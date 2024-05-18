People Are Revealing The Movies That They Enjoy Only Because They're So Bad

We all have our guilty pleasures or "comfort movies" that we like to watch over and over — regardless that they're objectively awful. One favorite of many of my friends is Batman & Robin, which, even though it is not great, is actually a fun watch.
Lots of people responded with their favorite bad films, which are also ones likely to have "Razzie Award-winning" in their Wikipedia. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated movies:
2. "The Day After Tomorrow. It somehow manages to be better than the sum of its parts. I think they just had a good time making it and it really shows onscreen."
3. "Dude, Where's My Car?"
4. "Most recent discovery would be Teen Witch (1989)."
6. "Always and forever it'll be Maximum Overdrive. Killer soundtrack but awful everything else. I've always loved it"
7. "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, but only because it's just a tribute to the greatest movie in the world."
8. "The Room"
9. "Escape from L.A. Bad taste is an art, don't get me wrong."
10. "Street Fighter from 1994."
11. "Tremors. I can’t help it. I loved the first two."
12. "The original Road House. My two favorite lines are: 'Pain don't hurt' and 'A polar bear fell on me!'"
13. "Showgirls. I got high and my husband insisted we watch it. I know it's a camp classic, but wow! It was so hard to watch, and I felt so much secondhand embarrassment. But then you hit a threshold where all you can do is laugh till your sides hurt."
14. "Sharknado"
15. "Shoot 'Em Up. It's terrible, ridiculous trash, and I love it so much. Clive Owen is brilliant in that. ^_^"
16. "Eurotrip, it's peak early-'00s humor,"
17. "Alien vs. Predator. It’s so dumb. The crappy dialogue, the bad acting, the slow-motion Predator dreadlocks. I love it."
18. And finally, "Twilight. Although it does have some actually good things about it."
You can read the original thread on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.