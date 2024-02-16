20 Target Products That'll Honestly Make You Question Why You Ever Settled For Anything Less

1. A modern print comfort mat that'll reduce the impact prolonged standing has on your body. The mat is made to take the pressure off of your muscles and joints so you won't limp to your seat after making one of your signature dishes.
2. A pair or two of period-friendly underwear so you won't have to worry about leakage. These briefs are moisture-wicking and can hold up to three tampons' worth of fluid. Are they comfortable? Reviewers say, yes!
3. A bottle of ~bust dust~ anti-boob-sweat powder in case the end of the day leaves your bra so swampy Shrek would want to build a house in it. It's Talc-free and made with lavender and chamomile so just shake it up then spray a little on your boobs or in your bra to keep the damp and sweatiness at bay.
4. An insulated drink tumbler ready to keep your bevvy the right temperature for hours. From ice tea to hot coffee, this sleek drinking device will keep your liquids chilly or hot until you consume the last drop.
5. A soap-dispensing dish brush ideal for people who would rather be doing anything else but dishes. This lil' buddy holds your favorite cleaning agent so you can simply press the button and scrub your dishes clean. Your hands shall never touch that dingy dishwater, and you'll bust those suds in half the time.
6. A bottle-cleaning brush set that'll help you scrub inside of your water bottles and reusable straws so the next time you take a sip, you don't taste last week's beverage.
7. A Tile tag perfect for people who often misplace essential items such as keys, wallets, and for some, remotes. It has an app that you can use to guide you to your missing device. It'll even sound an alarm.
8. An oblong ice cube tray to keep you from turning your counter into a 3D model of Ice Age as you chip away the ice so it fits inside your bottle.
9. A laundry sorter because sorting as you go makes laundry that much easier. You can sort by kind of laundry, load type, or ownership. Baby is on the right, a parent in the middle, another parent on the right? Sounds like an efficient plan.
10. A lavender sleep mask that's slightly weighted with cooling properties in case you need something to tell your eyes that it's time for lights out.
11. A Wi-Fi-extender to boost the signal in your home, covering those dead spots where your YouTube videos always seem to stop. Now, you can stream Keke Palmer's funniest moments during your company meeting without interruption.
12. A Bissell Little Green deep cleaner perfect for pet parents whose furry friends tend to leave them little gifts on the carpet every once in a while. It's a small yet mighty appliance that reviewers say works better than they ever imagined.
13. A shelf floor lamp with shelving here to solve that dark spot in the corner of your living room. The extra storage is just a bonus but we'll take it!
14. A stylish commuter backpack fitted with a padded laptop sleeve, cushioned shoulder straps, a water bottle holder, and a top handle. Style and functionality — a priceless combination.
15. A memory foam leg pillow that'll offer you leg support and can help ease lower back pain. The contoured shape helps to keep your spine aligned while you're asleep.
16. A bottle of the cult-favorite Bio-Oil combined with vitamins A and E to infuse your skin with hydration to reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks.
17. An odor and stain eliminator used mostly to remove messes from pets, but reviewers say it's powerful enough to work on vomit, both from pets and tiny humans.
18. A Hatch sleep assistant for a personalized sleep routine catered to improving your specific patterns. Reviewers describe this splurge-worthy device as life changing helping them not only get to sleep faster but also wake up with ease.
19. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty to force your body into the posture that's best for pooping. Sitting in a natural position not only helps the process ~flow~ easier but it helps the whole thing move quicker, too.
20. A giant carabiner clip for a stroller on the days you have more bags than hands to carry. You can use it to lug around your shopping bags or use it to connect bags and other items to strollers, carts, and luggage.
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.