If You Always Avoid Shopping For Bras, Check Out These 22 Reviewers Say Are Super Comfy

1. A glorious full coverage Goddess bra great for larger chests that distribute the weight of your chest evenly against the wire. Reviewers say the wide straps are very comfortable and the structured sides offer support and shape.
Promising review: "I will never buy another different bra. This is the perfect bra for me. It’s beautiful, comfortable, and it fits perfectly." —Beaver
Get it from Amazon for $36.40+ (available in band sizes 34–46, cup sizes DD–K, and in 20 colors).
To learn more, check out "Hundreds Of Big-Breasted People Swear This DD+ Bra Is The Only One That Fits Comfortably."
2. A contour bra, one of their best-selling bras, equipped with cushioned foam cups to lift, separate, and give shape.
Promising review: "This is now my Hallelujah bra because I am, for the first time, lifted, smooth, and COMFORTABLE. I literally gasped when I first put it on, I was so amazed by how comfortable it was and how well it fit. I then promptly ordered three more." —Sylvie R.
Get it from Knix for $65 (available in band sizes 28–42, cup sizes A–H, and in six colors).
3. A Natori plunge contour bra available in so many colors, you'll have a hard time choosing just one. This lovely number molds to your natural shape and is great for open necklines.
Promising review: "I am a petite individual and have a difficult time with finding bras. This particular style is absolutely perfect. The style is a little sexy but still extremely comfortable. Most bras that are made for women with small breasts are always full of huge pads for ‘enhancement’. The Natori feathers are not that way and I love it!" —Teacher Girl
Get it from Amazon for $40.77+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes A–G, and in 82 colors)
4. A racerback sports bra from Girlfriend Collective designed to cover a larger portion of your back which gives you more support for your bust. This bra is made of sustainable Float fabric, known for its softness, flexibility, quick-dryness, and subtle compression.
Guess what? 90% of this is made from recycled plastic bottles! (The other 10% is spandex.)
Promising review: "I love this sports bra. I have it in two colors and it is so comfortable and supportive. I feel supported during a variety of activities including hiking, weightlifting, and pilates. It fits true to size and looks great. I love that it can go with so many of my workout and leisure clothes." —Sara D.
Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $46 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and in five colors).
5. An front clasp full coverage bra for easy-on-easy-off access. Nothing should stand in the way of you flinging this thing off after a long day.
Promising review: "I cannot tell you how happy I was after the first day of wearing this bra. I'm a 42G and this bra has cushioned straps that stay in place. I have great support and it is super comfortable, but the best part is that it looks good! Please never stop making this bra!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.81+ (available in band sizes 34–50, cup sizes B–H, and 10 colors).
6. A half-cup mesh lace bra, a lightweight bra that'll make you forget you're wearing one at all. If you plan to wear a low-cut top, this deep U shape might be just the bra you need.
Promising review: "I have smaller breast and it's a challenge to find bras that fit my needs and I love how this bra hugs my breast, helps me feel sexy and above all, is very comfortable. I ended up buying another color." —Gen
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes B–DD, and in nine colors).
7. A front-adjustable triangle bralette, a bra that features no foam, cups, wires, or padding — it's like a pair of comfy sweatpants for your boobs.
8. A high-impact sports bra ready to move when you move. It has adjustable shoulder straps, five-row hook closure, zip-up front, and secure criss-cross back. Something tells me your next workout is going to be a banger.
Promising review: "I was not expecting this bra to be as good as it is. The support really is excellent and far more comfortable than I anticipated. It pulls everything up and in nicely and doesn't dig into my shoulders, ribs or back at all. I was worried about the metal thing on the strap, but the material keeps it off the skin so really excellent design there and overall. The only thing I agree with other reviewers is that I think the straps should be shorter, or add a longer strip of hook and loop fastening on the back so when doing a heavy workout I could make it a little bit tighter up top. But this is minor and I may need to just size down. I'm a 36/C and bought a large if that helps anyone." —Dhalex
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors).
9. A crossover bralette ideal for sleeping, lounging, or nursing. The simplistic front design provides convenience for flexible movement and the scoop back can help to prevent shoulder strain.
Promising reviews: "This is a really great bra. The wide shoulder straps do not dig in and really help with support. It is super comfortable and has more support than you would think for a leisure bra. The material is strong but stretchy, it does not confine or get too hot. The elastic is covered around the ribcage, which is much more comfortable than MANY other bras I have tried. I am a 48D and the 48B/C/D fits very well. It looks nice under clothes and does not add bulk whatsoever. The lace is very pretty. There is a seam under the bust that can show through some T-shirts but it is there for shaping and support and I do not mind it at all. I tried other bras of this style without the seam and there was no support at all which is not the case here — I'd rather have the seam as a larger size. So happy I found this. I am wearing it all the time!!" —Laurel Lindorinan
"This is by far and away my favorite nursing bra. This is the only nursing bra that I truly feel has complete coverage but doesn’t feel like I’m strapped down. I have two of these and tempted to buy another to wear every day even after breastfeeding is done. Highly recommend!!" —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–G, and in 13 colors).
10. A padded push-up bra in case you're looking to give your bust a natural-looking boost. It can bump your bust an entire cup size without the uncomfortable tightness you'd expect. Over 9,000 people awarded it 5 stars with over 500 of those not it as "comfortable."
Promising review: "For all my natural big-breasted sisters... get this bra!! This is by far one of the best bras I have ever owned. This bra is super comfortable and attractive. I totally recommend. Can't beat it for the price." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in band sizes 32–38, cup sizes B–DDD, and in 18 colors).
11. A Free People adjustable strap bralette that would look great peeking through a low-cut cami, an oversized shirt, or being worn solo as a top. Imagine wearing this to your next music festival with a pair of high-waisted shorts. You're welcome.
Promising review: "I have struggled for years to find not only a bra that’s comfortable and fits appropriately, but something I can feel sexy in and coordinate with my off-the-shoulder tops. I currently have this bra in five different colors and I wear a 38DD. Yes a DD can comfortably fit in this bra. It allows my chest to not sag at all while filling my tops perfectly. Never been happier with a purchase! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Hjm11
Get it from Nordstrom for $38 (available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors).
12. A comfy, WFH-approved bralette made for the D-cuppers and above! You'll get a supportive fit without the wire digging into your sides every five minutes.
Promising review: "I've purchased this bra before and I just recently purchased again because I wore out the one I had! With working from home I needed something comfy but that also went with my everyday clothing for work (aka Zoom calls) and this bra is perfect!" —Emma S
Get it from Lively for $26.30 (originally $38; available in sizes 1–4 which fits band sizes 30–42 and band sizes A–G and in 10 colors).