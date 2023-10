However, the Best Buy news also made me think of a trend that TikTok turned me on to of people who go out of their way to collect physical media. In short, yes, physical media is more inconvenient (takes up space, can't access it on your phone, etc.). But, for these TikTokers they prefer it the old-fashioned way. In the case of the ones who collect Blu-rays and DVDs, they prefer it for reasons like: they always own it vs. having a streamer remove it from their platform, they can find titles that will likely never be on streaming, extra bonus content on the discs, and in the case of 4K, watching it on 4K disc has better quality than you can get on 4K streaming.