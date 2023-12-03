I once had a friend who hated, hated The Devil Wears Prada and couldn't understand why people loved it so much. He thought that people only said they liked it because it was a popular movie. This always puzzled me because it's a personal favorite of mine that since its release has gone on to become an absolute classic.
Well recently, Reddit user LuinAelin had a similar thought in mind when they asked, "What movie are you convinced people only pretend to enjoy?"
People really, really had thoughts about this as the thread had over 7K responses. Here are the top, best, and most-often repeated movies:
1. "I just watched all of the Twilight movies. There's no way in hell people actually liked those things. Not unless you were 13 when they came out. If you were an adult and were crying when Bella got married to Edward you are messed up in the head. Anyone on team Jacob is a f'ing weirdo, too."
2. "The Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy."
3. "The English Patient. I've watched it three times to try to see what others see in it. The pace is so slow. The main characters are dull. I don't get it."
4. "The Purge. I love the concept, but the movie was unbelievably boring given how cool it could've been."
5. "The Great Gatsby...I know its an American classic, but I don't get it. Its really just The OK Gatsby."
6. "Breakfast at Tiffany's. I remember being so excited to see this movie I'd heard referenced so much and because Audrey Hepburn is so lovely, but I was disappointed."
7. "2001: A Space Odyssey. Yes, it was groundbreaking visually. But the movie is so boring. I love many other Kubrick movies, but I think people just pretend to like 2001, I think they are secretly bored through most of it."
8. "I'm sure there are many people who really liked it. But there are at least as many people who pretend to like Oppenheimer — if only to not seem stupid."
9. "Avatar, the blue people one. Never saw the second one."
10. "Lost in Translation. I’ve never been more bored."
11. "Citizen Kane"
12. "Bird Box. Honestly, a boring movie. It doesn't even have the horrors beyond your comprehension vibe. It's just made clear that you aren't allowed to see what's making everybody go insane."
13. "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"
14. "The Last Jedi, lmfao. I get maybe kinda liking it but the people on Twitter who say it's the greatest film ever made have to be f'ing with us."
15. "Joker. I know...unpopular opinion! But, bleh. They should have called it: What if Joaquin Phoenix played the Joker?"
16. "Tenet"
17. "Les Misérables, the movie. That shit was so insufferable."
18. And lastly, "I think some people just pretend to enjoy The Notebook because it's considered romantic, but it's actually kinda cheesy and unrealistic."
You can read the original thread over on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.