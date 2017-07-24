Sections

TVAndMovies

Yay! We Finally Have A Release Date For The Next "James Bond" Film

And yes, Daniel Craig will be back.

Brian Galindo
Brian Galindo
BuzzFeed Staff

So, it's been almost two years since the last Bond movie, Spectre, was released into theaters. And while the movie had a hard time living up to its predecessor, Skyfall, it still offered some classic Bond moments (like that spectacular Día de Muertos intro!!!).

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/ Columbia Pictures

Following the release of the film, the future of the franchise was left up in the air after Daniel Craig said he was done playing James Bond.

Well, the good news is Craig is expected to reprise his role as the iconic character for the next Bond movie (the 25th movie in the franchise) — which now has an official release date: Nov. 8, 2019!

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest… https://t.co/sc0sfrMLrt
James Bond @007

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest… https://t.co/sc0sfrMLrt

And while you're probably thinking, Two and half years is a looong time to wait for the next Bond movie! there is some good news...

...The film's producer, Barbara Broccoli, is reportedly working hard to bring Adele back to write and sing the theme song for it!

She won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "Skyfall."

All I can say is YASS!!! Having that duo back together* is something to get us excited about and will definitely make the two-year wait worth it.

* Sorry, not sorry, Sam Smith.

