    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Things From Amazon That BuzzFeed Shopping Readers Are Loving Right Now

    Including a mini belt bag, dishwasher cleaning tablets, cactus dryer balls, and other popular products from our BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A mini belt bag here to make sure you're able to throw your hands in the air and wave them like you just don't care while you're living it up at the next outdoor concert. This bag is perfect for holding all of your everyday essentials from ID and debit cards, to makeup, hand sanitizer, scrunchies, and so much more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for holding items you don’t want to carry in your pocket but when you don’t want to carry your purse. I use it as a crossbody not on my waist. I carry it almost every outing and absolutely love it!" —Jodi Evans

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in 45 colors).

    2. A layered necklace set reviewers boast is beyond for the price point especially because they don't tarnish quickly. That's right, for a fraction of the cost you can upgrade your T-shirt and jeans fit, to an ensemble by simply adorning your neck with one of these necklaces. 

    Three gold colored necklaces in different chain styles layered on a model's neck
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three finishes and 14 other styles). 

    3. A pack of face masks to resurrect your face faster than a walker rises on The Walking Dead. This 8-in-1 treatment mask can reduce the appearance of fine lines, lift your skin, clear small breakouts and acne, hydrate your skin, gently remove dead cells, balance the epidermis pH level, and brighten your complexion — in only 15 minutes.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!

    Promising review: "This stuff is a dream! No idea how it works but it is incredible. Just one use and my 39-year-old skin was softer, brighter, firmer, and fine lines gone. I didn’t think it smelled that bad like other reviews said, and once dry it doesn’t smell at all. Definitely was very tight and hard to move your face! But it was easy to rinse off with warm water, and I plan to use it for the rest of my life twice a week. Amazing product! I never get results from masks that are this noticeable. Followed up mask with my normal moisturizer. Fantastic!" —Songbird

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $24.

    4. A nail growth and strengthening cream that'll be a godsend for people with brittle nails, especially if they type daily. This cream will strengthen your nails and soothe your cuticles, too. It might even help you to stop biting your nails #Winning.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been biting my nails for YEARS and every time I manage to grow them out, I have to fight the first few 'rounds' of breakage. My nails split or break for a while, which normally results in me returning to bite them incessantly. This product has helped me grow out my nails with MINIMAL (mostly self-inflicted) breakage. My nails are surprisingly strong considering their usual abuse. I'm getting my mom this for Mother's Day because I know she'll love it too. I love the coconut smell since it's not overwhelming but it is definitely there and it lingers just right. Don't put it on your nails just before you eat because it does taste icky. Think bitter like nail polish remover but not so bad. It's not greasy and it absorbs right in." —Mackenzie

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94+ (also available in multipacks).

    5. A set of cleaning K-Cups because your parents worry that the Keurig that's been sitting on your counter has never been cleaned. These pods make cleaning the inside of your machine as easy as brewing a cup of coffee. After a good cleaning, your morning ✨cup of joe✨ will go back to being the best part of waking up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.

    6. A set of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets to clear out all the leftover residue from dishwasher tablets, limescale, and other mineral buildup.

    a before and after photo of a dirty dishwasher and a clean dishwasher after using the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent buildup all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some build-up and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand-new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, no more build-up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune

    Get six tablets from Amazon for $7.98.

    7. A massaging brush to invigorate your scalp and break down product buildup. Let's face it, it also just feels absolutely UH-MAY-ZING after a long day. 

    Hand holding a turquoise scalp massaging brush against a patterned tile background
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am pleasantly surprised. I was definitely a little skeptical that this thing would help me, versus hurt me. I have scalp psoriasis and was worried that the 'soft' bristles wouldn’t be soft enough, or not sturdy enough to comb out the flakiness. It doesn’t hurt my psoriasis at ALL, and actually feels great. My scalp feels cleaner than ever, I’m going to use this every time I wash my hair!" —Mallory Caforia

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    8. An Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment so you raise your hair back from the dead of over-processing and other damage. It'll literally breathe new life into those strands leaving you with fuller, healthier looking and feeling hair.

    collagen ceramide protein treament being held up
    buzzfeed editor's hair before and after using the treatment
    Bek O' Connell / BuzzFeed

    This works great for all hair types!

    Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $8.43.

    And check out our full review of the Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment for more deets!

    9. A cottagecore color-shifting mushroom light plugin to add a whimsical touch to your space.  

    Reviewer holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    The mushrooms lit up in the dark
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    More than 8,000 reviewers gave this adorable night light a 5-star rating. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99

    10. A bag of Bottle Bright tablets made from biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe ingredients that'll finally rid your fave bottle of that mysterious stain on the bottom.

    A before, during, and after photo of a metal water canister rusted, bubbly, and then clean after using the tablet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. An in-flight phone mount so you don't have to hold your hand while trying your best to stay relaxed on a flight. Plus, if you happen to be watching the latest three-hour film, you can fall asleep without worrying that your phone will slip out of your hands and roll to the back or front of the plane. 

    Reviewer photo of the phone mount attached to a stowed seat back tray and holding a phone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors).

    12. A digital luggage scale so you can know before you go how heavy your luggage is. There's nothing worse than being caught off guard by an unexpected fee because your bag didn't feel that heavy. It can weigh luggage up to 110 pounds, which should be enough after souvenier shopping, right? 😳

    Portable digital luggage scale with a metallic handle and blue digital screen displaying weight
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Saved us a potential headache at the airport. The weight was accurate and helped us make sure our bags weren’t overweight. The buttons are silicon so it kinda sinks in if you don’t push it correctly. It’s pretty small so it fits in your luggage." —Amazquirrel

    Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors).

    13. A fabric defuzzer that'll shave off all of those little fuzz balls you can't seem to get rid of, leaving you with gloves that look good as new.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything: sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh." —Sydney Jensen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.30+ (available in six colors).

    Head to our Conair fabric defuzzer deep dive for more incredible before-and-after pics!

    14. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball pet owners have fawned over because it works overtime catching the hair so you don't have to spend hours pulling every strand off of your favorite sweater. These lil' prickly companions also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, and decrease drying time. 

    Reviewer holding silicone cactus that has a lot of hair caught on it
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball

    Promising review: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life- changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five styles). 

    15. A pack of light-dimming stickers that are a godsend for light sleepers who cannot drift off with that annoying router light shining so brightly.

    Reviewer image of blinding blue light coming from electrical device
    Another reviewer image with the light dimming tape over the light
    www.amazon.com

    This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100-peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.

    Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko

    Get them from Amazon for $4.39.

    16. An anti-blister foot balm because no hike on a beautiful day should be ruined by aching feet. Your friends will be so happy that you have this in your bag. On the next hike, they'll have one in theirs.

    A model applying the deodorant-like product to their foot
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am proud to post that I completed the 2018 Boston Marathon in torrential rain and hurricane winds. It’s like when you walk from your car to your house door and you are soaked from head to toe — one of the absolute worst conditions for a marathon. A friend recommended Body and Foot Glide, so I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. I had NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain. I cannot rave about this product more. I highly recommend this for bad weather, breaking in new shoes, etc." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.

    17. A shower door cleaner ready to tackle those hard water stains and soap scum build-up plaguing your shower door. You'll be able to shower with confidence now that you can see that there's no one lurking on the other side of the steam. 

    Reviewer photo of dirty glass shower door
    Reviewer photo of same shower door after cleaning with Rain-X cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!

    Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    18. A wooden blocks puzzle in case your little one loves solving puzzles. It's so fun, you might have to buy an extra one for yourself. 

    reviewer's puzzle completed inside wooden frame
    reviewer using puzzle pieces to make a person by a desk
    pattern pieces flat on a table made by reviewer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the most popular thing that my fourth-graders have been playing with all summer. They skip over the Bop-It and grab this first! It’s durable and a great challenge. It also leads to some really creative designs! Their spatial relation skills are already improving!" —S. J. Meyer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.