Barry Keoghan has been an internet boyfriend for a minute now. But the release of Saltburn late last year really cemented him into the "I would drink his bathwater" level of thirsted-after celebs.
It also didn't hurt that he danced around naked to "Murder On the Dance Floor" at the end of the film to get everyone to h-word for him 👀.
Well earlier today, Barry posed in a series of thirst shots for the dating app Bumble as a Valentine's Day gift from the two:
Needless to say, the unexpected photos got people's attention and comments on the post got feral:
Barry also posted the photos onto his own Instagram account where it was met with equal amount of thirst:
Sadly, you aren't going to find Barry on Bumble as it seems he is reportedly datingSabrina Carpenter. But hopefully, there'll be more collabs between Barry and Bumble in the future...I mean, both Saint Patrick's Day and Easter are just around the corner!!!