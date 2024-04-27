30 Wayfair Kitchen Products That’ll Help You Create A Meal Worthy Of A Cookbook Cover

1. An electric mixer to give your arms a break from all the manual whisking that never quite gets the right texture for your cookie dough. You'll be baking up such a storm that you may find yourself starting a new bake shop business!
2. A crepe maker that I, for one, have been eyeing for a few months. After visiting France, I wanted this deliciously thin pancake-like street food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — and now I can!
3. Or a Belgian waffle maker because there's truly nothing like having a cute lil' brunch moment in your own kitchen complete with fresh, homemade waffles that weren't frozen for most of their life.
4. A small electric grill if your apartment wasn't blessed with a full stove top or oven. Luckily you'll still be able to chef it up and make an amazing home-cooked meal with this baby, and it's compact enough to easily store away.
5. Or a 3-in-1 breakfast station that is perfect for small studio apartments or even college dorms. You can still have the comforting meals like mom used to make — just throw in some toast while your coffee brews and your bacon and eggs cook, all at the same time, and bon appétit!
6. A panini press to turn your sandwich dreams into crispy, cheesy realities, one hot press at a time.
7. An extra large air fryer that will make you think, go big or go hungry! In addition to everyday meals, it'll also be a game-changer for your late-night crispy cravings.
8. A large slow cooker because you're entering your Martha Stewart/Chrissy Teigen/Ayesha Curry era and will now be expected to host all the family dinners. Luckily this slow cooker can feed an army and handle any yummy recipe you throw at it.
9. A rice cooker that will live up to its name and cook perfectly fluffy rice. But wait! There's more — it can also be used to steam veggies, cook up some beans, or reheat a stir fry.
10. A classic stove-top pressure cooker and canner that I, as a novice chef, admittedly had to Google because I wasn't sure of its function — but I'm glad I did! Reviewers say that this can prepare your food with such speed it's a lifesaver when you're pressed for time. ;) It's also used for canning and preserving!
11. A groovy-looking blender that is giving modern adult. Compact, quiet, and makes for a perfectly smooth shake, this blender will end up being a staple in your kitchen for years to come.
12. An egg cooker that can cook eggs in SIX various ways — yes, you read that right. I never knew I wanted to cook eggs in so many ways until now, and I just found my newest fave appliance.
13. A manual pasta maker to make sure every noodle is molto buono! Pasta just so happens to be my favorite food group, so you KNOW this has already been added to my cart.
14. A granite mortar and pestle to crush garlic, herbs, nuts, and any other ingredients that need a lil' squish. I remember my mom having this in the kitchen growing up, and she STILL has it to this day. I love a durable product that only needs to be replaced every few decades.
15. A set of assorted baking pans to fulfill all of your cake, cookie, zucchini bread, and brownie dreams. If you have a sweet tooth, these will be a godsend when baking your fave chocolate chip cookies or whipping up your grandma's beloved cake recipe.
16. A nonstick wok-like frying pan that will be your go-to when you're throwing together a big batch of stir fry or tossing some pasta around.
17. A fondue set to show off at your next crew hangout. Imagine bringing this out on game night — I can already visualize the excited looks on everyone's faces. Whether you go sweet with chocolate or savory with cheese, it's highly unlikely anyone will turn down a fondue night.
18. A splatter screen because we know the last thing you want to worry about when cooking is the annoying oil burns that come with making your bacon extra crispy. You've seen the memes — my parents were built differently and never complained about hot oil splattering all over them, but alas, this millennial just cannot hang, and I am ok with that.
19. A stainless-steel steamer basket to whip up a big batch of veggies for a nutritious weeknight dinner. Perfect for a quick meal that could feed the whole family.
20. A set of three bamboo cutting boards because it always helps to have designated cutting boards for meat and veg. You'll be glad you went for the trifecta rather than the single board, trust me!
21. A professional meat slicer for the home chef who takes their cooking seriously and wants to show off at every dinner party they host. This will evenly cut through fruit, vegetables, cheese and large roasted meats and will turn your home into your own personal deli. With this thing in your arsenal, you'll immediately upgrade from sous to head chef.
22. A meat tenderizer that I might purchase just because it looks so fun. Who doesn't want to relieve some stress while cooking dinner? That's right, no one.
23. A cheese grater and storage container so that you can finally get those large blocks of cheese from the farmers market, grate it all in one sitting and store it for future use. Let the grater do all the work.
24. A potato masher that will finally replace the bent fork that served as your masher for years. It really is that easy to become a good cook — all you need are essential products like this for support.
25. A mandoline that comes with safety gloves so you can spend less time crying over slicing onions and more time enjoying the meal. This will do all the hard work and your fruit and vegetables will be perfectly sliced every time.
26. A sturdy, stainless-steel Y-shaped peeler so you don't have to worry about losing your grip. Apply as much pressure as you want, and you'll peel the perfect orange rind to garnish your old fashioned or Aperol spritz.
27. A set of brand-new kitchen utensils that comes with a stylish ceramic crock so you don't stuff them into a small drawer where you'll forget to use them.
28. A rubber spatula set so you can easily scrape up the last of the cookie dough in the container or flip your fried eggs to perfection.
29. A comprehensive cookware set in navy blue that includes pots, pans, baking trays, and even a muffin tin. Save on cost with this full set instead of buying them all individually, and never worry if you have the right gear to cook those TikTok recipes again.
30. A set of kitchen shears in various sizes to easily cut meat, veggies, herbs, packaging, or whatever else you might find these useful for as you chef away.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.