35 Photos Of Randoms '90s Things That People Between The Ages Of 36–47 Have Totally Forgotten About, But That Live Rent-Free Deep In Their Minds

I can still smell Gak whenever I think about it.

Brian Galindo
BuzzFeed Staff

1. California Dreams and its catchy AF theme song — the show also aired after Saved by the Bell on Saturday mornings:

the cast holdlng a surfboard
©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

2. McDonald's Orange Drink (served at school functions) that used to come in this beverage cooler:

worthpoint.com

3. And the McDonald's drive-thru menus that were brown and beige and had crappy speaker systems:

Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com

4. The Aaron Burr "Got Milk?" commercial:

he&#x27;s on the phone
California Milk Processor Board

5. Those big Nature Sounds music displays inside Targets:

person fixing the display
Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

6. Every singer and band having fisheye lens photos of themselves:

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

7. Hot Topic stores with their original green signage and when it was mainly a store for goths:

Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com

8. The cartoon of Rosie that was the mascot of The Rosie O'Donnell Show and used in the animated intro:

Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

9. The contest where you could win a real-life Simpsons house (which came complete with an interior that looked just like the cartoon) that was built in Nevada:

the commercial showing the houdse and the winning number
AdamTheWoo / Via youtube.com

10. The Simpsons Sing the Blues, which had "Do the Bartman" on it — along with a bunch of other songs sung by Homer, Marge, Lisa, and Bart:

UMG / Via ebay.com

11. The gumball machines that Blockbuster Video would have near the exit of the store:

u/xXGalaxyAlphaXx / Via reddit.com

12. And the exclusive toys Blockbuster would sell, and were always so expensive:

a beauty and the beast doll
ebay.com

13. Isabel Sanford and Sherman Hemsley playing their The Jeffersons characters in Old Navy commercials:

Lawrence Schwartzwald / Getty Images

14. The much-hyped Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction special that aired on FOX:

Fox / Via youtube.com

15. The giant cardboard cutout displays they would put in stores to advertise a big movie being released onto VHS:

a large cutout for titanic
John Preito / Denver Post via Getty Images

16. The transparent stickers of Calvin (from Calvin and Hobbes) peeing on something that people would put on their cars:

Drayziken / Via redbubble.com

17. The episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show where Oprah would warn you about bad things that can happen and it would scare you to death because now you thought it was going to happen to you:

/ ©Harpo Productions/Courtesy Everett Collection

18. Pizza Huts that looked like this:

a small simple hut
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

19. E!'s The Gossip Show that aired daily and was hosted by Downtown Julie Brown — whose tagline on the show was "peace, love, and gossip":

E! / Via youtube.com

20. And The Howard Stern Show which aired late nights on E!:

him sitting behind a mic and computer
E! / Via youtube.com

21. Every family owning a mini-van and seeing them everywhere:

Dreampictures / Getty Images

22. The large amount of Titanic non-official merchandise that was released after the success of the movie:

different books about the titanic
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

23. Gak and its very distinct smell:

u/polybiusmegadrive / Via reddit.com

24. The old Comedy Central logo:

tall city buildings coming out of the earth wrapped in a banner that says comedy central
Paramount Networks

25. VCR remotes with soooo many buttons that you were always afraid you would accidentally push and that it would ruin your tape:

ebay.com

26. The Disney Store's version of Beanie Babies, which were called Disney Mini Bean Bag Plush:

ebay.com

27. The touchscreen monitors inside of the Warner Bros. Studio Store that allowed you to paint Looney Tune characters:

RandomDudeVids/ William DelMonte / Via youtube.com

28. Reusable plastic juice bottles that had the really hard built-in straws and gave your juice a plasticky taste:

ebay.com

29. All the news reports about chupacabra sightings:

a news segment showing a sighting
AP: youtube.com

30. The weird urban legend that Entertainment Tonight host John Tesh was an alien:

a poster about him being an alien
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

31. The tickets you need to get from the video game section at Toys "R" Us and take to the cashier in order to buy the game:

a ticket with the price tag showing $49.99 for an item
u/Chiptoon / Via reddit.com

32. Siskel and Ebert reviewing movies and either giving them a thumbs up or thumbs down. Then studios promoting their films with "Siskel and Ebert give it two thumbs up!":

closeup of the two men wearing sweater vests and blazers
/ ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

33. The absolute mayhem the Tickle Me Elmo doll 'caused during the 1996 Christmas season:

James Keyser / Getty Images

34. Ordering VHS tapes through Columbia House:

a movie catalog
old.reddit.com

35. And lastly, Beanie Baby price guide books that allowed you to find out just how much your precious collection was worth — which, contrary to the price guides, turned out to in reality be not much:

amazon.com