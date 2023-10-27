7.

"I prefer using my MP3 player instead of my phone's music playlist for several reasons: A.) The MP3 is smaller and more portable than my phone, and there is a clip on the back to hook it to things; B.) the battery doesn't run down as quickly as my phone's battery does; C.) I can put music from my CDs onto my MP3 player, via my desktop computer, and D.) By spreading my music library among three devices, the MP3 player, my phone, and my desktop computer, I don't have to worry about losing my entire music library — which I have spent a lot of time, money, and effort building up, if something happens to one of my devices!"