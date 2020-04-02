Right Wing Groups Are Using The Coronavirus To Argue Climate Change Isn't Such A Big Deal

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.



One of the most popular posts in the last month by Australian right-wing Facebook page "Aussie Stuff for Aussies" is about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and the coronavirus.

It's a meme that uses a picture of Thunberg at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit overlaid with the text "Fuck the Corona Virus .. We're meant to die from climate change". It's been shared more than 6,700 times since it was posted on March 11.

The trend was also reflected in radio and television mentions.

As this dramatic shift in attention — also reflected in data from Google Trends and social media analytics site CrowdTangle — has occurred, various right wing groups and media outlets have used the coronavirus to either downplay or outright deny climate change.

Early on, both climate change and the coronavirus were labelled as causing unnecessary fear. One of Australia's most popular radio hosts, Alan Jones, called the coronavirus the "health version of global warming" in one of his many comments downplaying the deadly virus. Conservative talk show host and founder of online media company PragerU, Dennis Prager, criticised fears about the virus and climate change, saying "we go from hysteria to hysteria".

Some have cited wall-to-wall coverage of the virus as proof that climate change no longer matters. On March 17, Sky News Australia host Chris Kenny claimed activists had lost interest in the cause. “They said the planet was facing destruction, they said this was the most important threat any of us had ever faced or ever will," he said on his show. "Now suddenly it’s not a crisis and not an emergency."

Sky News host Chris Kenny says earlier this month “climate change crusaders” were “frothing at the mouth … (and) demanding urgent action” over climate change action however now seemingly it’s “not an emergency” any longer. https://t.co/T97jbPf3p4

His fellow News Corp employee, Herald Sun columnist Andrew Bolt, agreed, opening his March 22 article with: "The coronavirus has sure killed one thing — the great global warming scare."



On social media, posts by right wing pages and accounts making the same point are regularly shared by thousands. A number of the memes are about Thunberg specifically.

Ah the good ole days!

One post from The Quiet Australian Facebook page saying the coronavirus "fixed" climate change was shared 1,300 times.

And this Office meme from conservative group Young America's Foundation was shared nearly 1,000 times. "The silence from the Left on the supposed 'existential threat' is deafening," it read.

A popular variation of the meme lampooning the idea of a carbon tax-like measure to "magically end coronavirus" was shared 15,000 times from the Being Libertarian Facebook page alone, as well as from other pages focused on opposing the environmental movement.

