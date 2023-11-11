Millennials Are Sharing Their Thoughts And Feelings About Getting Older And "Cultural Irrelevance"

6.

"IDGAF how I dress, and I have 'kids' (30 and under) literally stop me in stores just to excitedly say, 'I just love...ALL of this!' or 'OMG, I LOVE your style' or 'Your whole VIBE.' I don't try to impress people, I just wear what I like, and people apparently gravitate toward that. I won't apologize.

However, the BEST way not to embarrass yourself is to wear *timeless* stuff. I wouldn't be caught dead in a lot of the Y2K fashion THEN, and I definitely won't NOW. (It's also how people think my grandmother is my mom. She's not trying to be hip, but dressing tirelessly makes you ageless!)

TL;DR: Don't follow wild trends, but also don't give a shit what people think. Easiest way to stay whatever age you want to be."

—violetnylund