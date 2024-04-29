27 Hilarious Tweets About "Challengers" Because Everyone Is Having The Best Time With This One

This past weekend, Challengers hit theaters, and let's just say it's already one of the most talked about movies of 2024.
Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach, who turns her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) into a champion. However, to overcome a losing streak, he must face his ex-best friend Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) and Tashi's ex-boyfriend.
Since reviews for Challengers started hitting the internet, people are calling it a "sexy tennis thriller," with many praising Zendaya's star power coupled with standout performances from Mike and Josh.
As of today, the movie holds 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and already has thousands of reviews from fans on Letterboxd.
The film earned $15 million at the US box office opening weekend, which is a huge achievement for a Luca Guadagnino film, with many audience members reporting that the main reason why they went to see the movie was for Zendaya.
So naturally with all of this buzz, people began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share some of the best jokes and reactions about Challengers. Here are just 27 of the best ones:
