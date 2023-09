16.

"I'm 30, and I teach 7th graders. It's weird watching the next generation come up. I watch them and I guess we weren't too different from them. But it's funny because they all think I'm from the Jurassic age, basically. I always think of that quote from The Simpsons : 'I used to be with it. Then they changed what it was.' Every generation goes through this. We're not the first or the last."