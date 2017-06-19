Live Updates: One Person Has Died After A Terror Attack On Worshippers Near A London Mosque

What We Know So Far
- A man driving a white van drove into a group of worshippers who had just left Ramadan prayers at a mosque in North London. Ten people were wounded.
- One person died at the scene, but the Met police say he was being given first aid before the attack and it's not clear whether he died as a result of it.
- Witnesses said the assailant yelled out he wanted to "kill all Muslims."
- When the van came to a stop after hitting a bollard, witnesses told BuzzFeed News the driver got out and was tackled by three men, who held him down until police arrived and arrested him.
- Videos from the scene show people sprawled on the pavement and being attended to by paramedics.
- A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The Metropolitan Police described the incident as a terror attack.
- Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as a "terrible incident."
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the incident a "horrific terrorist attack on innocent people."
- The driver apparently targeted a group of people who had gathered around an older man who fell, perhaps because of heat exhaustion.
Map of the location of the attack:
Updates
Cabinet minister Michael Gove labels attack “repellent” and disgusting
"It was clearly an attack to not just to cause human suffering but to divide us," he said. "I think the correct response first of all is to applaud the resilience and the compassion of those who were the victims of the attack."
Gove, who was recently reappointed to the cabinet as environment secretary, said those affected need to be at the forefront of everyone's thoughts, and they needed to "get the very best care and support".
"We need to get behind the facts, and work out what on earth happened and make sure that we can keep people safe."
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Eyewitnesses describe attack outside mosque
Ibn Omar, a man in his early 20s, has been worshipping at Finsbury Park mosque his whole life and spent most Ramadans here and was visibly shocked by the attack he saw last night.
"I came here today to break my fast, and prayed Maghrib, sunset prayer, then after I went to eat. When I went to the shop and came back I just see people on the floor screaming, crying, I see the assailant getting held down, after police came, detained him."
Omar told BuzzFeed News the "heartbreaking" attack was a "tragedy and it's devastating". He criticised police officers and officials who he said initially put the attack down to a collision: "What's even more sad and annoying and aggravating is the fact the government and police initially didn't put this down as a terrorist offence," he said.
Meanwhile, a teenager who witnessed last night's attack from her bedroom window said she heard "bones crack" when a van drove into people outside Finsbury Park Mosque on Sunday night. Ibtisam, who lives on the road where the incident took place, told BuzzFeed News she heard people shouting "stop" as the van appeared to pick up speed and head towards pedestrians. "The guy in the van was putting on the engine and everyone was like, stop, stop, what are you doing and he just ran over the guy," Ibtisam said. "We just heard bones crack. We saw so much blood and people under the van. It was definitely deliberate."
She described seeing two people lying on the floor following the attack and others who were injured. In the hours following the attack, Ibtisam felt the media was not clear enough that the incident which had taken place was a terrorist attack and believed there had been some suggestion the attack may not have been deliberate. "We saw the whole thing," she said. "Whatever you see on the news is completely different, saying it wasn't deliberate. It's just lies, we saw it with our own eyes, it wasn't accidental." "This is a terrorist attack. It is a terrorist attack," she continued. "When other things happen, like London bridge they call it a terrorist attack, but when there's actually muslims helping they don't want to call it a terrorist attack. Both Ibtisam and her friend, who also witnessed the attack, but preferred not to be named, said they feel unsafe and as though they could be the targets of Muslim hate crime. "I feel so targeted in this area. All the attacks are coming closer and closer to home. Just last night it was right outside my front door and it was scary. I could be dead," the friend said. The teenager added that she has recently avoided going out alone. "I honestly don't feel safe. My parents told me I can't go out if I'm by myself. They say walk in groups," she said. "I'm always expecting something to happen directly to me."
–Aisha Gani & Laura Silver
"We can’t allow these terrorists to fuel division or to change the way we lead our lives," London mayor says
"This has been a horrific terrorist attack," the London mayor Sadiq Khan has said.
"The attack on Westminster Bridge, the attack on London bridge, the attack in Manchester, the attack last night. All of these are attacks on our shared values of freedom, tolerance, and respect. Terrorism is terrorism," Khan told Sky News. "Whether someone is inspired by an Islamist narrative or other forms of, inverted commas, inspiration."
"Our thoughts are with them," he said. "We are a great city. We can't allow these terrorists to fuel division or to change the way we lead our lives."
Khan praised the mosque's Iman Mohammed Mahmoud for his calm actions in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
He urged Britons to report any Islamophobic hate crime they might be subjected to. "My key message to everyone in London, and across the country, is please report. Don't think that it's too trivial."
Khan said counter terrorism teams "worked really hard" to tackle hate from far right groups, to those radicalised in the name of Islam. "What is important to recognize is that just like you have people trying to brainwash, indoctrinate and radicalism youngsters and others in a perverse version of Islam, similarly there are people who try to racicalise, indoctrinate, brainwash others using other motivations as well.
"All these groups one of the key objective they have is to try an fuel division," Khan said. "What all of them hate is our shared values of freedom, tolerance, respect."
–Rose Troup Buchanan
This video shows Muslim worshippers holding back angry bystanders from the suspected van attacker
A video has emerged that appears to show the man who is alleged have to driven through a crowd of worshippers outside a London mosque being restrained.
The footage, which was supplied to BuzzFeed News by a individual who was at the mosque when the incident unfolded, also appears to show Muslim worshippers holding back angry bystanders from the suspected van attacker.
"Move away from him," a voice can be heard telling the crowds, as a man calmly gestures at a number of men who appear to have arrived at the scene after the incident, standing near a male individual on the ground. None of those shown in the video are thought to have been involved in the attack.
– Aisha Gani
"We will never allow hate to divide us," Boris Johnson says
The foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said hate will never divide the UK, after an individual drove through crowds outside a London mosque. Johnson, former London mayor, labelled the attack "despicable".
–Rose Troup Buchanan
"Terrorists will not succeed in their attempts to divide us and make us live in fear," police commissioner says
Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick has condemned the Finsbury mosque attack and said that terrorists would not succeed in dividing our communities.
Dick said: "London is a city of many faiths and many nationalities. An attack on one community is an attack on all of us.
"Terrorists will not succeed in their attempts to divide us and make us live in fear."
She continued in a statement that extra officers would patrol across the city, and at Muslim places of worship. They would be there "to help reassure the local community. They will be there for as long as they are needed".
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after van drives through crowds outside London mosque
Metropolitan police senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism Neil Basu has confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was driven into a crowd of people outside a London mosque.
"The man suspected of being the driver during this attack, he has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder," Basu said, and confirmed that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.
Officers were already on the scene when the attack unfolded, Basu said, but additional forces were at the site within ten minutes. A man was receiving first-aid from the public at the scene at the time. "Any causative link between his death and the attack will form part of our investigation. It is too early to state that his death was a result of this attack," he said.
"At this early stage of the investigation no further suspects have been identified or reported to the police," he said, "there are no reports of any people suffering any knife injuries."
Basu said the van driven by man and left at the scene had been searched, and nothing "that would case a risk to the public" was found inside the vehicle.
"I would urge everyone to remain calm and remain vigilant," he said. Basu said that additional police forces would be deployed across London to reassure communities.
"This has been an incredibly challenging time for London, and the emergency services are stretched. Nevertheless we will all do everything we can, with our partners, to protect London and our city. Now is a time for London to once again stand together," he said.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Muslim Welfare House says "thoughts and prayers" are with those caught up in incident, and appeals for calm
"The Muslim Community in this area is horrified at this incident and is concerned and shocked at the events," Muslim Welfare House Toufik Kacimi CEO said in a statement.
"We have worked very hard over decades to build a peaceful and tolerant community here in Finsbury Park and we totally condemn any act of hate that tried to drive our wonderful community apart.
"We would appeal for calm at this time. It is unhelpful for there to be speculate about the incident. All of our efforts should be towards getting justice for the victims and ensuring our community stags the divers, tolerant and welcome palace we know it to be."
Kacimi urged calm, and called on the media to report responsibly. He said the police had to be given time to do their job.
He also praised the efforts of the mosque's Imam, Mohammed Mahmoud, whose "bravery and courage helped calm the immediate situation" and prevented further injures and loss of life.
The Muslim Council of Britain issued a statement in the early hours of the morning.
Shadow cabinet minister: "This terrorist attack is absolutely vile"
Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner has condemned the attack, and called for unity "against all forms of hatred and terrorism".
"I think that this terrorist attack is absolutely vile. It will be welcomed by those who are the extremists who have been perpetrating the other terrorist attacks. This would appear to have been a revenge attack from what eye-witnesses are saying.
"That is precisely the objective of terrorists, they want to divide us. They want to sow hatred between different elements of our community. It is so important that we don't let them do that. We must stand united against all forms of hatred and terrorism," he told BBC Breakfast.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
Home secretary Amber Rudd calls for unity
The home secretary has called for unity after one person died after a man drove a vehicle into a crowd outside a London mosque late last night.
In a statement Amber Rudd said she was in contact with the Metropolitan police, who confirmed the incident was being investigated by their counter terrorism command.
"My thoughts are with all those affected by the appalling incident at Finsbury Park," she said.
"Yesterday, like so many others around the country, I took part in the Great Get Together to celebrate the values of Jo Cox. It was powerful and moving to see the community come together in a show of solidarity. We must all continue to stand together, resolute, against all those who try to divide us and spread hate and fear."
–Rose Troup Buchanan
LONDON — One person died when a man drove a van at a group of worshippers who had left a north London mosque shortly after midnight on Monday and screamed that he wanted to "kill all Muslims," a witness told BuzzFeed News.
The white van struck a group of men congregating a few hundred feet from the Finsbury Park Mosque on Seven Sisters Road after evening prayers, witnesses said.
Prime Minister Theresa May called it a "potential terrorist attack." The Counter Terrorism Command is investigating.
One person has been arrested, the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement, describing it as a "major incident."
"Officers are on scene with other emergency services," police said. "There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene."
"We have treated eight patients at the scene and taken them to three London hospitals," said London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Kevin Bate. Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Abdulrahman Saleh Alamoudi told BuzzFeed News the van swerved towards the men, who had been attending to an elderly man who had fallen down, perhaps due to exhaustion, at a bus stop near the Muslim Welfare House.
"This big van just came and went all over us," Saleh Alamoudi said. "I think at least eight or 10 people were injured. Luckily I managed to escape, and then the guy came out of his van."
The driver tried to run, Saleh Alamoudi said, but he and his two friends tackled the man, holding him down for some 20 minutes until police arrived. Police later said the driver "was found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident."
"He was screaming before that — I'm going to kill all Muslims," Saleh Alamoudi said. "He was throwing punches all over."
Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene 20 minutes after midnight on Monday.
"At this early stage of this investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police, however the investigation continues," police said, adding that "He has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and will be taken into custody once discharged. He will also be subject of a mental health assessment in due course."
Police also said no one suffered any knife injuries, as some media outlets have reported.
"Extra policing resources have been deployed in order to reassure communities, especially those observing Ramadan," police said.
Harun Khan, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain, said, "during the night, ordinary British citizens were set upon while they were going about their lives, completing their night worship."
"Muslim communities have been calling for increased action to tackle the growth in hate crime for many years and transformative action must now be taken to tackle not only this incident but the hugely worrying growth in Islamophobia," Khan added.
"Many will feel terrorised, no doubt be angry and saddened by what has taken place tonight. We urge calm as the investigation establishes the full facts, and in these last days of Ramadan, pray for those affected and for justice."
Another man who claimed to be at the scene uploaded video to Twitter showing men screaming at a man who was being held by police.
The London Ambulance Service said paramedics were also at the scene.
"We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics, and specialist responses teams to the scene," London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Kevin Bate said in a statement. "An advance trauma team from London's Air Ambulance has also been dispatched by car."
Saleh Alamoudi and his friend, Ahmed Sharif, said it took one hour for medical help to arrive. They said they were upset that only one ambulance came, with “eight people on the floor.”
He uploaded video to his Facebook page showing emergency workers performing CPR on one person.
“It was heartbreaking, honestly,” Saleh Alamoudi said.
The London Fire Service also said they had sent "a number of resources" to the scene.
The incident occurred outside Muslim Welfare House, a community center at a major intersection near Finsbury Park Mosque, where prayers were scheduled to be held shortly before 11 p.m., according to the mosque's website. The mosque had broadcast the prayer service live on YouTube.
"Our thoughts and prayers with those who got injured and effected [sic] by this cowardly attack in Finsbury Park area, many casualties in the floor," the mosque's chairman, Mohammed Kozbar, tweeted.
May, in a statement, described the situation as a "terrible incident."
“All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene,” she said.
In a statement on Facebook, London Mayor Saddiq Khan called the incident a "horrific terrorist attack on innocent people."
"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. I am grateful to our emergency services, who responded quickly and have been working on the scene throughout the night," Khan wrote. "We don't yet know the full details, but this was clearly a deliberate attack on innocent Londoners, many of whom were finishing prayers during the holy month of Ramadan."
"While this appears to be an attack on a particular community, like the terrible attacks in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge it is also an assault on all our shared values of tolerance, freedom and respect," Khan added, urging London's residents to "remain calm and vigilant."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the MP for Islington North who lives near Finsbury Park, tweeted that he was "totally shocked" by what had occurred, adding he'd been in touch with local mosques.
Authorities have yet to specify what occurred. Several people at the scene early Monday morning said they were shocked that the authorities and some media outlets hadn't called the incident a terror attack yet.
The Muslim Council said it is "widely being described as a terror attack."
"So if the victim is Muslim, but the perpetrator is not Muslim, that means it can't be terrorists in the eyes of the mainstream media?" asked Ahmed Kaballo, who says he works as a journalist and arrived early at the scene.
The incident comes after terror attacks in Manchester and London in recent, the latter of which involved, in part, a van striking pedestrians on London Bridge.
–James Ball reported from Finsbury Park in London. David Mack in New York, Michelle Broder Van Dyke in Honolulu, and Rich James in Sydney contributed to this report.