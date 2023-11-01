NTWRK Partners With ComplexCon 2023 To Bring Unprecedented Access To Fans Worldwide

(Long Beach, November 1, 2023) NTWRK, the curated livestream shopping platform that brings together the world's most influential artists, brands and personalities, is excited to announce partnership with ComplexCon, the culture-defining festival which returns to Long Beach, Ca. for two back-to-back days on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. Rooted in sneakers, streetwear and all things collectible, NTWRK will bring a new level of excitement to ComplexCon by integrating live shopping into the event, becoming the official gift shop host, and unveiling the CACTUS BUDDY! Stage for live music performances and surprise guest appearances by today's top performers.

NTWRK’s activations at ComplexCon include:

The Official Gift Shop Host: NTWRK will partner to host the official ComplexCon 2023 Gift Shop for this year’s Artistic Director, Cactus Plant Flea Market. Establishing itself as the ultimate shopping destination on the ComplexCon show floor, this will be the premier location where attendees can access exclusive merchandise and curated items, only available at this year’s ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA.

Official Livestream Shopping Partner: NTWRK is transforming the ComplexCon experience by making it accessible with just a few taps on your mobile device. For fans around the world who cannot attend in person, NTWRK ensures they can still immerse themselves in the excitement of the show floor, providing exclusive access to limited product drops and curated assortments from over twenty of the best brands and creators.

The CACTUS BUDDY! Stage, Powered By NTWRK: The CACTUS BUDDY! Stage will showcase a weekend of unforgettable live performances by Kid Cudi, Lyrical Lemonade, Field Trip Records Zack Bia and Friends, Kerwin Frost along with more curated DJ Sets, special guests, and surprise appearances. The CACTUS BUDDY! Stage promises to deliver another incredible year for live music at ComplexCon 2023.

The partnership between NTWRK and ComplexCon is not just about the show itself; it’s about sharing the ComplexCon experience well beyond its physical footprint. Whether attendees are on-site at the event in Long Beach, California, or located thousands of miles away, they can engage in the excitement of ComplexCon through NTWRK on their mobile devices.

VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

About NTWRK:

NTWRK is a curated livestream shopping marketplace that brings together the world's most influential artists, brands, and personalities to create and celebrate culture. Rooted in sneakers, streetwear and all things collectible, NTWRK offers unprecedented access to rare and exclusive products, while fostering communities of buyers and sellers, through livestream shopping.

ABOUT COMPLEXCON

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, music, art, food, sports, innovation, activism, and education. Guests in attendance will be able to shop hundreds of exclusive releases from the most sought-after brands, watch inspiring talks from the most influential minds in our culture, and experience the future through the most immersive and ambitious pop culture experience yet.

For more information on what to expect at ComplexCon Long Beach or to view past lineups, please visit: www.complexcon.com .

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex champions the people, brands, and new trends you need to know now, will obsess over next, and we build consumer universes around them. From pop culture and style (Complex), music discovery (Pigeons & Planes), sneaker news (Sole Collector) to our festival of cultural convergence (ComplexCon) — we're what a modern entertainment company looks like and what others have followed since 2002.Complex is a part of BuzzFeed Inc., and our content spans music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food, and more.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Bradford Bridgers

Complex

bradford.bridgers@buzzfeed.com

Sophia Vega

Complex

sophia.vega@buzzfeed.com







