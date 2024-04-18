Stella Artois And First We Feast’s HOT ONES™ Are Turning Up The Heat This Summer

New York, NY – April 18, 2024 – Today, Stella Artois and First We Feast’s HOT ONES™, the celebrity talk show and pop culture sensation known for inspiring many of the internet’s most viral entertainment moments, officially announce a partnership that’s sure to spice up the summer. To kick off this partnership, Hot Ones is releasing a special episode with rapper, actor, and Stella Artois Brand Ambassador, Ludacris, available now on YouTube in collaboration with Stella Artois.

At the epicenter of both food and entertainment, Stella Artois’ partnership with Hot Ones builds on the brand’s ongoing mission to bring people together over everyday meals, this time through one of the most consumed items in bars: wings. All summer long, Stella Artois will serve as the Official Beer of Hot Ones with brand integration in five Hot Ones episodes featuring some of the most relevant names in culture today. Beyond in-episode integration and custom content, Stella Artois and Hot Ones will deliver first-of-its-kind experiences and fire things up at venues across the United States.

"Both Stella Artois and Hot Ones thrive at the convergence of culture and sharing moments over a meal, so investing in this partnership made a lot of sense," said Chris Jones, Group Vice President of Marketing, Premium Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "With this partnership, we are excited to be part of the cultural conversation and reach more audiences in bars around the country, where we will continue to reinforce our reputation as one of the highest quality, sessionable beers in the market."

Later this summer, First We Feast and Stella Artois will host a one-of-a-kind Hot Ones event in Chicago at an iconic location in the city. Stella Artois is bringing fans into the experience with this event, hosted by Sean Evans and featuring an iconic Stella Artois Global Brand Ambassador, alongside other celebrities. Fans of First We Feast and Stella Artois can enter for a chance to attend by visiting https://www.stellaartois.com/HotOnesLive . The 10 grand prize winners will receive travel and accommodations for two, along with two seats to the event.

"We have loved bringing the Hot Ones experience to fans across the country as a result of our partnership with Stella Artois, from custom episodes featuring new iconic guests to bar activations at major cultural events," said First We Feast General Manager and Hot Ones Creator, Chris Schonberger. "It's important to us to continually deliver special experiences for our fanbase and we have a ton of fun pushing the creative boundaries with our friends at Stella Artois."

Stella Artois will continue to bring the heat throughout the summer, delivering experiences worth more to fans nationwide with its Let’s Do Dinner event platform. The platform merges world-class cuisine with partnerships to deliver memorable gatherings and authentic connections over a meal. Stella Artois fans can stay tuned for more opportunities to dine and connect in cities across the U.S. later this summer.

For more information about Stella Artois and Hot Ones Live, visit www.stellaartois.com and follow @StellaArtoisUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @StellaArtois on YouTube and X.

Hot Ones Live Sweepstakes. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Sweepstakes begins on 1/1/24 and ends on 6/3/24. Visit http://StellaArtois.com/HotOnesLive for free entry and Official Rules. Message & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT HOT ONES

Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet's hottest interview show at the intersection of food and pop culture. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood’s biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis to comedians like Kevin Hart and John Mulaney to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. With 22 complete seasons and over 300 episodes, Hot Ones has been recognized across the internet as a trailblazing interview style show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Launched in 2015, Hot Ones has received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host.

ABOUT FIRST WE FEAST

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Heat Eaters, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

ABOUT STELLA ARTOIS

Stella Artois® is a Belgian-style lager and part of a brewing tradition of crafting the finest lager with quality ingredients since 1366. Known for its malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness, this beer is recognized internationally for its excellence and taste. Stella Artois is best enjoyed in the iconic Chalice according to the 3-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Along with its classic lager, Stella Artois also offers Stella Artois Liberté, a zero-alcohol brew with the same refreshing taste. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of some of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Press Contacts

Mara Rudolph

mrudolph@webershandwick.com

Cody Bryan

media@anheuser-busch.com

Hot Ones

pr@buzzfeed.com

# # #