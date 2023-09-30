    Gen X'ers And Millennials Are Revealing The Moments That Made Them Realize They're Officially Old

    Last month, I published a post about a viral Reddit thread where a user asked millennials and Gen X'ers to share the things or moments that made them feel old. Well, my post got so many comments I decided to do another post just based on the moments BuzzFeed readers felt old.

    Well, it probably comes at no surprise, but that post also got lots of comments!

    So, I decided to do another round up a few of those way-too-relatable comments about moments and things that made readers feel ancient:

    1. "I once trained students who had no idea that Beyoncé was in a group before she went solo. I said, 'Destiny's Child???' and then died a little inside when their eyes went blank."

    2. "When my teenage clients tell me about a music artist and I go, 'Huh, who?'"

    3. "I have body piercings that are old enough to drink 😥. Also, the frequency that I find myself jamming out to mall/grocery store music has become undeniable."

    4. "I own a wonderful horse named Kodakhrome. Kids ask me what his name means, Lol. At least I didn’t name him Fujifilm."

    5. "I’m now older than most of my coworkers, some of whom are young enough to be my kids. A few of them already joke about me retiring. I’m only in my 40s."

    6. "What did it for me was hearing music my kids listened to in high school on my oldies channel. It’s jarring to go from AC/DC to Green Day."

    7. "When I was in college (2003), I was a babysitter for an 8-year-old during my college's reunion week. We were talking about music players, and I mentioned a Walkman. The kid asked me what a Walkman was. That was my first experience feeling old."

    8. "I just made friends with my favorite bartender's girlfriend, who informed me she was born the year... I graduated high school."

    9. "My student teacher was telling me she was excited for the iCarly reboot. I was too old for iCarly so I associate the show with children. So this young adult sitting next to me preparing for her career, talking about a children's show, it hit me hard!"

    10. "When I realized FRIENDS was on Nick at Nite."

    11. "When you hurt more waking up than before you went to bed. Also, when you get up for the day by 4 a.m. for no damn good reason."

    12. "When I got Disney+ a couple years ago, I started a rewatch of the early Simpsons seasons, because I watched them religiously and repeatedly as a kid. Homer is 36. I was 36. Also, those early seasons are far more grounded in reality, and suddenly I had a lot more empathy and understanding for Homer than I'd ever considered. That was a truly existentially weird moment."

    13. "One of the kids at work pointed out I could be his mother. I was appalled because he’s 23 and that couldn’t possibly be right. Then realized I’m 39, it’s absolutely possible. I had my suspicions when I sneezed while leaning over to pick something up, and threw my back out, that I was old."

    14. "My teenage TikTok addicted niece sending me memes. I am 22, and I have no concept of the humor in any of them. Every time I have to ask her what a new slang word means I die a little inside."

    15. "I already felt old when I was 23, and then I noticed that the actors who were playing teens in high school series/movie, started to get younger than me."

    16. "Some of my coworkers in their early 20s didn't know Madonna, Prince, or George Michael. They knew OF Michael Jordan but didn't recognize his photo, and they were COMPLETELY lost by ALF and Mr. T."

    17. "When my little cousin asked me if she could play 'classic rock' while I was driving and put on Blink-182. I literally had to pull over and just stare at her. I’ve felt old ever since."

    18. And lastly: "When I was teaching a group of high schoolers and made a reference to Miss Cleo's free tarot readings and I got a room full of blank stares. And then again right now when I am thinking back and realize that someone born the day that happened to me would now be in high school."

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.