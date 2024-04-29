27 Hilarious Tweets About "Challengers" Because Everyone Is Having The Best Time With This One

I will be like the person who saw Dune: Part Two, like, a hundred times in theaters, but it will be me with Challengers.

This past weekend, Challengers hit theaters, and let's just say it's already one of the most talked about movies of 2024.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers follows Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy turned coach, who turns her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) into a champion. However, to overcome a losing streak, he must face his ex-best friend Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) and Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

Since reviews for Challengers started hitting the internet, people are calling it a "sexy tennis thriller," with many praising Zendaya's star power coupled with standout performances from Mike and Josh.

As of today, the movie holds 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and already has thousands of reviews from fans on Letterboxd.

The film earned $15 million at the US box office opening weekend, which is a huge achievement for a Luca Guadagnino film, with many audience members reporting that the main reason why they went to see the movie was for Zendaya.

This also marks another viral movie (and box office success) for Zendaya, who is coming off Dune: Part Two.

So naturally with all of this buzz, people began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share some of the best jokes and reactions about Challengers. Here are just 27 of the best ones:

1.

challengers (2024) pic.twitter.com/LqKAtWYUc6

— 🍪 (@kirbiscuits) April 28, 2024
@kirbiscuits / DreamWorks Pictures / Via Twitter: @kirbiscuits

2.

Challengers (2024) https://t.co/EwsHiz2OlY

— xtina (@xtinatucker) April 27, 2024
@xtinatucker / Fox / Via Twitter: @xtinatucker

3.

that one challengers scene pic.twitter.com/TAniUS9DqT

— han (@ruemj) April 28, 2024
@ruemj / Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @ruemj

4.

the noises art and patrick made while playing tennis pic.twitter.com/ZgWCgu9qM1

— kayla (@biondcd) April 28, 2024
@biondcd / NBC / Via Twitter: @biondcd

5.

so glad she got a role where they let her be pretty again pic.twitter.com/mleoFfg8oi

— mal ✰ (@starsentmal) April 28, 2024
@starsentmal / Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

6.

he saw Challengers and knew he had to lock in https://t.co/GLwb4p9z3x

— Cian 🇮🇪 (@nodrectionhome) April 27, 2024
@nodrectionhome / Tom Holland / Instagram / Via instagram.com

7.

GUYS THEY’RE SELLING CHALLENGERS MERCH AT TARGET OMFG pic.twitter.com/VpTNdZUhh2

— wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 27, 2024
@willfulchaos / Via Twitter: @willfulchaos

8.

@whyrev / Disney Channel / Niko Tavernise / MGM / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @whyrev

9.

Three tickets to Challengers please pic.twitter.com/hYpghZnIT5

— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) April 26, 2024
@SAMGREIS / NBC / Via Twitter: @SAMGREIS

10.

three tickets to Challengers please pic.twitter.com/oUQW4xCtED

— hannah (@dumbandfunn) April 27, 2024
@dumbandfunn / HBO / Via Twitter: @dumbandfunn

11.

three tickets for Challengers please pic.twitter.com/Gg1R5Zloui

— laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) April 26, 2024
@laurjbrown / ABC / Via Twitter: @laurjbrown

12.

I can’t stop thinking about Challengers. My whole life is consumed. Just called an Uber (like in Challengers) working on my laptop (Zendaya works on a laptop in Challengers) kissing a man (wish I were doing this in front of Zendaya) etc.

— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) April 29, 2024
Joel Kim Booster / Via x.com

13.

when tashi signed art up to be the surprise guest player pic.twitter.com/qyBpj3uZMw

— bald ann "tennis" dowd (@ali_sivi) April 27, 2024
@ali_sivi / A24 / Via Twitter: @ali_sivi

14.

all these men do are eat churro, be bisexual and lie
pic.twitter.com/0j1aAz2Ok2

— caitee ✭ challengers era (@faistfilm) April 28, 2024
@faistfilm / Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

15.

patrick was more in love with art than tashi#challengers pic.twitter.com/rnKNpVEGnl

— ivy (@ohhhhherewego) April 28, 2024
@ohhhhherewego / Fox / Via x.com

16.

thinking about how their beds were already pushed together before miss girl showed up……..… pic.twitter.com/atCSPM7qS3

— dooney and broke (@fincherslay) April 28, 2024
@fincherslay / MGM / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @fincherslay

17.

she’s literally the people’s princess https://t.co/Lx1ipVunto

— bethany (@fiImgal) April 27, 2024
@fiImgal / Deadline / Via Twitter: @fiImgal

18.

zendaya and josh running a whole art donaldson smear campaign and in my house it will NOT work. say no to propaganda

— tallulah bankhead (@diandrasdiandra) April 26, 2024
@diandrasdiandra / Via Twitter: @diandrasdiandra

19.

me and my ENTIRE row the last 10 minutes of #Challengers pic.twitter.com/Wwz1CBrk2w

— asad🦁 (@Waterways15) April 27, 2024
@Waterways15 / Via Twitter: @Waterways15

20.

I need a stronger word than cinema #challengers pic.twitter.com/q9SzTAX6Po

— m💫 (@gallavichisback) April 26, 2024
@gallavichisback / Amazon MGM Studios / Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

21.

listening to challengers score on the way to work this morning pic.twitter.com/Yb6ycEgffN

— Jake (@phinsjake) April 26, 2024
@phinsjake / Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @phinsjake