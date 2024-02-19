Rewind·Posted 1 hour ago35 Photos Of Super Nostalgic Things That'll Bring Back A Ton Of Memories To Any BoomerA trip back to a time when toilet paper came in many different colors and patterns, and you couldn't remember when Bonanza wasn't on TV.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Donald Duck frozen orange juice concentrate, which was tempting to almost eat straight out of the can with a spoon: LAMM / Via ebay.com 2. Ovaltine when it came in an amber glass container: Childhood Memorabilia-Vintage Items / Via ebay.com 3. And St. Joseph's orange-flavored children aspirin that also came in a glass container: GrayVintage / Via etsy.com 4. Chocks multivitamins for kids, which were chewable and tasted like "fruit": @MartyTheElder / Via Twitter: @MartyTheElder 5. Dick and Jane books that helped you learn to read: A Brand New Leaf/ Scott, Foresman / Via ebay.com 6. And the Mixies card game, which definitely tested your memory skills: BeesPaperTreasures / Via etsy.com 7. The Suzy Homemaker toy line that was, um, I guess supposed to make domestic life seem fun: JeanniesVintageJems / Via etsy.com 8. Merry-go-rounds at playgrounds that were all about having someone spin it as hard and fast as they could while everyone on it hung on for dear life: Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images 9. Sitting very close to the TV not only to see it better but also to make it easier to change the channels: H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images 10. Halloween costumes that were either vinyl Ben Cooper smocks with a plastic mask you couldn't see out of or a homemade costume: Bettmann / Getty Images, Dennis Hallinan / Getty Images 11. And having your neighbors pass out their Halloween trick-or-treat candy in fun, little paper bags: Buyenlarge / Buyenlarge via Getty Images 12. Western Union telegrams, which usually meant if your family got one, that it was a message from someone far away: Stuart Lutz / Getty Images 13. Trading stamp savers that hung in the kitchen and collected S&H stamps: ThrifterJunkie / Via etsy.com 14. Toilet paper that not only came in different colors but also had different pattern prints on it: ThreeParrotsYeg / Via etsy.com 15. And built-in ashtrays next to toilets: u/cippaciong / Via reddit.com 16. Billboards that were painted by hand: Robert Landau / Corbis via Getty Images 17. Lucite grapes that were the perfect decoration for the dining room or in a bar area: WhollyMidCentury / Via etsy.com 18. And lucite paperweights with dried flowers inside that were just so pretty to look at: The Nifty Newt / Via ebay.com 19. A collection of pretty Avon perfume bottles that sat on your mom or grandma's dresser or vanity: CanadianCollectFinds / Via etsy.com 20. And your mom or grandma also owning Avon perfumed soaps that smelled oh-so-heavenly: ForgetMeNotShopCA / Via etsy.com 21. Deodorants coming in cream form that people had to apply with their fingers: ladygirlsboutique / Via etsy.com 22. Textured carpet, which probably trapped more dust than you care to think about: Getty Images 23. Eden Big Eyes paintings, which were just creepy: AtomicFlips / Via etsy.com 24. And creepy owl wall decor that people would put around their homes: VintageSallyShop / Via etsy.com 25. Fallout shelter signs that marked a building you should run inside of in case of a nuclear attack: Gourds & More / Via ebay.com 26. And fallout shelters people either bought or built themselves in their yards so that they could hunker down inside of it in case of a nuclear attack: Bettmann / Getty Images 27. Molded salmon mousse, which was made from canned salmon but was served as a fancy appetizer at dinner parties: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images 28. And beef stroganoff being a crowdpleaser at dinner parties: Classicstock / Fritz / Getty Images 29. The Flip Wilson Show that aired on Thursday nights: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 30. And Bonanza that aired on Sunday nights: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive 31. Princess phones, which every tween and teen girl wanted in their room: Eclectic Vintage Arts / Via etsy.com 32. Beach party movies — that starred Annette Funicello in almost all of them: Lmpc / LMPC via Getty Images 33. American Bandstand, which was must-watch afternoon programming: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images 34. The "Mamma mia, that's-a-spicy meat ball!" Alka-Seltzer commercial: Bayer / Via youtube.com 35. And lastly, the "Things go better with Coke" Coca-Cola ad campaign which featured the infectious jingle... Coca-Cola / Via youtube.com ...that was sung by some huge singers of the time in radio spots: View this video on YouTube Coca-Cola / Via youtube.com