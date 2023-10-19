Grammy Award-Winning, Multi Platinum Artist And Producer Kid Cudi To Headline ComplexCon

ComplexCon will kick off its musical programming on Saturday, November 18 with Field Trip Recordings with Zack Bia & Friends providing buzzworthy performances and DJ sets for attendees throughout the day. Ahead of Kid Cudi’s headlining Sunday night performance, Kalan.FRFR, Kerwin Frost, and Luh Tyler will take the stage at the Long Beach Convention Center. Also on Sunday, celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year, Lyrical Lemonade will curate DJ sets and additional special guests, with more musical performers and celebrity panelists to be announced soon.

In addition to this year’s performances, ComplexCon 2023 Artistic Director CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET has invited friends and favorite brands and artists to the ComplexCon marketplace, including Denim Tears, Marc Jacobs, P4K, Luka Sabbat’s Marking Distance, Renell Medrano’s Ice Studios, Better Gift Shop, Come Tees, MERMAIDHAIR, Kid Cudi’s Members Of The Rage, holiday®, Bloody Osiris' Murd333r.FM, Billy Hill, KNC Beauty, 730, Saint MXXXXXX, and Endless. CACTUS PLANT will also be creating an exclusive capsule for the ComplexCon Gift Shop. ComplexCon will once again bring together an exclusive selection of over a hundred pop-ups, art installations and branded activations to the show floor this November. Previously announced cult favorites will be debuting exclusive collaborations, launching new products and releasing limited drops worthy of camping out for. Stay tuned for more brand pop ups and exclusives to be announced soon.

ComplexCon(versations) speaker series will also return and feature distinguished voices from across mediums that define what’s now and next in culture, including the much anticipated Sneaker Of The Year panel lead by Joe La Puma. As part of the epic festival experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will return in full force with the hottest, most delicious, “can’t-get-them-anywhere-else” dishes, hosts, and events from Hot Ones and First We Feast.

VIP and general admission tickets are currently available at ComplexCon.com . For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, follow @complexcon on TikTok , Twitter and Instagram .

Want to cover ComplexCon? Click here to apply for professional media and press credentials.

