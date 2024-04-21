    People Are Sharing Their Practical And Interesting Life Hacks For Saving Money

    Whether you're a penny-pincher or a spendthrift at heart, we all can use some ways to save money.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    With the prices of everything going up in the last few years, there is one thing I think we can all agree that most people have on their mind: How to save money!

    Woman in red top gestures with hand, caption reads &quot;I&#x27;m on a budget.&quot;
    Bravo

    I also had that on my mind when I recently came across this Reddit post from six years ago by user DetachedMentally, in which they asked: "What are some interesting life hacks for saving money?"

    Person saving money by placing a coin into a piggy bank, with a jar of coins and laptop on the desk
    Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Getty Images

    Well, people were eager to share the many ways to save money, as the thread got over 7K responses. Below are some of the top and best comments:

    1. "This is not mine, but 'The 72-hour rule' is pretty damn helpful. Basically, the gist of it is, if you want something that is not a necessity, instead of buying it immediately, add it to a list (in my case I use a spreadsheet, but whatever works), then wait 72 hours. If after 72 hours, you still want it, then you can buy it. It seems that 80–90% of the time after the 72 hours is up, I don't end up buying the item I thought I wanted."

    VectorUp / Getty Images

    Icarus_Jones

    2. "Learn how to say no. Some of us might be very lucky to be regularly invited out to that dinner, night out, concert, etc. But at a certain point it adds up very quickly and you end up spending so much money on things that other people want to do."

    Group of people socializing with drinks, smiling, with a red cross indicating prohibition or an error
    jacoblund / Getty Images

    iamnotapottedplant

    3. "I make less than most of my friends and family. I will eat my main meal at home when they choose a fancy place to eat, and then choose a smaller portion appetizer or soup when we are out. We are all enjoying each other’s company and I’m not breaking the bank."

    Group of friends enjoying a meal at a restaurant, sharing a laugh
    Dglimages / Getty Images

    pjoel

    4. "Don’t buy something that you normally wouldn’t buy just because you have a coupon."

    Assorted clipped coupons spread out next to scissors on a table, promoting various products and discounts
    Karen Bleier / AFP via Getty Images

    Rwill113

    5. "When at the grocery, look at the price per ounce or whatever unit it is instead of the total price. It's usually posted in one corner. [Buy whichever gives you the more ounces per price]. It's not going to save you tons of money, but it does add up. Plus, it takes out the guess work when comparing similar items."

    Supermarket shelf stocked with various brands and types of condiments
    Ucg / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Richards_Brother

    6. "Instead of a cart grab a basket at the supermarket. Many times I've had to stop my mother from taking everything off of the shelves simply because they're on sale — which we usually end up tossing them into the bin once they expire. I notice that if I grab a basket or make her grab a basket that she doesn't grab as much mainly because she doesn't have a cart that she can fill up with random crap."

    Woman in a store looking at products with a shopping basket
    D3sign / Getty Images

    Dried_Squid_

    7. " If you find it hard to stick to a grocery list, order things on the grocery store app and do curbside pick-up. Some people save money even if there is a fee involved because they would normally buy more items that are not on the list."

    Person loading groceries into car at a curbside pickup area outside a store
    Arlutz73 / Getty Images

    mockg

    8. "Figure out how much TV you're really watching from the streaming services or premium cable channels you're subscribed to. For example, if you're only watching Netflix for Stranger Things and not much else, then it might be worth canceling your subscription and waiting until the next season premieres."

    Hand holding a remote aimed at a screen displaying the Netflix logo and icons for Apple TV, Spotify, Disney+, and others
    Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda / Getty Images

    [deleted]

    9. "Get yourself a library card. It's not just books, but also movies, workshops, education, software, computer time, and music. I've probably saved thousands on all sorts of crap. If it weren't for the library, I probably wouldn't have been introduced to awesome books like American Gods, The Way of Kings, All Systems Down, or The Road."

    A woman is selecting a book from a library shelf, smiling. She&#x27;s in casual attire
    Pixelfit / Getty Images

    [deleted]

    10. "I don't spend $1 bills. I collect them in a box, and at the end of the year, I usually have a few hundred dollars."

    Pile of US one-dollar bills scattered on a plain background
    Mphillips007 / Getty Images

    RusoArmo

    11. "Look at the store-brand food items. Do you really think Safeway, Kroger, Costco, and Walmart all have independent tuna canning facilities? NO! They're sourcing the product from one of the big three (or however many) facilities that supply the name brand. This goes for the majority of store-branded items. Make it a game to find out who has what national name product as their store-brand product."

    Stacked cans of Kirkland brand albacore tuna on shelves
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    danmartinofanaheim

    12. "Don't spend money on fancy gyms. They may be nicer and even have better machines, but if you only go to the gym to work out on basic machines you'd find anywhere, those extra hundred dollars you're spending are just being thrown away on aesthetics."

    Man performing a dumbbell exercise in a gym setting
    Nortonrsx / Getty Images

    [deleted]

    13. "I used to spend LOTS of money on clothes and purses. A friend of mine once told me that I should never buy a piece of clothing unless I was sure I was going to wear it 'as many times as it costs.' Basically, that means if a shirt costs $30, I shouldn't buy it unless I thought I could wear it 30 times. It really made me think twice before buying something."

    Woman browsing clothing at a store with a backpack, possibly shopping for work attire
    Hispanolistic / Getty Images

    —[deleted]

    14. "Pick four days in a row each week where you spend zero dollars on anything. This will require some thought but will force planning, discipline, etc. I’m not sure if it works for everyone, but it did for me. The trick seems to be not to splurge too much on spending days."

    Person holding a wallet with a small amount of cash, concept for limited funds or budgeting
    pixelheadphoto / Getty Images

    beingtrackedbyso

    15. "If you have kids, buy their clothes secondhand or swap with friends. Kids grow so fast that they are out of their clothes before they get really destroyed. Spending $2 on a pair of kids' jeans is much better than spending $20–30 on something they're going to grow out of in a few months."

    Adult and child smiling, selecting clothes from a rack in a thrift store setting
    Fatcamera / Getty Images

    rootberryfloat

    16. "Learn to cook! If you learn four or five reliably delicious recipes they will go a loooooong way."

    Man in apron chopping vegetables with laptop for online recipe reference, at home kitchen setting
    Inside Creative House / Getty Images

    joo_ish

    17. "Buy or make small Christmas stockings, not those huge Santa sack monstrosities. Train your kids that stockings are for edible treats, not gifts. Fill them with yummy things — pretzels, mini-packs of snacks and chips, candy, whatever. If your kids are smallish and don't eat a ton of treats they'll still be super excited, and now you don't have a trillion plastic junky toys cluttering up your house."

    Holiday-themed window sill with a stocking, Santa figurine, and decorative items
    Aj_watt / Getty Images

    PuddleOfHamster

    18. "Unsubscribe to email mailing lists and don't fall for sales like: 'Today only! Buy one, get one at 50% off!' If you are in the market to buy something and find it on sale, great. Most of the time though you just wind up buying shit that you wouldn't have bought ordinarily."

    Woman in striped top works on laptop in a home kitchen, focused on screen
    Valentinrussanov / Getty Images

    atrocity__exhibition

    19. "A more expensive good quality product will save you money in the long run compared to shitty cheaper versions of the product which you might have to replace/fix more often. Of course, higher prices do not always guarantee higher quality, so you have to do your research before purchasing."

    Stainless steel Breville espresso machine with built-in grinder, pressure gauge, and steaming wand
    Breville / Via amazon.com

    poopellar

    20. And lastly, "Freeze your credit cards...literally. Place them in a Ziplock bag in a bowl full of water and stick it in the freezer. The whole point is to keep you from using it for everyday purchases since it’s not easily available; if there is an emergency, you can just take it out and thaw it in no time."

    An open freezer stocked with various food items in clear plastic bags and containers, organized in shelves
    Hutchyb / Getty Images

    EZLN-scout

    You can read the original thread on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.