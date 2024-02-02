It seems like just yesterday when RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on Logo with nothing but a fuzzy filter, a dream, and charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. But today actually marks the 15th RUnniversary of the show's premiere, and in honor of it, I decided to put together a gagworthy quiz to test your knowledge of the iconic series.
The trivia is only from seasons 1 to 15 (since Season 16 is still airing) and does not feature All Stars or UK or Down Under. Now, start your engines, don't fuck it up, and may the best Drag Race aficionado win!!!
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?