Posted on Nov 22, 2023

38 Photos Of Very Specific Things Millennials Haven't Thought About In Over A Decade But Will Recognize On Sight

Truly these are unlocking some core memories.

by Brian Galindo
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Those weird and random different music countdown specials that VH1 put out in the early 2000s — like 40 Most Awesomely Bad Love Songs...Ever: VH1 / Via youtube.com 2. And the "You Oughta Know" commercials that VH1 would play and that you actually discovered new artists with: VH1/ OnDriveProductions / Via youtube.com 3. The bunch of FarmVille requests you would get from your one family member that kept playing well after everyone had stopped: Zynga/WatchMojo / Via youtube.com 4. Designer iPod cases that sometimes cost almost as much as an iPod itself: ebay.com 5. And iPod radio transmitters that never worked and that you would have to fiddle with any time you used it: amazon.com 6. Built-in iPod docks that rich people would put into their homes along with a wired speaker system so that they could have music playing everywhere from their iPod: Cinenow UK / Via youtube.com 7. Multi-disc DVD players that were another thing only rich people had and felt like the height of technology: Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images 8. Pre-HD TV and recording something off the TV with a VHS tape and having it look like this — but still watching it because it was only a little worse than regular TV resolution: Retro 2000s / ABC / Via youtube.com 9. Certs mints, which your mom or grandma would always have in their purse: ebay.com 10. The drinking-beer app that low-key made you want to get an iPhone if you didn't have one; or, if you did have one, it was the one app you'd show off to all your friends: u/fourthage / Via reddit.com 11. And the flashlight apps that you would download from the App Store because iPhones used to come without a flashlight feature: Phone, iPad and Android Tutorials from HowTech / Via youtube.com 12. The Newsstand app on iPhone that literally nobody would use: Anthony Devlin - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images 13. The red neon lights and signs that went all around the inside of the Suncoast Motion Picture Company stores: Marianne Barcellona / Getty Images 14. Abercrombie & Fitch store bags that featured shirtless guys on it: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images 15. Comedy Central's Secret Stash which was a programming block that showed unedited movies and comedy specials late at night: Paramount Network / Via reddit.com 16. SNL's "TV Funhouse" animated skits that were always hilarious: NBC 17. The developed photo film section inside stores where you would look for your or your family's photos by going through them (though they were usually placed in alphabetical order): Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com 18. Lonelygirl15 on YouTube and people thinking it was a real vlog: Lonelygirl15 / Via youtube.com 19. Bravo's NYC Prep, which was basically a reality show version of Gossip Girl: Bravo Tv / ©Bravo TV/Courtesy Everett Collection 20. Dan Levy as one of the co-hosts of The Hills: The After Show, because I guess we needed an after show to talk about the fake drama on The Hills: George Pimentel / WireImage 21. The MTV Production Development logo that was the shadows of crew members on grass and essentially played at the end of every MTV show: Broken Saw / MTV / Via youtube.com 22. Those Girls Gone Wild commercials that played at midnight (usually on MTV, E!, and Comedy Central) and you were scared someone would catch you watching, even if by accident: Retro2000s / Girls Gone Wild / Via youtube.com 23. The Subway commercial that featured Peter from Family Guy: Retro 2000s/ Subway / Via youtube.com 24. Those water wheel timers that everyone had and were kinda mesmerizing to look at: amazon.com 25. The beanbag toys the Disney Store released to compete with Beanie Babies: ElysesGifts / Via etsy.com 26. The Nature Sounds CD display at Target that you would have fun with just pressing all the buttons and previewing the sounds: Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images 27. Costco having an entire aisle dedicated to just DVDs: Art Seitz / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images 28. Promotional CD openers you would always forget to use when opening a brand-new CD. But if you remembered to use it, it really was a game-changer: YookaLaylee87 / Via reddit.com 29. The catchy-as-heck Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso "Glen" commercial, which featured the band Survivor doing a take on their "Eye of the Tiger" song: Jason Fox/ Starbucks / Via youtube.com 30. Several 7‑Eleven's around the country being turned into Kwik-E-Marts to promote The Simpsons Movie: David Mcnew / Getty Images 31. And being able to buy products from The Simpsons inside of them (Barbie had nothing on that movie's promo): Michael Nagle / Getty Images 32. Blockbuster gift cards being a default holiday or birthday gift from a family member who didn't really know you: ebay.com 33. Jon Stewart and The Daily Show's book, America (the Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction, which parodied a school textbook: Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic 34. And when Madonna was pretending she was British and even wrote a kids' book called The English Roses: Frank Micelotta / Getty Images 35. Refreshing your iTunes store over and over at 12:01 a.m. (EST) on Tuesdays so that you could buy and download that new album or single that you wanted: butterscotchcom / Via youtube.com 36. Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Pink as gladiators in the "We Will Rock You" Pepsi commercial: Pepsi/ Leon Sanchez / Via youtube.com 37. Having to put on Channel 3 if you wanted to watch a movie or play a video game: cucuzza / Via reddit.com 38. And lastly, having to manually turn off your desktop PC and having "Turn off computer" options on Windows XP that looked like this: Facebook: Nostalgia