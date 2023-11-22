Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    38 Photos Of Very Specific Things Millennials Haven’t Thought About In Over A Decade But Will Recognize On Sight

    Truly these are unlocking some core memories.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Those weird and random different music countdown specials that VH1 put out in the early 2000s — like 40 Most Awesomely Bad Love Songs...Ever:

    Screenshot from VH1
    VH1 / Via youtube.com

    2. And the "You Oughta Know" commercials that VH1 would play and that you actually discovered new artists with:

    &quot;You Oughta Know&quot;
    VH1/ OnDriveProductions / Via youtube.com

    3. The bunch of FarmVille requests you would get from your one family member that kept playing well after everyone had stopped:

    &quot;FarmVille&quot;
    Zynga/WatchMojo / Via youtube.com

    4. Designer iPod cases that sometimes cost almost as much as an iPod itself:

    ebay.com

    5. And iPod radio transmitters that never worked and that you would have to fiddle with any time you used it:

    An iPod
    amazon.com

    6. Built-in iPod docks that rich people would put into their homes along with a wired speaker system so that they could have music playing everywhere from their iPod:

    An iPod on a dock
    Cinenow UK / Via youtube.com

    7. Multi-disc DVD players that were another thing only rich people had and felt like the height of technology:

    a multi-disk player
    Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

    8. Pre-HD TV and recording something off the TV with a VHS tape and having it look like this — but still watching it because it was only a little worse than regular TV resolution:

    Frankie Muniz onstage
    Retro 2000s / ABC / Via youtube.com

    9. Certs mints, which your mom or grandma would always have in their purse:

    Certs mints
    ebay.com

    10. The drinking-beer app that low-key made you want to get an iPhone if you didn't have one; or, if you did have one, it was the one app you'd show off to all your friends:

    Someone using their phone to drink beer on an app
    u/fourthage / Via reddit.com

    11. And the flashlight apps that you would download from the App Store because iPhones used to come without a flashlight feature:

    A flashlight app
    Phone, iPad and Android Tutorials from HowTech / Via youtube.com

    12. The Newsstand app on iPhone that literally nobody would use:

    The Newsstand app
    Anthony Devlin - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    13. The red neon lights and signs that went all around the inside of the Suncoast Motion Picture Company stores:

    A mother handing her daughter an item
    Marianne Barcellona / Getty Images

    14. Abercrombie & Fitch store bags that featured shirtless guys on it:

    An Abercrombie bag
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    15. Comedy Central's Secret Stash which was a programming block that showed unedited movies and comedy specials late at night:

    &quot;Secret Stash&quot;
    Paramount Network / Via reddit.com

    16. SNL's "TV Funhouse" animated skits that were always hilarious:

    TV Funhouse
    NBC

    17. The developed photo film section inside stores where you would look for your or your family's photos by going through them (though they were usually placed in alphabetical order):

    Developed photo packages
    Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com

    18. Lonelygirl15 on YouTube and people thinking it was a real vlog:

    Screenshot from &quot;Lonelygirl15&quot;
    Lonelygirl15 / Via youtube.com

    19. Bravo's NYC Prep, which was basically a reality show version of Gossip Girl:

    The cast of &quot;NYC Prep&quot;
    Bravo Tv / ©Bravo TV/Courtesy Everett Collection

    20. Dan Levy as one of the co-hosts of The Hills: The After Show, because I guess we needed an after show to talk about the fake drama on The Hills:

    Dan Levy and the cast from &quot;The Hills&quot;
    George Pimentel / WireImage

    21. The MTV Production Development logo that was the shadows of crew members on grass and essentially played at the end of every MTV show:

    MTV Production Development
    Broken Saw / MTV / Via youtube.com

    22. Those Girls Gone Wild commercials that played at midnight (usually on MTV, E!, and Comedy Central) and you were scared someone would catch you watching, even if by accident:

    &quot;Girls Gone Wild&quot; commercial
    Retro2000s / Girls Gone Wild / Via youtube.com

    23. The Subway commercial that featured Peter from Family Guy:

    Peter on Subway commercial
    Retro 2000s/ Subway / Via youtube.com

    24. Those water wheel timers that everyone had and were kinda mesmerizing to look at:

    a water wheel timer
    amazon.com

    25. The beanbag toys the Disney Store released to compete with Beanie Babies:

    Disney bean bag toys
    ElysesGifts / Via etsy.com

    26. The Nature Sounds CD display at Target that you would have fun with just pressing all the buttons and previewing the sounds:

    A worker setting up a CD display
    Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

    27. Costco having an entire aisle dedicated to just DVDs:

    Costco DVDs
    Art Seitz / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

    28. Promotional CD openers you would always forget to use when opening a brand-new CD. But if you remembered to use it, it really was a game-changer:

    A CD opener
    YookaLaylee87 / Via reddit.com

    29. The catchy-as-heck Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso "Glen" commercial, which featured the band Survivor doing a take on their "Eye of the Tiger" song:

    Jason Fox/ Starbucks / Via youtube.com

    30. Several 7‑Eleven's around the country being turned into Kwik-E-Marts to promote The Simpsons Movie:

    A Kwik-E-Mart
    David Mcnew / Getty Images

    31. And being able to buy products from The Simpsons inside of them (Barbie had nothing on that movie's promo):

    Krusty O&#x27;s cereal
    Michael Nagle / Getty Images

    32. Blockbuster gift cards being a default holiday or birthday gift from a family member who didn't really know you:

    A Blockbuster gift card
    ebay.com

    33. Jon Stewart and The Daily Show's book, America (the Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction, which parodied a school textbook:

    Jon Stewart holding his book
    Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic

    34. And when Madonna was pretending she was British and even wrote a kids' book called The English Roses:

    Madonna with her book
    Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    35. Refreshing your iTunes store over and over at 12:01 a.m. (EST) on Tuesdays so that you could buy and download that new album or single that you wanted:

    iTunes store
    butterscotchcom / Via youtube.com

    36. Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Pink as gladiators in the "We Will Rock You" Pepsi commercial:

    Closeup of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Pink
    Pepsi/ Leon Sanchez / Via youtube.com

    37. Having to put on Channel 3 if you wanted to watch a movie or play a video game:

    Channel 3 static
    cucuzza / Via reddit.com

    38. And lastly, having to manually turn off your desktop PC and having "Turn off computer" options on Windows XP that looked like this:

    &quot;Turn off computer&quot; display
    Facebook: Nostalgia