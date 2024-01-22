Celebrity·Posted on Jan 22, 2024Here Are 72 Boomers I Truly Didn't Realize Were The Same Ages, And I Am Willing To Bet You Won't EitherOkay, I am also just realizing that somehow Senator Chuck Schumer is younger than Cher.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Dolly Parton and Steven Spielberg were both born in 1946. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for American Greetings, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for AFI Also born in 1946? Cher and Eugene Levy. Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Steven Simione / FilmMagic Hillary Clinton and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both born in 1947. Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Johann Groder / APA/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images Elton John was also born in 1947! Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia King Charles III and Al Gore were both born in 1948. Pool / Getty Images, Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images Stevie Nicks and Samuel L. Jackson were also born in 1948. Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic, Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Acting icons Meryl Streep and Jessica Lange were both born in 1949. Samir Hussein / WireImage, John Lamparski / Getty Images Also born in 1949? Rock icon Bruce Springsteen. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation Stevie Wonder and Senator Chuck Schumer were both born in 1950. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Jemal Countess / Getty Images for SEIU And so was Bill Murray. Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic First Lady Jill Biden and Anjelica Houston were both born in 1951. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images, Jb Lacroix / Getty Images Also born in 1951? Mark Hamill and Kurt Russell. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Apple TV+ Liam Neeson and Christine Baranski were both born in 1952. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images, Paul Morigi / Getty Images And so was Jeff Goldblum. Roberto Serra - Iguana Press / Getty Images Lynn Whitfield and Pierce Brosnan were both born in 1953. Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic And 1953 was also the year that two Oscar-winning actors were born: Kim Basinger and Mary Steenburgen. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images, Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Oprah Winfrey and Denzel Washington were both born in 1954. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images, Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images Also born in 1954? Jerry Seinfeld and Catherine O'Hara. Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images, Swan Gallet / WWD via Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg and Kris Jenner were both born in 1955. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for GQ Reba McEntire and Willem Dafoe were also both born in 1955. Nbc / Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images, Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston were both born in 1956. Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images While Sheryl Lee Ralph and Kim Cattrall are two more legends also born in 1956. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images Jenifer Lewis and Fran Drescher were both born in 1957. Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic, Wwd / WWD via Getty Images Also born in 1957? Oscar winners Spike Lee and Daniel Day-Lewis. George Chinsee / Footwear News via Getty Images, Variety / Variety via Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and Madonna were both born in 1958. Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Live Nation And so were acting legends Angela Bassett and Gary Oldman. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Michael Tullberg / Getty Images Emma Thompson and Allison Janney were both born in 1959. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Also born in 1959? Magic Johnson and Simon Cowell. Derek White / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images RuPaul and Stanley Tucci were both born in 1960. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images, Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Hugh Grant and Julianne Moore are also fellow celebs born in 1960. Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images President Barack Obama and Jennifer Coolidge were both born in 1961. Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Christopher Polk / NBC via Getty Images Also born in 1961? Eddie Murphy and Ralph Macchio. Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images, Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Steve Carrell and Tom Cruise were both born in 1962. Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images, Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures And so were Jim Carrey and Michelle Yeoh. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Getty Images Michael Jordan and Brad Pitt were both born in 1963. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images Vanessa Williams and John Stamos were also born in 1963. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images, Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images And lastly, Michelle Obama and Courteney Cox were both born in 1964... Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Randy Holmes / ABC ...As was Keanu Reeves and Vice President Kamala Harris. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for House of Suntory, Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for The New York Times