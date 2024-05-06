BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    39 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon Basically Any Mom Will Want

    It's never too late to show moms how much you love them.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!

    1. A pair of dangling star-studded earrings because they are the star of your life.

    A model wearing the tassel earrings in gold
    Amazon

    The earrings are made of alloy material that's allergy-, nickel-, and lead-free.

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful and clever with the post being falling stars as the stud sits comfortably and lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least, I’m thrilled with them. If you are charmed by the picture, you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss

    Price: $8.98+ (available in two colors)

    2. A Shiatsu back and neck massager that's ergonomic and compact, and will help to alleviate some of their pain from working or from the stress of being your parent.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought one of these for a Christmas gift; everyone had to try it out, and everyone wanted it! I bought another almost immediately for someone who had raved about it at the Christmas Party and was going through a stressful spot. She was thrilled with the gift and said it was perfect for the circumstances. Much better than a casserole or vase of flowers. Both of these have been loved and greatly enjoyed! This is a nice for targeted areas (lower back, shoulders, neck, glutes, legs, etc.), and I love that it has a heated and unheated option. Also love that it shuts itself down after 20 minutes, a good safety feature. I will say that the massage function is very firm, which is great for some areas and not so great for bonier spots — like ankles, wrists. This pillow is very firm, not really a pillow at all, which keeps the massaging area in place. It is comfortable to recline on, or prop a leg up on, but it's more for support than cushioning." —J. D. Robinson

    Price: $49.25+ (available in four colors)

    3. An unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook filled with magical recipes (like the beloved Dole Whip) to recreate their favorite treats from the amusement park.

    A customer review picture of them holding the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cookbook brings Disney Magic to your kitchen! If you have grown up going to the Disney Parks or discovered them as an adult, then you know that, easily, one of the greatest aspects is the food. I always wanted that food when I got home, and now I can have it. This book is so comprehensive, covering the best dishes organized by park. It is a beautiful book that will bring our family magic for years to come!!!" —Jason M. Bernhisel

    Price: $6.80

    4. A pack of wine decanters so they can turn that cheap bottle you bought them into a high-class bottle of Bordeaux. (Or at least make them feel like it's more expensive.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These wine aerators are FABULOUS! I do wine demos for different wineries, and I don't always have time to let a bottle of wine breathe properly before a demo starts. These greatly enhance the flavor, and it makes all the difference in the world. My sales numbers increased greatly. And you can't beat the price!" —AshBash

    Price: $13.95+ (available in three colors)

    5. A super effective Pumpkin Pack that's a triple honey face mask designed to flood their skin with hydration. The combination of honey, royal jelly, and propolis will leave their skin 🌟 glowing 🌟.

    a product shot of the pumpkin mask
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m 63 years old, and after using this mask just once, my skin looked smoother, and the tone was more even. It’s like a clear jello mask on your face. It’s very moisturizing. I recommend using it before a shower and saving some for your neck, earlobes, and décolletage. Then shower it off because it’s sticky and difficult to remove without scrubbing, which my skin cannot tolerate. Once removed and after patting your face dry, you’ll be very pleased with the results. I am." —Lisa Rubio

    Price: $8.99

    6. A bathtub caddy to turn every soak into luxurious spa time. They can have their glass of wine, catch up on their favorite show, read the next chapter in their romance novel, and just take in the moment of peace.

    The bath caddy secured on a bathtub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Listen, just buy it. It’s totally worth it! I received this as a gift from my hubby, and I love it! It’s sturdy and large enough for my garden tub. The line glass holder can be tricky if the trim is thick. I wish the 'iPad' holding spot would hold an old-fashioned book. It doesn’t lean back enough to secure a book." —Keia S

    Price: $29.99+ (available in five colors). You might want to also throw in this handy little stopper!

    7. A 100% cotton weighted blanket designed to give them the sensation of being held even when their favorite kiddos aren't around to hold them. It's also said to encourage better sleep.

    the weighted blanket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this blanket as a gift, and my mom loves it. She absolutely did not expect it to help, but every time she's slept with it, she's stayed asleep the whole night. She did mention that it makes her cold, though, but that woman is cold when the AC is set to 74, so take that with a grain of salt. The fabric itself isn't very soft, but it's not uncomfortable. I'd recommend just throwing a duvet cover on it (as they mention), and you're all set! It's also a good call given I can't imagine putting that thing in the washing machine." —Chloe A.

    Price: $23.92+ (available in various sizes and weights and 31 colors)

    8. A delightful five-year journal that asks them one question every day for five years. Since each question is repeated on the same day every year, they'll be able to see how their answers have changed over time and may even pass it on to you as a keepsake.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really neat journal. Every day you answer a question, then each year you answer it again on the same date. It's fun to go back and see how your answers change each year for the same question based on where you are in life. This is a small book, though; it's a pocket journal." —Hunter

    Check out our full review of the Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal!

    Price: $9.72

    9. A super fancy and state-of-the-art Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV because it doubles as a piece of art — literally! When the TV isn't in use, it'll look like a gorgeous painting that camouflages into the rest of their living room decor.

    a review photo of the television hung over a mantle with a picture of flowers that looks like a painting
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower has one and says: "This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options, and I love all the classical paintings. As someone who loves changing up my decor, I find that being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."

    Promising review: "The picture quality is amazing on this set. I bought two, one for living room above fireplace and the other in my bedroom. The no glare feature is wonderful for me because I have lots of light in my living room space. There is no glare! The picture adapts to the lighting in the room. I’m extremely happy with this product. Color is brilliant!" —Sherbabe

    Price: $597.99+ (available in seven sizes, three styles, and 11 set types)

    10. A universal tablet stand so they can watch all of those silly cat videos on YouTube before bed, hands-free.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I go to sleep every night reading a book, looking at the news, or playing a game on my iPad. I am a back sleeper, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been jolted awake by the iPad falling on my face after falling asleep with it in my hands. Last night, I used this for the first time, and I can’t tell you how happy I am...it is brilliant. I fell asleep, and my face was safe! It is easy to use; it is the perfect height so that I can keep my head resting on the pillow. Worth every stinkin’ penny!" —LulaBelle

    Price: $49.95

    11. A gorgeous rose quartz roller and gua sha massager because their beauty routine is sacred. They can put these in the fridge and use them to massage their face in the morning. It'll reduce puffiness and help distribute their serums.

    The rose quartz roller and scraper
    Amazon

    Promising review: "What a gorgeous-looking box. I already knew about these rollers and their natural cooling/healing properties. It was so relaxing and amazing using this roller and gua sha. It felt like a mini spa facial, but at home! The instruction card was super easy to read and follow. Overall great product. I would definitely buy as a gift for friends. It's the cutest thing and so useful, too. Everyone should have one of these in their beauty arsenal." —AmazonCustomer

    Price: $16.54

    12. A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shut-off feature so they can keep their coffee at the optimum temperature for sipping throughout the day. What's great about this thing is they can use one of the many mugs in their collection.

    A mug filled with coffee placed on the pink warmer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

    Price: $23.59+ (available in seven colors)

    13. A copy of Becoming by Michelle Obama — an inspiring read that dives into the life of our former FLOTUS's life and the journey she took into ~becoming~ who she is today.

    A customer review photo of the book
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started reading and couldn't put it down, finished it literally 24 hours after delivery. Michelle Robinson Obama's story is one of challenges met, hard work tempered with good sense, and above all, how a few key people can support a young girl and elevate her, so that she, in turn, can elevate others. It is a wonderful, heartfelt, true story of HOPE in a world gone far too cynical." —Linda L. Leiby

    Price: $11.38

    14. A delicate 24-karat gold-plated baguette rhinestone ring to give them something dainty, yet a little extra, that they can add to their jewelry collection.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE the minimalist yet feminine look to this ring. It is a very small piece yet it really makes a statement! Did you know that smaller rings make your fingers look longer?? It's true! Anyway, I have washed my hands a number of times wearing this ring, and the color is still fine. Really love this ring! Can't beat the price!!" —Dobler

    Price: $14.49+ (available in sizes 5–10, in three colors, and three styles)

    15. A pair of faux-leather flats designed with a rubber sole that'll keep them from slipping while they walk on comfy clouds all day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "True-to-size with no break-in period since they're not real leather but feel just as smooth. No toe cleavage and no weird noises when you're walking. I wear between a 7 and 7.5 and bought the 7.5 in these to be on the safe side." —Matt

    Price: $20.90 (available in standard and wide sizes 5–15 and in 20 colors)

    16. A stainless-steel Skin Spatula to save them a trip to the aesthetician. They can use it to clean blackheads, whiteheads, grease, and dead skin — just make sure they know to use it on wet skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, I’ve been wanting one of these for a while but didn’t know which to buy. I decided on this one, and I'm glad I did. As soon as I received it, I opened it to use because I was excited, and it didn’t disappoint. I didn’t even know I had whiteheads, ilk!!! I didn’t use the product on my face with it, and it has pulled all of this. I can’t wait to steam my face and truly have a spa day at home. Great product, great buy. 👍🏾" —Nikki D

    Price: $18.99 (available in four colors)

    17. A lightweight bamboo pajama set so super soft and comfy, you might want to get them a few pairs in multiple colors. The material is loose, breathable, and cold against the skin, ideal for mamas that run hot.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I do not ever write product reviews, but I just feel the need to share with other women that sleep hot how great these pajamas are! They are so soft and comfy! I've been sleeping great since I've been wearing these PJs. I sleep hot and usually will wake up every night with the night sweats or the overheated feeling, but I've yet to have this issue with these bamboo PJs. I seem to keep an even body temperature all night long. After sleeping in them for two nights, I was convinced these are the answer to a cooler and better sleep, so I ordered more. I normally wear a size small, so I ordered a small, and they fit perfectly!! I think that I'll also order these PJs with the pants, for lounging around the house. If you suffer from night sweats or overheat while you sleep, THESE BAMBOO PJs ARE THE ANSWER!!!" —Laurie

    Price: $22.99+ (available in S–4X and in 12 colors)

    18. A silk pillowcase designed to help their hair maintain moisture and keep their skin serums on their face while they sleep. Plus, it'll make their bed look even more luxurious.

    The satin pillowcase on a standard size pillow
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ADORE THESE! I just gave two to a friend as part of a wedding gift, and she is in love. I think I will have to order them by the dozen so I can still have one for me as my whole family covets them and is stealing them away. They are great for curly hair. You wake up and your hair doesn't look like a rat's nest. I've read that they are also great for your skin so am watching to see if that is true. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Eileen

    Price: $25.99+ (available in six sizes, 22 colors, and various two packs)

    19. Or, maybe they'd prefer a set of cooling pillowcases made from a unique Japanese cooling fabric combined with 100% breathable cotton. These would literally give them a ~cool~ other side of the pillow on both sides.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best...Pillowcases...Ever!! I run hot all the time, especially at night. This really helps to keep me cool at night. I fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed. The cool side of the pillow is always your side of the pillow! I actually sometimes get cold during the night. If you wake up in the middle of the night sweating, you need to get this!" —Kim

    Price: $18.75 (available in three sizes and seven colors)

    20. A luxurious faux fur blanket one customer compared to 1,000 teddy bears giving them the most loving hug. And believe it or not, this ultra-plush blanket is machine washable, too.

    A person laying in bed covered by the blanket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this blanket! It's extremely soft, even after my cat steals it and drags it around my apartment." —bagel

    Price: $36.99+ (available in five sizes and in 23 colors)

    21. A spiral-bound collection of the best New York Times crossword puzzles, because it's a great activity for a chill morning (perhaps with their cup of tea warmed by their new mug warmer in hand).

    The New York Times Crosswords book
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Best Christmas gift my dad ever received. About five years ago, my dad randomly asked if I could stop by the bookstore and see if there were any 'New York Times crossword books, but only the Mondays (because they're the easiest)!' My bookstore trip was unsuccessful, so imagine my surprise when I saw that this book DID exist! My dad, who is impossible to buy gifts for, is blowing through this book and back on his crossword game! He's already bought the Tuesday book." —Lauren

    Price: $9.59 (also available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — but they get harder as the week goes on, FYI). And if you want, give the gift of custom pencils (which ship two to three days after you place the order).

    22. A giant wine glass they can fill with an ample amount of their favorite beverage. This glass can hold 750 milliliters worth of liquid and is the perfect gift when paired with a nice bottle of vino.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great gift for my Mom. She absolutely loved it even though it was more of a gag gift. She said everyone at her job was cracking up and asking where to get it." —TheOriginalPancake

    Price: $17.31+ (available in three colors)

    23. A pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds that'll give them a booming high-resolution sound and active noise cancellation so they can get lost in their favorite tunes. They can also use them for work with a microphone that'll pick up clear audio. Bonus points if you get the buds in their favorite color.

    the samsung galaxy buds in olive green black white and lavender
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are great! I have weirdly tiny ears, and it doesn't tell you in the description, but they do come with three silicone earpiece sizes to choose from. The sound and battery life is amazing. Also, I didn't realize they were still in my pants pocket when washing clothes. They went through a full wash and about 35 minutes in the dryer before I found them. An annoying clanking sound in the dryer had me pulling them out and finding them. 😭 Put them in the case and back in my ears, and they work perfectly. Very grateful!" —Brendon Hyde

    Price: $91.81+ (available in four colors)

    24. An awesome electric rechargeable candle lighter that comes with an LED indicator to let them know how much juice is left in its charge. It's also flexible for lighting candles that have burned down to the near-end, and is windproof!

    a hand using the lighter on a candle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "What a great gadget!!! No more black hands when trying to light a candle that has burned down far. I am going to get another for a white elephant gift with a candle!!! Best thing ever!!!" —KC

    Price: $7.99+ (available in six colors)

    25. A luxurious bath pillow because even though we don't recommend napping in a pool of water, sometimes mom needs to get their ~me time~ wherever they can. Might as well help them make their bathtub their new sanctuary.

    The spa pillow in a bathtub
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband bought this for me because I LOVE taking baths. It's a nice way to relax and unwind after a long day, but I've recently had some health problems which has caused me to lose a lot of weight, and taking baths has become excruciating due to the lack of extra cushion back there now. Lying back on the porcelain tub was extremely painful on my spine/bones, and I had resigned myself to the fact that I wouldn't be taking baths anymore. But, GOOD NEWS, this pillow is a dream come true. I wish I had always had this pillow. It's soooo comfortable! I could almost nap in the tub (but don't) lol! Once you get the cups to stay sticking, you're set to go. I remove it from the tub after each use, dry it off, and store it in my towel cabinet to keep it from getting moldy, dirty, or in the way for others. Easy on, easy off. It's perfect!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $17.95+ (available in two sizes and seven colors)

    26. An electric silicone facial cleanser that'll not only rid their skin of the dirt hiding deep down in their pores while giving them a little face massage, but that one reviewer said helped save them three times the amount of facial cleanser. All this for under $50? #winning

    A customer review photo of them holding the facial brush in purple
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a great little device. It 100% makes your face cleaner — either because of the vibration or silicone bristles or the fact that it’s kind of fun to use so you find yourself cleaning your face longer and getting every corner. Either way, I really like this brush." —P Patterson

    Price: $19.59+ (available in four colors)

    27. An inspiring weekly journal filled with activities, prompts, and little encouragements to help them get everything out and on the page before they continue with their day (or after having a long exhausting one). It's a great thing to add to their morning routine to set aside a few moments for self-reflection.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This book is absolutely perfect to have as a guide, and it has so many creative writing prompts that inspire happiness. I haven't completed the entire book yet, but I know I'll be sad when it ends. I hope she comes out with a second edition! This book really inspires you to find happiness in your life and to create more of it, and it's fun, too." —Riley

    Price: $7.78

    28. A pair of ultra-plush fluffy slippers so they can feel like a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac when they trod out to get the mail.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these! If you’re worried about sizing — size up." —Cyndi Lundeberg

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL which fit shoe sizes 5–12 and in six colors)

    29. A healthy little plant and a chic mister that'll give them a new baby to take care of since you're all grown up. And because they did such a great job raising you, you know that this green bb will also thrive.

    A customer review photo of the mister next to a plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review (for the mister): "This is one of my favorite purchases. This is small (perfect for my wrist arthritis), VERY attractive (I keep it on a shelf with other showy items, like crystal bud vases), and it works — nice, fine mist for my peace lily. I've already bought a second one for a gift that was received with many oohs and ahhs. It's on my list for future gifts. Please don't discontinue it, it makes a GREAT gift." —Patty Perfect

    Price: $26 for the mister (available in two colors) and check out some of the awesome plant options from Costa Farms on Amazon.

    30. An investment-worthy large towel warmer so they can cuddle up in it after their shower or bath. A good 15 minutes is all it needs to be ready and make them feel like they live in a 5-star resort and spa.

    A person taking a towel our of the warmer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower without this once you have it. Just like right-out-of-the-dryer towels!" —Erin

    Price: $134 

    31. A discreet bidet because I can pretty much guarantee they'll be forever changed after the first use — for the better, of course.

    The bidet on the toilet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Being the typical American, I had been suspicious of bidets since I saw my first one on Crocodile Dundee. However, as I age, my dexterity at 'taking care of business' has gotten compromised, and I worry about having that 'not so clean' feeling while also having to use too much toilet paper. (There's a shortage, after all!) I saw a product like this on social media and did some research and ultimately chose this one. When it arrived, it sat in the box in my bathroom for over a month waiting for me to overcome my embarrassment and ask someone in my family to install it for me (which took about 10 minutes). I approached the installed product cautiously at first and experimented with proper butt placement. After a few adjustments to my sitting technique and a huge puddle of water when one of my grandkids decided to see what that knob did, I am happy to report my tushy is as clean as if I just got out of a shower. I highly recommend this product. In fact, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!" —Lisa Walker

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two finishes)

    32. A colorful ring plated with 18-karat gold and filled with emerald-cut cubic zirconias. This way you can give them a rainbow of beauty that feels expensive without you having to dish out the big bucks.

    The rainbow ring
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It fits perfectly, and it has beautiful multi-colored stones. Rings sometimes turn around on my finger, so I thought this would be a great ring to wear, so no matter how it turns, it looks the same. It's very comfortable and sparkly. I just love it." —LTwister

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in two band colors)

    33. A show-stopping padded and embellished headband because every queen needs their crown. And, let's face it, your mom does totally rule.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Girlfriend looks absolutely gorgeous in this. Absolutely looks like royalty, and for the price — I’m amazed at how expensive it looks on her." —KF

    Price: $8.99+ (available in two colors)

    34. A fantastic wine glass holder they can use to hold a glass of sparkling apple cider or cabernet for a relaxing ~sip and soak session~. Ooh, try saying that five times fast!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Such a simple idea, how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better, but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect. I've tugged on it, and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wineglasses, too. A truly perfect product. This piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist, and I stan." —Steven

    Price: $13.99+ (available in six colors and options). There's also a silicone version for beer cans, seltzer cans, and coffee mugs.

    35. A digital picture frame ideal for moms who may live far away. You can update the frame with photos, keeping them up to date and in the loop as life unfolds.

    a photo of a child in the digital picture frame in the color white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This photo frame is exactly what I was looking for! It comes in a beautiful blue box and is packaged very well. Excellent, if you are going to give this as a gift! I got it for myself, so I know that setting it up with the app is a breeze. Just connect to Wi-Fi, and you can easily add photos to it. It has tons of features, like being able to automatically detect when it's dark in the room and shutting the screen off — or you can set it to whatever schedule you like. Lots of smart features, like Alexa, makes it really easy to change photos. BUT the most amazing part is the screen. It was the highest resolution of all of the frames I have seen, and it really shows! The screen looks like an actual photo. When I set it up on my desk at work, my coworkers all commented on how cool it looked. Getting this was a great idea!" —Henry G Wolf VII

    Price: $169+ (available in two sizes and two colors)

    36. A gorgeous 20-piece set of hair barrettes perfect for gifting the most stylish of moms. We won't tell if you decide to break up the pack and keep a few for yourself. Besides, when it comes to style, you get it from yo' mama.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These barrettes are the cutest thing! Which one to wear? I've already given a gift of one to friends. So much fun to share. They are even prettier in person! With COVID-19, it's a beautiful way to keep hair out of your eyes and have fun, too!" —Barbara T. Polce

    Price: $5.99

    37. A bubbling foot spa featuring a toe-touch control, splash guard, raised nodes at the base, and a removable pumice stone. They can give themselves a deluxe pedicure every day of the week if they so choose!

    The HoMedics foot spa
    Amazon

    Promising review: "After a long day of hard work, this foot spa is the perfect remedy. It’s very relaxing and spacious for my feet. I like to include my favorite, great smelling, foot bath salts that leave my feet feeling refreshed and smooth. This bath is so great that the family all ask for a try. This bath is easy to clean, and anyone will appreciate this as a gift! It’s a must-have!" —TheGorgeousShopper

    Price: $23.99

    38. A dishwasher-safe airtight cold-brew maker so they'll never have to go a day without their morning cup of chilled joe ever again.

    The cold-brew maker filled with coffee
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I received my first Takeya cold-brew maker as a gift for Christmas. I like it so much I bought another. It's easy to use and very easy to clean, plus it makes my morning coffee more palatable. It was well-packaged, has easy-to-follow instructions, and will get lots of use at my house. One of the best features is that it can be turned upside down with no leakage." —J. Lloyd

    Price: $24.99+ (available in two colors). And don't forget the coffee!

    39. A rich and creamy Pre de Provence Artisanal French soap bar traditionally crafted and enriched with shea butter. It's yet another luxurious item they can add to their relaxing bath-time routine.

    A variety of Pre de Provence Artisanal French soap bars stacked on top of each other
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The best soap I've ever used. Strange to rave about soap, but there you have it. The starflower scent is my go-to; the smell isn't offensive or overpowering, and texture is silky smooth. The honey almond has a great smell. Very honey-y. The texture is like sandpaper or pumice soap. Do not use if sunburned! The smell of the lime is strong — put this in a guest bathroom, and it'll be an air freshener for your whole home. The green tea has a mild scent and smooth texture. Probably the least-scented of any flavors I've tried to far." —Jose R Aragon Jr

    Price: $7.19 (available in 32 scents and two sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.