Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are 72 Boomers I Truly Didn't Realize Were The Same Ages, And I Am Willing To Bet You Won't Either

    Okay, I am also just realizing that somehow Senator Chuck Schumer is younger than Cher.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dolly Parton and Steven Spielberg were both born in 1946.

    Jason Kempin / Getty Images for American Greetings, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for AFI

    Also born in 1946? Cher and Eugene Levy.

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Steven Simione / FilmMagic

    Hillary Clinton and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both born in 1947.

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Johann Groder / APA/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images

    Elton John was also born in 1947!

    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

    King Charles III and Al Gore were both born in 1948.

    Pool / Getty Images, Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

    Stevie Nicks and Samuel L. Jackson were also born in 1948.

    Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic, Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    Acting icons Meryl Streep and Jessica Lange were both born in 1949.

    Samir Hussein / WireImage, John Lamparski / Getty Images

    Also born in 1949? Rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

    Stevie Wonder and Senator Chuck Schumer were both born in 1950.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Jemal Countess / Getty Images for SEIU

    And so was Bill Murray.

    Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

    First Lady Jill Biden and Anjelica Houston were both born in 1951.

    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images, Jb Lacroix / Getty Images

    Also born in 1951? Mark Hamill and Kurt Russell.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Apple TV+

    Liam Neeson and Christine Baranski were both born in 1952.

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    And so was Jeff Goldblum.

    Roberto Serra - Iguana Press / Getty Images

    Lynn Whitfield and Pierce Brosnan were both born in 1953.

    Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    And 1953 was also the year that two Oscar-winning actors were born: Kim Basinger and Mary Steenburgen.

    Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images, Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    Oprah Winfrey and Denzel Washington were both born in 1954.

    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images, Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

    Also born in 1954? Jerry Seinfeld and Catherine O'Hara.

    Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images, Swan Gallet / WWD via Getty Images

    Whoopi Goldberg and Kris Jenner were both born in 1955.

    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for GQ

    Reba McEntire and Willem Dafoe were also both born in 1955.

    Nbc / Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston were both born in 1956.

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    While Sheryl Lee Ralph and Kim Cattrall are two more legends also born in 1956.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jenifer Lewis and Fran Drescher were both born in 1957.

    Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic, Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    Also born in 1957? Oscar winners Spike Lee and Daniel Day-Lewis.

    George Chinsee / Footwear News via Getty Images, Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Ellen DeGeneres and Madonna were both born in 1958.

    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Live Nation

    And so were acting legends Angela Bassett and Gary Oldman.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    Emma Thompson and Allison Janney were both born in 1959.

    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Also born in 1959? Magic Johnson and Simon Cowell.

    Derek White / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    RuPaul and Stanley Tucci were both born in 1960.

    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images, Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

    Hugh Grant and Julianne Moore are also fellow celebs born in 1960.

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    President Barack Obama and Jennifer Coolidge were both born in 1961.

    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Christopher Polk / NBC via Getty Images

    Also born in 1961? Eddie Murphy and Ralph Macchio.

    Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images, Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    Steve Carrell and Tom Cruise were both born in 1962.

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    And so were Jim Carrey and Michelle Yeoh.

    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Michael Jordan and Brad Pitt were both born in 1963.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Vanessa Williams and John Stamos were also born in 1963.

    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images, Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    And lastly, Michelle Obama and Courteney Cox were both born in 1964...

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Randy Holmes / ABC

    ...As was Keanu Reeves and Vice President Kamala Harris.

    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for House of Suntory, Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for The New York Times