This Personality Trait May Be Considered "Narcissistic" By Many, But It Turns Out It Might Actually Be Good For You

There are a number of famous third-person talkers in the universe right now: First and foremost, we have former President Donald Trump, a man who slips into third person so often, you’d think he was referring to an entirely different man named Donald Trump. Case in point?

Trump talks ― and writes ― in third person so often, The Washington Post was able to cobble together a one-minute, 46-second video of his best third-person moments in 2019. (Imagine how long the clip would be now.)

But our former president isn’t the only person who has a penchant for slipping into third person. It’s not just a Boomer thing, either. Fans of the third person can be found across generations.