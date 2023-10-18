41 Genius Products You’ll Probably Wish You’d Discovered Years Ago

"FYI, I use these and they work so well that I curse the sky that these weren't around when I was in middle school before I went on Accutane. Yep, I shout at the sky EVERY SINGLE TIME." —Elizabeth Lilly

Promising review: "So I won't show you any of the gory details but man do these things work. I don't wear makeup, so it's perfect for just covering it up to go out because it's almost exactly my skin color. More than that, wearing it at night it takes away most of the bump by the time I wake up. I will say that these are more for that specific annoying acne that like it's huge and that you kind of have to bust, but that only makes it bigger. But it's amazing, it might take a couple days but it definitely helps acne get back to normal looking faster. Update: Here are the gory details. The back acne is real." —Rebecca Gabriela Terrones

Get a pack of 36 dots from Amazon for $11.97.