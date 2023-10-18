41 Genius Products You’ll Probably Wish You’d Discovered Years Ago

1. A cult-favorite box of Mighty Patch Original hydrocolloid patches with 91,000+ five-star reviews claiming these things are actual magic...and they are. These lil' patches suck the gunk out of zits making them smaller and less painful practically overnight.
"FYI, I use these and they work so well that I curse the sky that these weren't around when I was in middle school before I went on Accutane. Yep, I shout at the sky EVERY SINGLE TIME." —Elizabeth Lilly
Promising review: "So I won't show you any of the gory details but man do these things work. I don't wear makeup, so it's perfect for just covering it up to go out because it's almost exactly my skin color. More than that, wearing it at night it takes away most of the bump by the time I wake up. I will say that these are more for that specific annoying acne that like it's huge and that you kind of have to bust, but that only makes it bigger. But it's amazing, it might take a couple days but it definitely helps acne get back to normal looking faster. Update: Here are the gory details. The back acne is real." —Rebecca Gabriela Terrones
2. Or an extra-large version of Avarelle's patches you can use on your body *or* face to remind those pimples who's boss.
Promising review: "Love these! I had previously bought the small patches for individual pimples, but wanted bigger ones for the larger pores on my nose. I sleep in them and where for 10–12 hrs, and find then when I remove it I am able to extract my pores sooooo easily. Plus seeing all that gunk on the patch is sooooo satisfying. They def have my nose looking cleaner than ever.... I use it about once a week!" —Kaiti
3. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover designed to slough away dead skin, blackheads, whiteheads, and clogged pores to leave you with the smooth skin of your ✨dreams✨.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
4. A watermelon cutter to make cutting your fruit into neat little cubes a breeze. It's a total game changer when it comes to parties!
Promising review: "Thanks, TikTok! It works!" —Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes. It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small leftover, hard-to-reach places." —Andrea Draine
5. A best-selling Revlon oil-absorbing face roller made of real volcanic stone so you'll never have to deal with blotting papers ever again. You can even use it over makeup and it won't mess anything up!
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
6. A leave-in conditioner created for kids (but that can def be used by adults) to hydrate and detangle their curly locks with its vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and keratin formula.
Promising review: "This stuff is beyond 5 stars. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!" —Bea
7. A popular E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer to help reduce the appearance of pores and make every makeup application last sooo much longer.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
8. Some easy-to-use Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens — these only take a minute or two to dry so you can whiten your teeth practically anywhere and don't have to use those strips that require being on your teeth for 30+ minutes.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner, which is super easy to use while being seriously effective. All you have to do is toss it in your sink, turn on the water, and ta-da! Tons of fizz to break up any gunk hiding in the disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
10. Some Affresh dishwasher tablets, because apparently we're supposed to clean our dishwashers (who knew?). These little tablets with get rid of odor-causing residue and buildup so you can feel better knowing your dishes are *actually* clean after a cycle.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
11. An automatic bleach cleaning system that'll give your toilet a quick wash every time you flush it. You're welcome in advance.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I've installed these in all six toilets in my home and they are a great idea. I've been using this for about four to five years. This device circulates bleach product into the toilet bowl after every flush, where it is needed to prevent staining such as water lines from calcium buildup. The chlorine water is restricted to the bowl, not the tank. If chlorine is in the tank it will erode away the flapper and foam seal which separates the tank from the bowl, requiring more expensive repairs. This product solves that problem with no drawbacks and don't look unsightly like the clamp-on bars of chlorine that are permanently inside the bowl." —Dr. D123
12. A faucet splash catcher you can count on to absorb excess water that makes its way onto the counter whenever you do the dishes.
Get it from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).