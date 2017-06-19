Developing...

Live Updates: One Person Has Died After A Terror Attack On Worshippers Near A London Mosque

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving a white van into a group of people outside Finsbury Park mosque. A witness told BuzzFeed News the man shouted that he wanted to "kill all Muslims." BuzzFeed News' Aisha Gani and Laura Silver are reporting from Finsbury Park, London.