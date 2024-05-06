39 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon Basically Any Mom Will Want

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
2. A Shiatsu back and neck massager that's ergonomic and compact, and will help to alleviate some of their pain from working or from the stress of being your parent.
3. An unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook filled with magical recipes (like the beloved Dole Whip) to recreate their favorite treats from the amusement park.
4. A pack of wine decanters so they can turn that cheap bottle you bought them into a high-class bottle of Bordeaux. (Or at least make them feel like it's more expensive.)
5. A super effective Pumpkin Pack that's a triple honey face mask designed to flood their skin with hydration. The combination of honey, royal jelly, and propolis will leave their skin 🌟 glowing 🌟.
6. A bathtub caddy to turn every soak into luxurious spa time. They can have their glass of wine, catch up on their favorite show, read the next chapter in their romance novel, and just take in the moment of peace.
7. A 100% cotton weighted blanket designed to give them the sensation of being held even when their favorite kiddos aren't around to hold them. It's also said to encourage better sleep.
8. A delightful five-year journal that asks them one question every day for five years. Since each question is repeated on the same day every year, they'll be able to see how their answers have changed over time and may even pass it on to you as a keepsake.
9. A super fancy and state-of-the-art Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV because it doubles as a piece of art — literally! When the TV isn't in use, it'll look like a gorgeous painting that camouflages into the rest of their living room decor.
10. A universal tablet stand so they can watch all of those silly cat videos on YouTube before bed, hands-free.
11. A gorgeous rose quartz roller and gua sha massager because their beauty routine is sacred. They can put these in the fridge and use them to massage their face in the morning. It'll reduce puffiness and help distribute their serums.
12. A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer with three heat settings and an auto shut-off feature so they can keep their coffee at the optimum temperature for sipping throughout the day. What's great about this thing is they can use one of the many mugs in their collection.
13. A copy of Becoming by Michelle Obama — an inspiring read that dives into the life of our former FLOTUS's life and the journey she took into ~becoming~ who she is today.
14. A delicate 24-karat gold-plated baguette rhinestone ring to give them something dainty, yet a little extra, that they can add to their jewelry collection.
15. A pair of faux-leather flats designed with a rubber sole that'll keep them from slipping while they walk on comfy clouds all day.
16. A stainless-steel Skin Spatula to save them a trip to the aesthetician. They can use it to clean blackheads, whiteheads, grease, and dead skin — just make sure they know to use it on wet skin.
17. A lightweight bamboo pajama set so super soft and comfy, you might want to get them a few pairs in multiple colors. The material is loose, breathable, and cold against the skin, ideal for mamas that run hot.
18. A silk pillowcase designed to help their hair maintain moisture and keep their skin serums on their face while they sleep. Plus, it'll make their bed look even more luxurious.
19. Or, maybe they'd prefer a set of cooling pillowcases made from a unique Japanese cooling fabric combined with 100% breathable cotton. These would literally give them a ~cool~ other side of the pillow on both sides.
20. A luxurious faux fur blanket one customer compared to 1,000 teddy bears giving them the most loving hug. And believe it or not, this ultra-plush blanket is machine washable, too.
21. A spiral-bound collection of the best New York Times crossword puzzles, because it's a great activity for a chill morning (perhaps with their cup of tea warmed by their new mug warmer in hand).
22. A giant wine glass they can fill with an ample amount of their favorite beverage. This glass can hold 750 milliliters worth of liquid and is the perfect gift when paired with a nice bottle of vino.
23. A pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds that'll give them a booming high-resolution sound and active noise cancellation so they can get lost in their favorite tunes. They can also use them for work with a microphone that'll pick up clear audio. Bonus points if you get the buds in their favorite color.
24. An awesome electric rechargeable candle lighter that comes with an LED indicator to let them know how much juice is left in its charge. It's also flexible for lighting candles that have burned down to the near-end, and is windproof!
25. A luxurious bath pillow because even though we don't recommend napping in a pool of water, sometimes mom needs to get their ~me time~ wherever they can. Might as well help them make their bathtub their new sanctuary.
26. An electric silicone facial cleanser that'll not only rid their skin of the dirt hiding deep down in their pores while giving them a little face massage, but that one reviewer said helped save them three times the amount of facial cleanser. All this for under $50? #winning
27. An inspiring weekly journal filled with activities, prompts, and little encouragements to help them get everything out and on the page before they continue with their day (or after having a long exhausting one). It's a great thing to add to their morning routine to set aside a few moments for self-reflection.
28. A pair of ultra-plush fluffy slippers so they can feel like a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac when they trod out to get the mail.
29. A healthy little plant and a chic mister that'll give them a new baby to take care of since you're all grown up. And because they did such a great job raising you, you know that this green bb will also thrive.
30. An investment-worthy large towel warmer so they can cuddle up in it after their shower or bath. A good 15 minutes is all it needs to be ready and make them feel like they live in a 5-star resort and spa.
31. A discreet bidet because I can pretty much guarantee they'll be forever changed after the first use — for the better, of course.
32. A colorful ring plated with 18-karat gold and filled with emerald-cut cubic zirconias. This way you can give them a rainbow of beauty that feels expensive without you having to dish out the big bucks.
33. A show-stopping padded and embellished headband because every queen needs their crown. And, let's face it, your mom does totally rule.
34. A fantastic wine glass holder they can use to hold a glass of sparkling apple cider or cabernet for a relaxing ~sip and soak session~. Ooh, try saying that five times fast!
35. A digital picture frame ideal for moms who may live far away. You can update the frame with photos, keeping them up to date and in the loop as life unfolds.
36. A gorgeous 20-piece set of hair barrettes perfect for gifting the most stylish of moms. We won't tell if you decide to break up the pack and keep a few for yourself. Besides, when it comes to style, you get it from yo' mama.
37. A bubbling foot spa featuring a toe-touch control, splash guard, raised nodes at the base, and a removable pumice stone. They can give themselves a deluxe pedicure every day of the week if they so choose!
38. A dishwasher-safe airtight cold-brew maker so they'll never have to go a day without their morning cup of chilled joe ever again.
39. A rich and creamy Pre de Provence Artisanal French soap bar traditionally crafted and enriched with shea butter. It's yet another luxurious item they can add to their relaxing bath-time routine.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.