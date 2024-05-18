People Are Revealing The Movies That They Enjoy Only Because They're So Bad

I am not ashamed to say I have watched at least 3/4 of the movies in this post.

We all have our guilty pleasures or "comfort movies" that we like to watch over and over — regardless that they're objectively awful. One favorite of many of my friends is Batman & Robin, which, even though it is not great, is actually a fun watch.

Batman, Poison Ivy, and Robin in costume at a gala event from a Batman film
Recently, Reddit user Kitsoua92 was curious about exactly that type of movie when they asked: "What's a movie that you enjoy only because it's so bad?"

Friends sitting on a couch watching TV, a man holds a remote, and the screen displays a movie selection interface
Lots of people responded with their favorite bad films, which are also ones likely to have "Razzie Award-winning" in their Wikipedia. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated movies:

1. "Mamma Mia! The moment Pierce Brosnan starts signing you can't help but wet yourself laughing."

Movie poster of &quot;Mamma Mia!&quot; featuring cast including Meryl Streep in a lineup under blooming branches
TTORWR

"It's more or less Love Actually, but set in Greece and with singing. The movie has to be good at exactly one thing, and it truly is."

Major_OwlBowler

2. "The Day After Tomorrow. It somehow manages to be better than the sum of its parts. I think they just had a good time making it and it really shows onscreen."

Lee Jordan, Oliver Wood, and Katie Bell, characters from Harry Potter, watching an event, in winter attire
Krinks1

"Disaster films are a good category for this question."

OzorMox

3. "Dude, Where's My Car?"

Two actors from &quot;Dude, Where&#x27;s My Car?&quot; stand bewildered next to a Tow Service sign
suroorshiv

"Has to be Dude, Where's My Car? Such an utterly stupid and dumb concept, but funny all the same."

Early_Resolution9893

4. "Most recent discovery would be Teen Witch (1989)."

Animated character Sabrina the Teenage Witch flying on a broomstick over a town with a starry sky backdrop
OctoberOmicron

"I had completely forgotten about Teen Witch until I read your comment, so I had to look it up to make sure I was remembering right. It has 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty good for a movie targeted at preteen girls when all the critics are adults, and I think mostly dudes, lol."

Clever-crow

5. "The original Super Mario Bros. movie from the early '90s."

Mario and Luigi from the Super Mario Bros film, wearing their iconic costumes and holding plumber tools
ShinyNipples

"That shit was my childhood, lmao. Love that movie."

Odinovic

6. "Always and forever it'll be Maximum Overdrive. Killer soundtrack but awful everything else. I've always loved it"

Two actors in a still from a movie, man on left looks concerned, woman on right gazes forward
PhantomLimb1979

"Lmao, that movie is so fucking ridiculous and is indeed hard-carried by the soundtrack."

ForceEdge47

7. "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, but only because it's just a tribute to the greatest movie in the world."

Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D perform on stage with guitars
0xazejam

"That movie is a masterpiece. Tenacious D needs to make a sequel!"

alphapat23

8. "The Room"

Movie poster of &quot;The Room&quot; featuring Tommy Wiseau with intense expression. Text includes cast and release info
BriannaHoney

"I can’t watch it alone, but put me in a movie theater with a couple hundred other people throwing spoons, singing and yelling at the screen, and it’s one of my faves."

greg939

9. "Escape from L.A. Bad taste is an art, don't get me wrong."

Character Snake Plissken stands defiantly surrounded by armed guards in a scene from the film &quot;Escape from New York.&quot;
Hashsum88

"Oh man, that movie is awesomely bad! First time I saw it, I was sick and loopy and thought I had hallucinated some of it, including the sewer surfing. Nope! It's just the way the movie is!"

zenprime-morpheus

10. "Street Fighter from 1994."

Jean-Claude Van Damme in military attire with extras in &quot;Street Fighter&quot; film
JP_0509

"Raul Julia is phenomenal in this movie. I watch it purely because he is in it. He nails every scene. RIP."

mistAr_bAttles

11. "Tremors. I can’t help it. I loved the first two."

Two actors from a movie pose, one in a cowboy hat and belt buckle, the other in a casual shirt, both looking afar
andiidee

"Tremors is in no way a 'bad' film, though. It's extremely well put together with a good three-act structure. It uses proper setups (e.g., the explosives cause the Graboids to hightail it in the opposite direction, which sets up the final kill). The characters are all likable. The SFX are almost all extremely well done, with only one really bad comp job. It's in no way a bad film."

ERedfieldh

12. "The original Road House. My two favorite lines are: 'Pain don't hurt' and 'A polar bear fell on me!'"

Patrick Swayze stands in front with a group in a bar in the movie &quot;Road House.&quot;
Quokka_Queen

"Road House is the unintentionally funniest movie of all time, and it only gets funnier the more you talk about it."

Urbundave

13. "Showgirls. I got high and my husband insisted we watch it. I know it's a camp classic, but wow! It was so hard to watch, and I felt so much secondhand embarrassment. But then you hit a threshold where all you can do is laugh till your sides hurt."

Person performing a pole dance in a dimly lit setting
debussy13

"It's the train wreck movie you can't stop looking at, and, honestly, the storyline isn't that bad. Not very original, but not bad. It's Elizabeth Berkeley's overacting that made it the cult classic that it is. (Seriously the scene with the fries was too much. So many perfectly good fries wasted.)"

po-tat-o-bitch

14. "Sharknado"

Tara Reid in a scene from the movie looking surprised
alwaysreadyfor_more

"Name a more iconic scene than Tara Reid giving birth inside a shark and chainsawing her way out."

luckisugar

15. "Shoot 'Em Up. It's terrible, ridiculous trash, and I love it so much. Clive Owen is brilliant in that. ^_^"

Man in action pose with gun, police in background, in intense movie scene
Abyss_staring_back

"Shoot 'Em Up feels like a live-action Looney Tunes flick. It's so over the top, I love it."
yeahbacon

16. "Eurotrip, it's peak early-'00s humor,"

I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
-luccio-

"With one of the best songs!"

cstaylor6

17. "Alien vs. Predator. It’s so dumb. The crappy dialogue, the bad acting, the slow-motion Predator dreadlocks. I love it."

Two Predator characters face off in a tense moment from the film series
NotNamedBort

"This. The movie is full of stupid characters, a stupid plot, stupid action. The movie is so hilariously bad that it becomes good — I watch it a lot."

Wheeljack7799

18. And finally, "Twilight. Although it does have some actually good things about it."

Edward and Bella, characters from Twilight, stand close with intense expressions
CandelaBelen

"Twilight is absolutely hilarious."

LePetitToast

You can read the original thread on Reddit.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

