    35 Photos Of Super Nostalgic Things That'll Bring Back A Ton Of Memories To Any Boomer

    A trip back to a time when toilet paper came in many different colors and patterns, and you couldn't remember when Bonanza wasn't on TV.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Donald Duck frozen orange juice concentrate, which was tempting to almost eat straight out of the can with a spoon:

    Donald Duck orange juice
    LAMM / Via ebay.com

    2. Ovaltine when it came in an amber glass container:

    Ovaltine
    Childhood Memorabilia-Vintage Items / Via ebay.com

    3. And St. Joseph's orange-flavored children aspirin that also came in a glass container:

    St. Joseph aspirin for children
    GrayVintage / Via etsy.com

    4. Chocks multivitamins for kids, which were chewable and tasted like "fruit":

    Chocks
    @MartyTheElder / Via Twitter: @MartyTheElder

    5. Dick and Jane books that helped you learn to read:

    &quot;The New We Come and Go&quot;
    A Brand New Leaf/ Scott, Foresman / Via ebay.com

    6. And the Mixies card game, which definitely tested your memory skills:

    BeesPaperTreasures / Via etsy.com

    7. The Suzy Homemaker toy line that was, um, I guess supposed to make domestic life seem fun:

    A Suzy Homemaker oven
    JeanniesVintageJems / Via etsy.com

    8. Merry-go-rounds at playgrounds that were all about having someone spin it as hard and fast as they could while everyone on it hung on for dear life:

    Kids on a merry-go-round
    Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

    9. Sitting very close to the TV not only to see it better but also to make it easier to change the channels:

    Kids sitting on the floor in front of the TV
    H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

    10. Halloween costumes that were either vinyl Ben Cooper smocks with a plastic mask you couldn't see out of or a homemade costume:

    Bettmann / Getty Images, Dennis Hallinan / Getty Images

    11. And having your neighbors pass out their Halloween trick-or-treat candy in fun, little paper bags:

    candy bags
    Buyenlarge / Buyenlarge via Getty Images

    12. Western Union telegrams, which usually meant if your family got one, that it was a message from someone far away:

    A Western Union telegram
    Stuart Lutz / Getty Images

    13. Trading stamp savers that hung in the kitchen and collected S&H stamps:

    &quot;Trading Stamp Saver&quot;
    ThrifterJunkie / Via etsy.com

    14. Toilet paper that not only came in different colors but also had different pattern prints on it:

    Delsey Boutique Tissues
    ThreeParrotsYeg / Via etsy.com

    15. And built-in ashtrays next to toilets:

    an ashtray next to a roll of toilet paper
    u/cippaciong / Via reddit.com

    16. Billboards that were painted by hand:

    a man painting a billboard
    Robert Landau / Corbis via Getty Images

    17. Lucite grapes that were the perfect decoration for the dining room or in a bar area:

    fake grapes
    WhollyMidCentury / Via etsy.com

    18. And lucite paperweights with dried flowers inside that were just so pretty to look at:

    a paperweight
    The Nifty Newt / Via ebay.com

    19. A collection of pretty Avon perfume bottles that sat on your mom or grandma's dresser or vanity:

    fancy perfume bottles
    CanadianCollectFinds / Via etsy.com

    20. And your mom or grandma also owning Avon perfumed soaps that smelled oh-so-heavenly:

    Bird of Paradise soap
    ForgetMeNotShopCA / Via etsy.com

    21. Deodorants coming in cream form that people had to apply with their fingers:

    Secret Cream deoderant
    ladygirlsboutique / Via etsy.com

    22. Textured carpet, which probably trapped more dust than you care to think about:

    a carpeted staircase
    Getty Images

    23. Eden Big Eyes paintings, which were just creepy:

    Eden Big Eyes paintings
    AtomicFlips / Via etsy.com

    24. And creepy owl wall decor that people would put around their homes:

    Owls on the wall
    VintageSallyShop / Via etsy.com

    25. Fallout shelter signs that marked a building you should run inside of in case of a nuclear attack:

    &quot;Fallout Shelter&quot;
    Gourds & More / Via ebay.com

    26. And fallout shelters people either bought or built themselves in their yards so that they could hunker down inside of it in case of a nuclear attack:

    a family in their bomb shelter
    Bettmann / Getty Images

    27. Molded salmon mousse, which was made from canned salmon but was served as a fancy appetizer at dinner parties:

    salmon mousse
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    28. And beef stroganoff being a crowdpleaser at dinner parties:

    beef stroganoff
    Classicstock / Fritz / Getty Images

    29. The Flip Wilson Show that aired on Thursday nights:

    Closeup of Flip Wilson
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    30. And Bonanza that aired on Sunday nights:

    The cast of &quot;Bonanza&quot;
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    31. Princess phones, which every tween and teen girl wanted in their room:

    a pink rotary phone
    Eclectic Vintage Arts / Via etsy.com

    32. Beach party movies — that starred Annette Funicello in almost all of them:

    &quot;Pajama Party&quot;
    Lmpc / LMPC via Getty Images

    33. American Bandstand, which was must-watch afternoon programming:

    Screenshot from &quot;American Bandstand&quot;
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    34. The "Mamma mia, that's-a-spicy meat ball!" Alka-Seltzer commercial:

    Screenshot from an &quot;Alka-Seltzer&quot; commercial
    Bayer / Via youtube.com

    35. And lastly, the "Things go better with Coke" Coca-Cola ad campaign which featured the infectious jingle...

    &quot;things go better with Coke&quot;
    Coca-Cola / Via youtube.com

    ...that was sung by some huge singers of the time in radio spots:

    View this video on YouTube
    Coca-Cola / Via youtube.com