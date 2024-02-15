Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Barry Keoghan Celebrated Valentine's Day By Posing For Some Thirst Traps For Bumble

    It's a Valentine's Day gift from Barry and Bumble to all of us.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Barry Keoghan has been an internet boyfriend for a minute now. But the release of Saltburn late last year really cemented him into the "I would drink his bathwater" level of thirsted-after celebs.

    Barry&#x27;s character in a tuxedo seated with hand on chin, holding a glass, next to flowers with a castle in the background
    / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

    It also didn't hurt that he danced around naked to "Murder On the Dance Floor" at the end of the film to get everyone to h-word for him 👀.

    his character sitting behind a table looking at something
    Amazon/ MGM

    Well earlier today, Barry posed in a series of thirst shots for the dating app Bumble as a Valentine's Day gift from the two:

    Needless to say, the unexpected photos got people's attention and comments on the post got feral:

    User posted a comment: &quot;Forgive me father for I have zoomed&quot;
    @Bumble / Via instagram.com
    twitter user joking about not fantasizing about Barry Keoghan to focus on work
    @Bumble / Via instagram.com
    User comments, &quot;giving the girlies what they WANT!&quot;
    @Bumble / Via instagram.com
    &quot;BUMBLE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT SLAYYYY&quot;
    @Bumble / Via instagram.com
    The real hero is those shorts not tearing steamy with a heart eye emoji
    @Bumble / Via instagram.com
    Social media user expresses shock, humorously questioning their marital bliss in a comment with emojis
    @Bumble / Via instagram.com

    Barry also posted the photos onto his own Instagram account where it was met with equal amount of thirst:

    take em off it&#x27;s nothing we haven&#x27;t seen before
    @keoghan92 / Via instagram.com
    well great, now i&#x27;m pregnant
    @keoghan92
    god bless ireland
    @keoghan92
    gnawing at the bars of my cage right now
    @keoghan92 / Via instagram.com
    user stating &quot;I&#x27;ll be in the tub if you need me&quot; with 123 likes
    @keoghan92 / Via instagram.com
    Commenter saying &quot;Oh Sabrina is eating good&quot;
    @keoghan92 / Via instagram.com
    MTV account commenting &quot;*bookmarks*&quot;
    @keoghan92 / Via instagram.com

    Sadly, you aren't going to find Barry on Bumble as it seems he is reportedly dating Sabrina Carpenter. But hopefully, there'll be more collabs between Barry and Bumble in the future...I mean, both Saint Patrick's Day and Easter are just around the corner!!!

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN, Amy Sussman / Getty Images