"This is not mine, but 'The 72-hour rule' is pretty damn helpful. Basically, the gist of it is, if you want something that is not a necessity, instead of buying it immediately, add it to a list (in my case I use a spreadsheet, but whatever works), then wait 72 hours. If after 72 hours, you still want it, then you can buy it. It seems that 80–90% of the time after the 72 hours is up, I don't end up buying the item I thought I wanted."