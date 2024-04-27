25 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

1. A mini belt bag here to make sure you're able to throw your hands in the air and wave them like you just don't care while you're living it up at the next outdoor concert. This bag is perfect for holding all of your everyday essentials from ID and debit cards, to makeup, hand sanitizer, scrunchies, and so much more.
2. A layered necklace set reviewers boast is beyond for the price point especially because they don't tarnish quickly. That's right, for a fraction of the cost you can upgrade your T-shirt and jeans fit, to an ensemble by simply adorning your neck with one of these necklaces.
Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three finishes and 14 other styles).
3. A pack of face masks to resurrect your face faster than a walker rises on The Walking Dead. This 8-in-1 treatment mask can reduce the appearance of fine lines, lift your skin, clear small breakouts and acne, hydrate your skin, gently remove dead cells, balance the epidermis pH level, and brighten your complexion — in only 15 minutes.
4. A nail growth and strengthening cream that'll be a godsend for people with brittle nails, especially if they type daily. This cream will strengthen your nails and soothe your cuticles, too. It might even help you to stop biting your nails #Winning.
5. A set of cleaning K-Cups because your parents worry that the Keurig that's been sitting on your counter has never been cleaned. These pods make cleaning the inside of your machine as easy as brewing a cup of coffee. After a good cleaning, your morning ✨cup of joe✨ will go back to being the best part of waking up.
6. A set of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets to clear out all the leftover residue from dishwasher tablets, limescale, and other mineral buildup.
7. A massaging brush to invigorate your scalp and break down product buildup. Let's face it, it also just feels absolutely UH-MAY-ZING after a long day.
Promising review: "I am pleasantly surprised. I was definitely a little skeptical that this thing would help me, versus hurt me. I have scalp psoriasis and was worried that the 'soft' bristles wouldn’t be soft enough, or not sturdy enough to comb out the flakiness. It doesn’t hurt my psoriasis at ALL, and actually feels great. My scalp feels cleaner than ever, I’m going to use this every time I wash my hair!" —Mallory Caforia
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
8. An Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment so you raise your hair back from the dead of over-processing and other damage. It'll literally breathe new life into those strands leaving you with fuller, healthier looking and feeling hair.
This works great for all hair types!
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $8.43.
And check out our full review of the Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment for more deets!
9. A cottagecore color-shifting mushroom light plugin to add a whimsical touch to your space.
More than 8,000 reviewers gave this adorable night light a 5-star rating.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
10. A bag of Bottle Bright tablets made from biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe ingredients that'll finally rid your fave bottle of that mysterious stain on the bottom.
11. An in-flight phone mount so you don't have to hold your hand while trying your best to stay relaxed on a flight. Plus, if you happen to be watching the latest three-hour film, you can fall asleep without worrying that your phone will slip out of your hands and roll to the back or front of the plane.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors).
12. A digital luggage scale so you can know before you go how heavy your luggage is. There's nothing worse than being caught off guard by an unexpected fee because your bag didn't feel that heavy. It can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds, which should be enough after souvenier shopping, right? 😳
Promising review: "Saved us a potential headache at the airport. The weight was accurate and helped us make sure our bags weren’t overweight. The buttons are silicon so it kinda sinks in if you don’t push it correctly. It’s pretty small so it fits in your luggage." —Amazquirrel
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors).
13. A fabric defuzzer that'll shave off all of those little fuzz balls you can't seem to get rid of, leaving you with gloves that look good as new.
14. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball pet owners have fawned over because it works overtime catching the hair so you don't have to spend hours pulling every strand off of your favorite sweater. These lil' prickly companions also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, and decrease drying time.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life- changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five styles).
15. A pack of light-dimming stickers that are a godsend for light sleepers who cannot drift off with that annoying router light shining so brightly.
This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100-peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.
Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko
Get them from Amazon for $4.39.
16. An anti-blister foot balm because no hike on a beautiful day should be ruined by aching feet. Your friends will be so happy that you have this in your bag. On the next hike, they'll have one in theirs.
17. A shower door cleaner ready to tackle those hard water stains and soap scum build-up plaguing your shower door. You'll be able to shower with confidence now that you can see that there's no one lurking on the other side of the steam.
Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
18. A wooden blocks puzzle in case your little one loves solving puzzles. It's so fun, you might have to buy an extra one for yourself.
Promising review: "This is the most popular thing that my fourth-graders have been playing with all summer. They skip over the Bop-It and grab this first! It’s durable and a great challenge. It also leads to some really creative designs! Their spatial relation skills are already improving!" —S. J. Meyer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.