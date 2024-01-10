6.

"When I moved out of state for graduate school, I asked for a tool kit to be able to change the oil in my car and take care of basic apartment maintenance. My parents gave the tool kit I'd asked for to my younger brother, because he needed to be able to take care of his car at college. And it would be easier for me to just take mine in to get done. I got a pizza cutter with my name engraved in it. I don't like pizza that much, and I lived alone. I would never make a homemade pizza big enough to need a pizza cutter. Since it had my name and the date on it, it was almost impossible to regift and couldn't be returned."