 (originally $185)

    22. A meat tenderizer that I might purchase just because it looks so fun. Who doesn't want to relieve some stress while cooking dinner? That's right, no one.

    Metal meat tenderizer with a textured hammer head and black handle
    Wayfair

    Price: $10.99 (originally $19.99)

    23. A cheese grater and storage container so that you can finally get those large blocks of cheese from the farmers market, grate it all in one sitting and store it for future use. Let the grater do all the work.

    KitchenAid box grater with detachable storage container
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This grater is legit! Sturdy. Easy to clean (for a cheese grater anyway). The little catch Tupperware with the lid is perfect. 5 stars.Megan

    Price: $17 (originally $19.99, available in two colors)

    24. A potato masher that will finally replace the bent fork that served as your masher for years. It really is that easy to become a good cook — all you need are essential products like this for support.

    A person&#x27;s hand holding a potato masher over a pot filled with mashed potatoes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is PERFECT. I had an old one, and it ended up getting rusty. The other styles weren't as good as the shape of those mashers, but the silicone cover is AMAZING and so easy to clean. A wonderful product.Lucy

    Price: $20 (originally $24.99)

    25. A mandoline that comes with safety gloves so you can spend less time crying over slicing onions and more time enjoying the meal. This will do all the hard work and your fruit and vegetables will be perfectly sliced every time.

    Hands using a mandoline slicer to cut vegetables with safety gloves on and various sliced vegetables displayed around
    Wayfair

    Price: $47.47

    26. A sturdy, stainless-steel Y-shaped peeler so you don't have to worry about losing your grip. Apply as much pressure as you want, and you'll peel the perfect orange rind to garnish your old fashioned or Aperol spritz.

    Stainless steel peeler with a looped handle for grip
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is my favorite brand, period. Always heavy-duty, durable, cuts with precision, and always shiny. As it’s named, it’s simply a "pro" brand. Thank you, Wayfair.Jessica

    Price: $22.14 (originally $26)

    27. A set of brand-new kitchen utensils that comes with a stylish ceramic crock so you don't stuff them into a small drawer where you'll forget to use them.

    Kitchen utensils including a whisk and wooden spoons in a two-tone holder on a countertop with a cutting board and a pan with asparagus behind
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loved it! Very nice crock and utensil set. Am giving it to my son for Christmas for his new house. I did add some additional utensils, and there was plenty of room in the crock for them. Great price for such a nice set.Leslie

    Price: $23.48

    28. A rubber spatula set so you can easily scrape up the last of the cookie dough in the container or flip your fried eggs to perfection.

    Four silicone kitchen utensils, including a spoonula, spatula, and two types of spreaders, arranged side by side
    Wayfair

    Price: $23

    29. A comprehensive cookware set in navy blue that includes pots, pans, baking trays, and even a muffin tin. Save on cost with this full set instead of buying them all individually, and never worry if you have the right gear to cook those TikTok recipes again.

    A set of blue kitchen cookware including pots, pans, lids, a muffin tin, and baking sheets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am in love with my new cooking and baking set. So much easier to use and clean up. I recommend this set to everyone who enjoys cooking and baking." —Karen

    Price: $104.98 (originally $299.99)

    30. A set of kitchen shears in various sizes to easily cut meat, veggies, herbs, packaging, or whatever else you might find these useful for as you chef away.

    Four different pairs of scissors with black handles, arranged in a fan pattern
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are amazing!!! This is an item I will tell all my friends to get. They are a great value, cut amazingly, and are easy to cut with. I love that the set comes with more than one type. The angled ones I would use for fabric but they list these as kitchen." —Aimee

    Price: $35.99 (originally $85)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.