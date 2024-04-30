    21 Very Steamy Letterboxd Reviews Of "Challengers," Because If You've Seen It, You Know Why

    "Saltburn son or Challengers daughter?"

    by Brian Galindo

    Beware: Slight spoilers ahead.

    As you probably already know, Challengers hit theaters this past weekend, and not only was it the No. 1 movie at the box office, but it also has people TALKING.

    Zendaya in a light blouse with a pensive expression at an outdoor event
    People couldn't get enough of the performances, the amazing score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the sweaty and intense tennis scenes...

    Young man relaxing in a sauna, looking at the camera with a subtle smile
    ...And, of course, the absolute sexual tension and chemistry between Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor's characters.

    Three people in a playful embrace on a bed, two males kissing a female&#x27;s cheeks. They&#x27;re dressed in casual home wear
    Like, I really can't remember the last time a movie had people ~feeling things~ 🥵. So naturally, people began to leave some pretty steamy reviews on Letterboxd. Below are 21 reviews that truly sum up the thirst:

    Man sitting relaxed in a sauna, smiling slightly
    1.

    Comment on a post joking about an unexpected outcome at a tennis-related event
    2.

    Screenshot of a social media post with text flirting about engaging in a long-term relationship
    3.

    Tweet by Xenia Popescu reviewing a movie metaphorically as &quot;edging&quot; with a green check and fire emoji, dated 18 Apr 2024
    4.

    User&#x27;s movie rating with text: &quot;need to have a cigarette and take a cold shower&quot; and 35 likes
    5.

    6.

    Comment summarizing a content comparison: less vampires and werewolves, more tennis and dudes kissing
    7.

    Comment expressing a peculiar desire about Josh O&#x27;Connor&#x27;s sweat and questioning others&#x27; reactions
    8.

    A social media post with a rating of 4.5 stars, indicating viewer approval, alongside a heart icon
    9.

    Social media screenshot with a user expressing a specific personal desire
    10.

    Meme with text joking about someone&#x27;s two boyfriends being in the sauna together, expressing no need for notifications
    11.

    Review praising a film&#x27;s visuals and soundtrack by Reznor &amp;amp; Ross, highlighted as &#x27;delectable cinema&#x27; with 146 likes
    12.

    Post with text: &quot;Everything is sex, except sex, which is tennis&quot; next to a 5-star rating
    13.

    User MarMar confidently states they can outdo three others, not in tennis
    14.

    User&#x27;s review on content, intending to share it with boyfriend and his childhood best friend with no specific reason mentioned
    15.

    User review with a 4.5-star rating, stating a challenging experience without explicit details
    16.

    Text in image: &quot;Saltburn son or Challengers daughter? Watched by Ken 25 Apr 2024, 84 likes, 29 hearts.&quot;
    17.

    User reviews a movie, expresses love for techno music, and sexual preference
    18.

    User comment on a film&#x27;s sauna scene, describing it as highly erotic, with many likes
    19.

    Comment challenging Mike Faist and Josh O&#x27;Connor to a whimsical, tennis-related dare, dated from April 2022
    20.

    Two animated characters from a TV show or movie are engaged in a humorous conflict, mistakenly identified as Zendaya by a user
    21.

    User &quot;vivian&quot; with a cherry emoji posts &quot;do they need a fourth&quot; with a five-star rating on 12 Apr 2024, receiving 11,165 likes
    Did you have the same reactions to Challengers? Or have these reviews made you want to watch the movie now? Tell us in the comments below!