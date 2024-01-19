1.
California Dreams and its catchy AF theme song — the show also aired after Saved by the Bell on Saturday mornings:
2.
McDonald's Orange Drink (served at school functions) that used to come in this beverage cooler:
3.
And the McDonald's drive-thru menus that were brown and beige and had crappy speaker systems:
4.
The Aaron Burr "Got Milk?" commercial:
5.
Those big Nature Sounds music displays inside Targets:
6.
Every singer and band having fisheye lens photos of themselves:
7.
Hot Topic stores with their original green signage and when it was mainly a store for goths:
8.
The cartoon of Rosie that was the mascot of The Rosie O'Donnell Show and used in the animated intro:
9.
The contest where you could win a real-life Simpsons house (which came complete with an interior that looked just like the cartoon) that was built in Nevada:
10.
The Simpsons Sing the Blues, which had "Do the Bartman" on it — along with a bunch of other songs sung by Homer, Marge, Lisa, and Bart:
11.
The gumball machines that Blockbuster Video would have near the exit of the store:
12.
And the exclusive toys Blockbuster would sell, and were always so expensive:
13.
Isabel Sanford and Sherman Hemsley playing their The Jeffersons characters in Old Navy commercials:
14.
The much-hyped Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction special that aired on FOX:
15.
The giant cardboard cutout displays they would put in stores to advertise a big movie being released onto VHS:
16.
The transparent stickers of Calvin (from Calvin and Hobbes) peeing on something that people would put on their cars:
17.
The episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show where Oprah would warn you about bad things that can happen and it would scare you to death because now you thought it was going to happen to you:
18.
Pizza Huts that looked like this:
19.
E!'s The Gossip Show that aired daily and was hosted by Downtown Julie Brown — whose tagline on the show was "peace, love, and gossip":
20.
And The Howard Stern Show which aired late nights on E!:
21.
Every family owning a mini-van and seeing them everywhere:
22.
The large amount of Titanic non-official merchandise that was released after the success of the movie:
23.
Gak and its very distinct smell:
24.
The old Comedy Central logo:
25.
VCR remotes with soooo many buttons that you were always afraid you would accidentally push and that it would ruin your tape:
26.
The Disney Store's version of Beanie Babies, which were called Disney Mini Bean Bag Plush:
27.
The touchscreen monitors inside of the Warner Bros. Studio Store that allowed you to paint Looney Tune characters:
28.
Reusable plastic juice bottles that had the really hard built-in straws and gave your juice a plasticky taste:
29.
All the news reports about chupacabra sightings:
30.
The weird urban legend that Entertainment Tonight host John Tesh was an alien:
31.
The tickets you need to get from the video game section at Toys "R" Us and take to the cashier in order to buy the game:
32.
Siskel and Ebert reviewing movies and either giving them a thumbs up or thumbs down. Then studios promoting their films with "Siskel and Ebert give it two thumbs up!":
33.
The absolute mayhem the Tickle Me Elmo doll 'caused during the 1996 Christmas season:
34.
Ordering VHS tapes through Columbia House:
35.
And lastly, Beanie Baby price guide books that allowed you to find out just how much your precious collection was worth — which, contrary to the price guides, turned out to in reality be not much: