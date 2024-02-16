Skip To Content
20 Target Products That'll Honestly Make You Question Why You Ever Settled For Anything Less

Let the ascension begin.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A modern print comfort mat that'll reduce the impact prolonged standing has on your body. The mat is made to take the pressure off of your muscles and joints so you won't limp to your seat after making one of your signature dishes.

the modern pattern mat
Target

Promising review: "Cute and comfy! I’m a fan. I felt like all the other comfort rugs weren’t super cute and/or didn’t fit my kitchen but this is neutral and easy to clean!" —KB

Price: $20

2. A pair or two of period-friendly underwear so you won't have to worry about leakage. These briefs are moisture-wicking and can hold up to three tampons' worth of fluid. Are they comfortable? Reviewers say, yes!

Models wearing the underwear
Target

Promising review:These are amazing! Finally something comfortable that breathes and doesn’t leak! The tag is the only thing that’s super uncomfortable, but is easily remedied by cutting it off. They are super expensive but say they will last up to 10 years, so will be way less expensive in the long run and better for the environment.” —Impressed

Price: $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL)

3. A bottle of ~bust dust~ anti-boob-sweat powder in case the end of the day leaves your bra so swampy Shrek would want to build a house in it. It's Talc-free and made with lavender and chamomile so just shake it up then spray a little on your boobs or in your bra to keep the damp and sweatiness at bay.

The bust dust
Target

Promising review: “The bomb! This product is awesome. I have large boobs and I’ve been suffering with odor and irritation under them for a long time. I picked up Megababe in desperation and it’s just fabulous. The applicator is so easy, just pump and go. It smells really nice too. I apply this after I shower, and since I’ve been using it, my problems are GONE! I highly recommend this product.” —Eve5

Price: $15.99

4. An insulated drink tumbler ready to keep your bevvy the right temperature for hours. From ice tea to hot coffee, this sleek drinking device will keep your liquids chilly or hot until you consume the last drop.

Three hands holding the tumblers in three different colors
Target

Promising review: “Love this — lid is amazing! This is truly the best water bottle. Fits in cup holder and is better than Stanley because of the lid. It stays colder longer, and doesn't leak. I am obsessed and will be buying more colors!” —abc123

Price: $29.99 (available in four colors)

5. A soap-dispensing dish brush ideal for people who would rather be doing anything else but dishes. This lil' buddy holds your favorite cleaning agent so you can simply press the button and scrub your dishes clean. Your hands shall never touch that dingy dishwater, and you'll bust those suds in half the time.

Target

Promising review: “This is the best dish brush that we have used, and don’t plan to ever use anything else! Scrubs well and makes cleaning pots and pans easy. I love that it holds dish soap and has the holder, making the sink area neater and cleaner.” —Sabc12

Price: $14.99  

6. A bottle-cleaning brush set that'll help you scrub inside of your water bottles and reusable straws so the next time you take a sip, you don't taste last week's beverage.

Target

Pro tip: bottle brushes are good for more than just bottles! I use one clean my coffee maker’s carafe, for instance. It works great; 10/10. Highly recommend this method.

Promising review: “Must-have! Definitely recommend this brush set if you use any bottles or tumblers. It makes it way easier to clean them. I also feel that not using a brush for your big bottles wouldn’t be enough to clean them, so do invest in this! It is good quality and does the job well.” —rcaragon

Price: $9.99

7. A Tile tag perfect for people who often misplace essential items such as keys, wallets, and for some, remotes. It has an app that you can use to guide you to your missing device. It'll even sound an alarm.

The Tile tag on a set of keys next to a phone displaying the tag&#x27;s app on its screen
Target

Promising review: “I am an airhead and can never find my keys. I lose them often, and it makes me late daily — at least it did before I got the Tile! Love this product! No more losing my keys!” —orcaobsessed

Price: $19.99 (originally $24.99; available in two colors)

8. An oblong ice cube tray to keep you from turning your counter into a 3D model of Ice Age as you chip away the ice so it fits inside your bottle.

Green ice cube tray next to pink water bottle
Target

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this ice tray. It’s silicone so you can easily pop out the cubes, but it has a very solid edge so it’s not floppy when you put it in the freezer. It washes up well in the dishwasher. Definitely recommend." —Tuskersmom

Price: $3

9. A laundry sorter because sorting as you go makes laundry that much easier. You can sort by kind of laundry, load type, or ownership. Baby is on the right, a parent in the middle, another parent on the right? Sounds like an efficient plan.

Three compartment gray rolling laundry sorter in laundry room
Target

Promising review: "the BEST college hamper- no doubt. i love that i can pull the bag out from the frame and carry the handles straight to the wash. the frame is also nice to use if you want to lay something aside to dry." —ash

Price: $30

10. A lavender sleep mask that's slightly weighted with cooling properties in case you need something to tell your eyes that it's time for lights out.

Target

Promising review: "Best sleep ever thanks to the light pressure and wide band. The silky texture feels like a spa day 💜 I even bought them for my sisters. Great product. I use them on planes, while traveling, as well as home. Wonderful!" —Libbyloo

Price: $24.49

11. A Wi-Fi-extender to boost the signal in your home, covering those dead spots where your YouTube videos always seem to stop. Now, you can stream Keke Palmer's funniest moments during your company meeting without interruption.

the wifi extender
Target

Promising review: "Works perfect! Bought it for our outdoor movie set up/projector and our wifi worked perfectly!" —Sara B

Price: $44.99 (originally $54.99)

12. A Bissell Little Green deep cleaner perfect for pet parents whose furry friends tend to leave them little gifts on the carpet every once in a while. It's a small yet mighty appliance that reviewers say works better than they ever imagined.

A model using the cleaning tool on her area rug
Target

Promising review: "I cannot lie, I saw this on TikTok for cleaning car seats and was like 'I wanna try that.' I also have pets and while they don’t happen often, accidents do occur. This not only cleaned a few accident spots in a spare room, but it transformed my car seats, dining room chairs and even an old couch." —Leah B

Price: $113.89 (originally $133.99)

13. A shelf floor lamp with shelving here to solve that dark spot in the corner of your living room. The extra storage is just a bonus but we'll take it!

a floor lamp with a white cube lampshade and two black metal shelves
Target

Promising review: "I love this lamp, and it was super easy to put together. It works great in the guest room, as it can work as a nightstand." —Erica

Price: $60+ (available in two colors and with or without an LED bulb)

14. A stylish commuter backpack fitted with a padded laptop sleeve, cushioned shoulder straps, a water bottle holder, and a top handle. Style and functionality — a priceless combination.

Target

Promising review: "This is SUCH a great bag, not only for traveling but for everyday use! I’ve used it for school a handful of times, and it’s been great. The slip for laptop is secure and discreet; you can fit soooo much in the front and main pocket! The back slip for the luggage is a huge plus for the airports. 10/10 bag!" —Bre

Price: $49.99 (available in four colors)

15. A memory foam leg pillow that'll offer you leg support and can help ease lower back pain. The contoured shape helps to keep your spine aligned while you're asleep.

someone using the pillow
Target

Promising review: "Bought for my husband, having lots of lower back pain. He loves it. It has helped him sleep more comfortably. Not too large and firm. It has a cover that is easy to keep clean. Very pleased." —Texas Gardner

Price: $12.49

16. A bottle of the cult-favorite Bio-Oil combined with vitamins A and E to infuse your skin with hydration to reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

a person applying the oil to their leg
instagram.com

Promising review: "So my child had been getting attacked by fleas from the babysitter's house (we pulled him from there, don’t worry!) and had severe dark marks and scars from scratching his legs. I’ve been using this for about two weeks off and on, on his legs, and the difference is amazing! I just applied some on his legs, and I couldn’t believe the difference in that little amount of time." —Boy mom

Price: $7.99+ (available in four sizes)

17. An odor and stain eliminator used mostly to remove messes from pets, but reviewers say it's powerful enough to work on vomit, both from pets and tiny humans.

Person using the spray on a fluffy white rug
Target

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Bought it for a doggy accident, but have since used it to clean other things. I spilled garlic butter on our wool blend rug and this stuff worked really well to get it out. I like that this cleaner doesn’t leave a smell like chemicals, but it deodorizes really well." —Spendallmytimeintarget

Price: $24.99

18. A Hatch sleep assistant for a personalized sleep routine catered to improving your specific patterns. Reviewers describe this splurge-worthy device as life changing helping them not only get to sleep faster but also wake up with ease.

Target

Promising review: "It’s been about two weeks with my hatch restore and I absolutely love it. I’m waking up less during the night, and if I do, I fall back to sleep much faster. If you’re on the fence about it, get it and try it out." —Kayla87

Price: $129.99

19. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty to force your body into the posture that's best for pooping. Sitting in a natural position not only helps the process ~flow~ easier but it helps the whole thing move quicker, too.

the squatty potty in a bathroom
Target

If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review.

Promising review: "This thing has changed my life!!!! It really does help! I’m shocked! I’ve been wanting to get one of these for years but didn’t want to put the money out! I have suffered from stomach issues most of my life, so I finally broke down and purchased one, and I have not looked back since! This thing is amazing! I want everyone to please try this if you have IBS or other problems! You will not regret it! And if it doesn’t work, just take it back!" —Stacey75

Price: $24.99

20. A giant carabiner clip for a stroller on the days you have more bags than hands to carry. You can use it to lug around your shopping bags or use it to connect bags and other items to strollers, carts, and luggage.

Target

Promising review: "As a senior citizen, I find it hard to hold onto all the bags and other items I take with me. Each clip holds several and has a comfortable handle." —Granny Smith

Price: $9.89 (note: this item only ships with orders over $35)

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 